What are the 9 most popular bronzers at Sephora?

Bronzers make getting that fresh-from-the-beach glow possible any time of year. They can also double as contouring products for sculpting your features. Available in a variety of formulations and a growing range of shades, the right bronzer can give you natural-looking radiance with just a few sweeps of a brush. Not sure where to start? These popular Sephora bronzers are the next best thing to a day at the beach.

Which Sephora bronzer to get

Sephora lists nearly one hundred bronzers on their website, which can make shopping for the best bronzer an intimidating task. Fortunately, narrowing down your most flattering shade and what type of bronzer formulation you need can help you pick your favorite.

How to pick a bronzer shade

Want to avoid buying a bronzer that looks ashy, dirty or orange on your skin? For deep skin tones, red or mahogany shades add warmth, while terracotta with gold or neutral undertones are suitable for medium skin tones. Fair or light skin tones should look for peachy or neutral tan bronzers.

How to pick a bronzer formulation

Cream bronzers , available in stick or compact form, are best for dry skin. They can be blended out with just your fingers, and they sink into the skin easily for a more natural-looking glow. They tend to be more sheer than powder bronzers.

, available in stick or compact form, are best for dry skin. They can be blended out with just your fingers, and they sink into the skin easily for a more natural-looking glow. They tend to be more sheer than powder bronzers. Powder bronzers perform best on oily to normal skin. It’s best to apply powder bronzers with a brush instead of your fingers.

perform best on oily to normal skin. It’s best to apply powder bronzers with a brush instead of your fingers. Liquid bronzers aren’t as common, but they’re buildable and lightweight. They’re also a good choice if you have dry or mature skin since they frequently contain hydrating ingredients.

aren’t as common, but they’re buildable and lightweight. They’re also a good choice if you have dry or mature skin since they frequently contain hydrating ingredients. Bronzer palettes, often called face palettes or contour palettes, may contain an assortment of powder or cream bronzers with shimmer or matte finishes. They’re often matched with highlighters and/or blushes to help create complete looks without having to buy additional products.

When you’re shopping for a bronzer, take into account both the available shades and the makeup formulation you usually wear. For example, while powder bronzers play well with any foundation makeup, cream bronzers will pill up if they’re applied over powder foundation.

Most popular powder bronzers from Sephora

Top Sephora powder bronzer

NARS Bronzer Powder

What you need to know: This beloved formula comes in four shades, all loaded with natural-looking shimmer.

What you’ll love: The formula is easy to apply and blend out. Depending on the shade, users also love it as eye shadow or setting powder.

What you should consider: The number of deep shades is a bit lacking.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top Sephora powder bronzer for the money

Hoola Bronzer

What you need to know: The cult-classic formula recently expanded its shade range from one to five shade choices.

What you’ll love: The beginner-friendly formula delivers a soft, natural-looking tan. It comes in four inclusive matte shades, plus a shimmer-finish light-medium option.

What you should consider: The included brush is not very useful. The pigmented formula needs a light touch.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Worth checking out

Too Faced Chocolate Soleil Matte Bronzer

What you need to know: This long-wearing, cruelty-free bronzer is formulated with real cocoa powder for a delicious fragrance.

What you’ll love: Many users appreciate that this formula is warm but won’t leave an orange cast. It’s available in three inclusive matte shades.

What you should consider: The compact can be challenging to open. Application can be patchy.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Most popular stick bronzers from Sephora

Top Sephora stick bronzer

Milk Makeup Matte Cream Bronzer Stick

What you need to know: This hydrating formula leaves shimmer-free color without animal-derived ingredients or animal testing.

What you’ll love: The buildable formula blends out easily for a natural-looking finish. Mango butter and apricot oil make it smooth and easy to apply. It’s available in two shades.

What you should consider: It doesn’t contain much product.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top Sephora stick bronzer for the money

Nudestix Nudies All Over Face Color Bronze + Glow

What you need to know: Great for travel, this Best of Beauty-winning shimmer stick bronzer comes with a built-in brush.

What you’ll love: The water-resistant formula glides on smoothly with the included brush or fingertips for dewy radiance. It can be worn under or on top of your foundation. It’s also fragrance-free and hypoallergenic.

What you should consider: The formula can feel sticky, especially on oily complexions.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Most popular cream bronzers from Sephora

Top Sephora cream bronzer

Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Bronzer

What you need to know: This lightweight bronzer is available in seven shades for a flattering glow.

What you’ll love: The formula suits a broad range of skin tones and undertones. It applies sheer but is easy to build up for either bronzing or contouring.

What you should consider: It’s not very pigmented, so it’s better for more natural looks, not dramatic sculpting.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top Sephora cream bronzer for the money

Anastasia Beverly Hills Cream Bronzer

What you need to know: Want the ease of a cream bronzer with the matte finish of a powder? Here’s your bronzer.

What you’ll love: The pot comes with more product than a typical pot, and thanks to its rich pigmentation, a little goes a long way. It blends beautifully and works well for both bronzing and contouring.

What you should consider: Even the neutral-undertone shades can look too warm.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Most popular bronzer palettes from Sephora

Top Sephora bronzer palette

Patrick Ta Major Sculpt Creme Contour & Powder Bronzer Duo

What you need to know: This Allure Best of Beauty-winning duo helps create an effortless, natural-looking contoured look.

What you’ll love: It’s available in three shade pairs to suit a range of skin tones. The formula blends easily.

What you should consider: Some users felt the cream bronzer lacked pigment, resulting in too-sheer coverage.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top Sephora bronzer palette for the money

KVD Beauty Shade + Light Refillable Face Contour Palette

What you need to know: This refillable palette comes with three contouring shades and three highlighting shades for more flexibility in your looks.

What you’ll love: The matte formula is vegan and cruelty-free, and refills for individual shades make this purchase more eco-friendly. Vitamin E, safflower seed oil and wild rose extract help condition skin.

What you should consider: The soft formula can have a lot of fallout. Depending on your skin tone and makeup style, you may not need all the shades in the palette.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

