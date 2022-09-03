Halloween makeup ideas you can do at home

The Addams Family’s deadpan daughter Wednesday is getting her own Netflix show, “Wednesday,” starring Jenna Ortega as the iconic goth teenager. With her famous braided pigtails, prim black costume and minimal makeup, the most difficult part of being Wednesday Addams for Halloween will be mastering her deadly stare. Wednesday isn’t the only popular Halloween look trending this year — here’s what you need to pull off her look and other Halloween favorites.

What you need for Halloween makeup looks

How do Wednesday Addams makeup

Wednesday’s look isn’t as dramatic as her equally iconic mother Morticia, but it’s high-impact and easy to create. Fill in your brows with black pomade or eyebrow pencil and use a mauve or gray eye shadow to accentuate your crease and under-eye area. Depending on how grim you want to go, you can wear either nude or black lipstick. Complete the look with a braided black costume wig.

Wednesday Addams makeup products

Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Pencil Waterproof Eyebrow Definer

Available in 12 shades, including two black tones, this eyebrow pencil offers up to 12 hours of waterproof color and definition. It features a twist-up ultrafine-tipped pencil and an attached spoolie to distribute color evenly.

Sold by Ulta Beauty, Sephora and Amazon

Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick in Night Bird

Long-lasting and budget-friendly, this black liquid lipstick goes on smoothly for thorough yet comfortable color coverage. It’s formulated with avocado oil to prevent drying and cracking.

Sold by Sephora

How to do vampire makeup

Create this spooky Halloween classic look by doing a smokey eye with shades of black and gray. Blend out a red eye shadow in your crease to add depth. Add a smear of red liquid lipstick “blood” near your mouth and two dots on your neck. Take this look up a level with red contacts and dramatic brows.

What you need for vampire makeup

Danessa Myricks Beauty Colorfix Eye, Cheek and Lip Cream Pigment In Primary Red

This award-winning multipurpose cream can be blended out as part of a smoky eye or swept onto lips as classic true-red lipstick. It can even be used to create a sharp, dramatic red eyeliner wing. It’s long-wearing — up to 24 hours — and a little goes a long way.

Sold by Sephora

Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick in Pioneer

Your bloodthirsty makeup accents won’t budge thanks to the long-lasting staying power of this liquid lipstick. The arrowhead-shaped brush makes application easy and precise, and the vibrant shade of classic red will get plenty of use the rest of the year.

Sold by Ulta Beauty and Amazon

How to do black cat makeup

This look is classic for a reason: it’s easy to pull off, and you only need a couple of products. Fill in the underside of your nose with black liquid eyeliner, then use the same eyeliner to draw on whiskers or even tiger stripes. For extra realism, contour your nose and draw lines with softer black eyeliner to create the shape of a cat nose. Finish the look with a cat-eye wing and your favorite lipstick and you’re ready to prowl.

What you need for black cat makeup

KVD Beauty Super Pomade Vegan Eye Liner, Shadow and Brow Pigment in Graphite

Creamy and highly pigmented, this waterproof product can act as eyeliner, brow filler and eye shadow. For Halloween cat makeup, use this black shade to draw on a feline nose and whiskers.

Sold by Ulta Beauty and Sephora

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner

This cult-favorite liquid eyeliner pen features a user-friendly felt tip for thin or bold lines. It comes in seven satin-finish shades. It’s waterproof, transfer-proof and smudge-proof. It’s also ophthalmologist-tested and safe for contact lens wearers.

Sold by Amazon, Sephora and Ulta Beauty

How to do fairy makeup

If you’re feeling more magical than scary this Halloween, a fairy costume lets you play with the beautiful colors in your makeup drawer that may not get much use the rest of the year. Start with a sparkly cut crease and add a corresponding colorful lipstick. Add even more magical sparkle with a shimmery highlighter, feathery eyelashes, or face jewels.

What you need for fairy makeup

Nyx Professional Makeup Ultimate Shadow Palette in Brights

The bright rainbow hues in this palette offer vivid color payoff for a range of fairy-inspired looks. The palette includes 16 matte and metallic shades that easily blend into a rainbow of looks.

Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Dior Diorshow Waterproof Mascara in Catwalk Blue

Transform your eyelashes from the everyday into the magical with this bright blue, waterproof mascara. Its large, fluffy brush helps lift and separate eyelashes with the buildable formula for dramatic, clump-free volume.

Sold by Sephora

How to do scarecrow makeup

With just one eyeliner pencil and your favorite fall eye shadow palette, it’s easy to create a Halloween scarecrow look. Use brown or orange eye shadow to create the illusion of fabric patches over your nose and one eye, then use a brown or black eye pencil to outline the patches with stitches. Draw smiling stitch lines on either side of your face and over your lips. Finish with your favorite fall lipstick.

What you need for scarecrow makeup

Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-on Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil in Whiskey

This creamy, matte brown pencil is easy to use to sketch on scarecrow stitches. The formula applies soft and smooth, but it won’t budge once it’s set. Moisturizing ingredients such as vitamin E, jojoba oil and cottonseed oil make this eye pencil comfortable to wear.

Sold by Ulta Beauty, Sephora and Amazon

Tarte Tartelette Toasted eye shadow Palette

Featuring a warm mix of 12 mattes and shimmers, this palette is perfect for all your Halloween and fall looks. Amazonian clay in the eye shadow formula makes each color smooth, creamy and long-wearing.

Sold by Ulta Beauty, Amazon and Sephora

