Which popular lip balm at Sephora is best?

There are a lot of lip balms out there — some with subtle differences and some with major ones. What do you want your lip balm to do? Is a moisturizing or cruelty-free option your priority? Or are you looking for a lip balm that has the perfect tint of color or provides sun protection? Regardless of your preference, chances are that Sephora has a lip balm for you.

Sephora offers plenty of brands, styles and price ranges when it comes to lip care. So, if you’re looking to be as stylish and on-trend as possible, here are eight of the most popular lip balms currently at Sephora based on differing needs.

What is the difference between lip balm and lip oil?

A lip balm is generally thicker and formulated with more wax to lock in moisture on the lip surface. Lip oil is better for moisturizing deep into the skin.

Parabens, phthalates and sulfates

More and more beauty products are being marketed as “paraben-free,” but what exactly does that mean? Here are some of the terms you’ll see with increasing frequency as you compare lip balms, as well as why makeup companies are starting to drop them from their products.

Parabens refer to a type of preservative used in beauty products to prolong shelf life and can potentially be harmful to one’s health. Paraben-free products are made without any of these ingredients and are thought to be safer.

Phthalates are chemicals that make plastic softer and more pliable. High exposure to phthalates over time is believed to have negative health implications, so some beauty companies are creating more phthalate-free formulas.

Sulfates are used to thicken things like shampoo or lip balm, but they ultimately have no nutritional value for hair or skin. In fact, sulfates can make lips more sensitive to irritants, thereby defeating the purpose of using lip balm in the first place.

Applicators

Stick: This is the basic tube with a stick of lip balm inside. They are very similar to how most lipsticks are packaged.

Doe foot: This style has a slanted applicator tip that is dipped into the lip product and applied like you're using a paintbrush.

Flat doe foot: This one is exactly like the doe foot applicator; however, instead of a slanted tip, the applicator has a flat tip. It uses less product per dip and can be easier to apply.

Squeezable tube: This method requires you to squeeze the product out of a tube either onto your finger for application or directly onto your lips. If the doe foot is the paintbrush approach, a squeezable tube is like working with the paint tube itself.

Most popular moisturizing lip balms at Sephora

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm

What you need to know: This 0.35-ounce squeezable tube of glossy lip balm comes in five different flavors with a subtle hint of color.

What you’ll love: It’s a favorite for dry skin with a hydrating formula for soft, nourished lips. There’s a nice shine to it without overwhelming color. It’s also paraben and phthalate-free.

What you should consider: Some users don’t like the texture of it on their lips.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Amazon

ILIA Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm

What you need to know: This 0.15-ounce lip balm comes on a stick applicator in eight tinted finishes, including a natural finish for a more subtle look.

What you’ll love: It’s made with moisture-boosting ingredients like Salicornia (sea succulent) and shea butter. The colors are rich, plus it’s good for dry skin and it’s silicone-free.

What you should consider: It has to be reapplied with some frequency.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Most popular tinted lip balms at Sephora

fresh Sugar Lip Balm

What you need to know: This 0.15-ounce tinted or untinted stick comes in a choice of several colors and satin or shimmer finishes.

What you’ll love: It goes on smooth and sheer with meadowfoam and black currant seed oils for moisture. It smells great and is available in a nice selection of pretty colors.

What you should consider: It’s a little pricey.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Sephora Collection Clean Lip Balm and Scrub

What you need to know: This 0.12-ounce lip balm comes in six attractive tints and boasts a hydrating formula that feels nice on the lips.

What you’ll love: This lip balm comes in stick form that goes on smoothly. It’s highly moisturizing and made of ingredients that are 95% natural. The colors look flattering on the lips.

What you should consider: The claim of eight hours of wear is questionable.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Most popular sunscreen lip balms at Sephora

Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm SPF 25

What you need to know: This 0.25-ounce lip balm comes in a squeezable tube applicator with five flavor options and SPF protection.

What you’ll love: It will protect your lips against the sun, and all flavors go on with a smooth matte finish. This lip balm is gluten, paraben and alcohol-free. It’s also cruelty-free.

What you should consider: This product was tested in extreme conditions.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Cay Skin Isle Lip Balm SPF 30

What you need to know: This is a nourishing and moisturizing lip balm that protects against the sun’s rays. It comes in a .35-ounce tube.

What you’ll love: In addition to SPF 30, this lip balm contains sea moss for hydration and aloe for a soothing effect. It’s also enriched with vitamin E.

What you should consider: The applicator often gets clogged. The consistency is on the sticky side.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Most popular cruelty-free lip balms at Sephora

tarte SEA Quench Lip Rescue Balm

What you need to know: This 0.10 lip balm stick comes in eight high-shine finishes and is completely vegan.

What you’ll love: It’s smooth and nourishing with a nice array of tinted color choices. This lip balm smells great, plus it’s paraben-, phthalate-, mineral oil- and cruelty-free.

What you should consider: The packaging could be of better quality.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora, Kohls and Amazon

Buxom Power-Full Plump Lip Balm

What you need to know: This lip balm moisturizes lips while it produces a subtle plumping effect. It comes in several colors in a .17-ounce stick.

What you’ll love: It’s made with peptides that plump the lips and contains plant oils that are highly moisturizing. It goes on smoothly and doesn’t feel heavy or sticky on the lips. It’s also cruelty-free.

What you should consider: Some customers didn’t feel that it plumped their lips very well. The colors look darker in person than online.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

