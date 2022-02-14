Best Coach cologne

Colognes interact differently for any given person thanks to their unique body chemistry, meaning one Coach cologne will smell differently when applied to two different people.

Which Coach cologne is best?

When it comes to how you portray yourself to the world, those who interact with you will know you mostly by sight. But if you use a Coach cologne, they’ll know you by how wonderfully you smell. The right cologne on the right person can make all the difference in the world and cause you to become someone others love to have around.

One of the best Coach colognes is the Coach Platinum Eau de Parfum. This bold scent is perfect for adding a touch of elegance.

What to know before you buy a Coach cologne

Fragrance groups

Coach cologne features bold scents that are generally considered masculine, though anyone can wear them. Following are some of the most common cologne fragrance groups they use:

Woody: The woody fragrance group contains the scents of wood with popular options including pine, cedar and sandalwood. The woody group also has two subgroups to choose from: mossy and dry. Mossy woods draw from mosses while dry woods draw less from wood directly and more from rustic sources like smoke and leather.

What to look for in a quality Coach cologne

Concentration of scent

When shopping for a cologne you might have noticed that it’s still called a “parfum.” This is because each level of concentration of scented oils compared to the amount of unscented carrier used each has its own classification. The higher the concentration of oil, the stronger and longer-lasting the fragrance will be. Those concentrations are: parfum (20% to 40%), eau de parfum (15% to 20%), eau de toilette (10% to 15%), eau de cologne (3% to 8%).

How much you can expect to spend on a Coach cologne

Coach colognes have costs chiefly affected by the amount of cologne a given bottle contains with bottle sizes of 2, 3.3 and 6.7 ounces costing roughly $75, $100 and $125 respectively.

Coach cologne FAQ

What size bottle of cologne should I buy?

A. Coach colognes typically come in three sizes with each size being best suited to different intended amounts of wear. The smallest size, 2 ounces, is best suited to those buying that scent for the first time or strictly occasional users. The 6.7-ounce bottle should only be purchased by those who apply that scent every day. Otherwise, you’ll have wasted product since colognes lose potency over time. For those who apply scents every day but switch up which scent they apply, the 3.3-ounce bottle is perfect.

What are the three scent note types in cologne?

A. Colognes have three layers of notes: the base, heart and top notes.

Base: The base notes of Coach colognes are the strongest notes. They are the portion of the scent that lasts for the duration of application but these notes only become fully apparent once the top and heart notes have faded away.

What’s the best Coach cologne to buy?

Top Coach cologne

Coach Platinum Eau de Parfum

What you need to know: This Coach cologne provides a daring, spicy fragrance with just a hint of sweetness.

What you’ll love: Available in three sizes: 2, 3.3 and 6.7 ounces. The main ingredients include black pepper oil, sage, cashmeran, pineapple, patchouli and vanilla leather. Consumers noted that this scent is perfect for men with a touch of class.

What you should consider: This Coach cologne has a unique scent that some may find unappealing. Some bottles and boxes arrived damaged, limiting the display value of the cologne.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Top Coach cologne for the money

Coach For Men Eau de Toilette

What you need to know: This Coach cologne provides a woody, earthy fresh scent that’s also slightly sweet.

What you’ll love: Available in three sizes: 2, 3.3 and 6.7 ounces. The main ingredients include bergamot, kumquat, Haitian vetiver, suede, coriander, green nashi, cardamom, geranium and ambergris. Consumers noted that this scent is perfect for a wide variety of men and especially those new to wearing colognes.

What you should consider: This Coach cologne doesn’t last as long as some of its other cologne offerings. This everyman scent won’t stand out as much as more unique blends.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

Worth checking out

Coach Coach Blue Eau de Toilette

What you need to know: This Coach cologne provides an aromatic and citrusy scent that’s perfect for a breezy and lighthearted day about town.

What you’ll love: Available in three sizes: 2, 3.3 and 6.7 ounces. The main ingredients include lime, black pepper, ozone accord, cedarwood, absinthe oil and amber. The mildness of this scent makes it perfect for those not looking to stand too far out.

What you should consider: This is another Coach cologne offering with a limited-time application. Some consumers felt the scent fell flat too quickly after application.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

