In the colder months, try makeup that also has skin care benefits

I sometimes wear makeup to cover my breakouts. This only makes me break out more, and, in turn, pile on more makeup. In the winter, when my skin also becomes dry and flaky from the cold and dry air, the situation is exacerbated.

This winter, I’m switching to makeup products — such as foundations, tinted moisturizers, concealers and tinted serums — that are formulated with skin care benefits, including moisturization and acne control. If you can relate to these skin care concerns, we have makeup product suggestions that can help improve your skin rather than strip your skin or dry it out.

Shop this article: Oxygenetix Oxygenating Foundation, Tula Radiant Skin Brightening Serum Skin Tint SPF 30 and Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation

How to pick makeup that’s better for your skin

If you want to wear makeup while still getting skin care benefits, look no further than the ingredient list. Hyaluronic acid helps skin retain moisture and helps it stretch and flex to reduce wrinkles and lines. Niacinamide can build keratin, a protein that maintains skin health. Collagen works to maintain skin elasticity, volume and moisture.

For people who are prone to acne breakouts, look for products that are oil-free and those that are noncomedogenic, which means they won’t clog your pores. Certain face makeup products contain salicylic acid, which works to clear blemishes, so you can fight breakouts while you conceal them.

Regardless of the season, if you’re spending time outdoors, it’s imperative to apply sun protection to help avoid sunburn and skin damage. (Just ask any dermatologist.) Lots of foundations and tinted moisturizers have SPF protection built right in, making it super easy to protect your skin while wearing makeup.

Other ways to help your skin between makeup applications include properly removing all your makeup before bed and cleansing your skin. You may find it helpful to use pore cleansing and detoxing products such as charcoal-based face masks. Make sure to moisturize after cleansing.

Best face makeup products with skin care benefits

Oxygenetix Oxygenating Foundation

This skin-loving foundation can help conceal, minimize and heal breakouts, blemishes, rashes, acne scars, rosacea and other skin conditions. It uses a unique oxygen complex that stimulates skin cell production and speeds the healing process, plus SPF 25 helps protect from harmful UV rays.

Tula Radiant Skin Brightening Serum Skin Tint SPF 30

This lightweight, buildable serum provides light-to-medium coverage for a “your skin but better” look. It’s infused with skin care ingredients, including niacinamide, collagen and moisturizing ceramides and hyaluronic acid. There are 30 shades available and it also offers SPF 30 sun protection.

Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation

The lightweight tinted radiant-finish serum, available in 30 shades, can help even out skin texture and tone. Plant-based squalane helps the product hydrate and tighten the look of skin without clogging pores. It also has moisture-replenishing hyaluronic acid, and the zinc-based product offers SPF 40 protection.

Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Oil-Free Foundation

If you’re prone to breakouts, this oil-free foundation is worth a try. The long-wearing, buildable product provides medium coverage without ever looking cakey. It’s great for blending and layering since it sits seamlessly on the skin. A bonus for travelers: It comes in full (1 ounce) and mini (0.6 ounces) sizes.

Too Faced Born This Way Super Coverage Concealer

The full-coverage product, which comes in 35 shades, can be used to highlight, contour and conceal. It has ingredients, such as coconut water, alpine rose and hyaluronic acid, which work to hydrate skin and give it a smoother appearance.

Oxygenetix Acne Control Foundation

If you have acne flare-ups, consider this aloe vera-based foundation, which can actually help clear acne rather than cause it. The breathable foundation contains 2% salicylic acid, which works to clear blemishes fast. It’s safe and soothing for sensitive skin.

BareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid and Mineral SPF 30

The lightweight and silky-feeling product blends well and provides buildable coverage. The hydrating formula includes hyaluronic acid, olive-derived squalene and mineral-based sunscreen to protect your skin. It has a dewy finish that never looks cakey or dry.

Too Faced Born This Way Natural Finish Longwear Liquid Foundation

This oil-free, medium-coverage, long-wearing liquid foundation comes in 35 shades. It contains coconut water to replenish your skin’s moisture levels, hydrating hyaluronic acid and alpine rose, which promotes skin resilience.

Nars Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30

The reason this product maintains a strong fan base is that it’s very spreadable and blends seamlessly into skin, leaving a natural-looking finish that helps even skin tone and provides radiance.

L’Oréal Skin Paradise Water-Infused Tinted Moisturizer

The budget-friendly drugstore product melts right into skin as it provides lightweight and sheer coverage. It’s water-infused and contains soothing aloe vera. The oil-free, noncomedogenic formula is great for people with skin prone to acne. It’s available in 12 shades.

Tula Radiant Skin-Brightening Serum Concealer

With skin-boosting benefits, including niacinamide, eye peptides and tea leaf caffeine, Tula’s 20-shade concealer helps to instantly mask dark circles and discoloration while brightening the appearance of skin over time. It has medium-to-full coverage and provides up to 16 hours of wear.

Worth checking out

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Talia Ergas writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.