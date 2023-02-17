Which lip masks are best?

Masks add moisture and glow to your skin. Masks made specifically for lips can address issues of cracking, dryness or an uneven surface that can make lipsticks and glosses look less than perfect. What’s more, a good lip mask can feel like a luxurious treat that makes you feel pampered all over. Users of lip masks report a feeling of plumped lips similar to using lip-plumping glosses, probably due to the moisture that lip masks add to lips.

If you’re looking for a lip mask that offers excellent hydration, the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a lip mask

Types

There two main types of lip masks: sheet and cream-based. Sheet masks are infused with lip-pampering ingredients and fit over the mouth. Cream-based masks come in jars or tubes, have creamy consistencies and are formulated with nourishing ingredients. They are applied with the fingertips or an applicator tool that’s sometimes included with purchase. Both types of lip masks work similarly, so the kind you choose is really a matter of preference.

Ingredients

Like face masks do with the skin of your face, lip masks use a variety of ingredients to enhance lips’ moisture. Look for lip masks that address your specific needs, such as moisturizers for dry, flaky winter skin or soothing ingredients for irritated lips. You’ll most likely want a humectant, which draws moisture, such as hyaluronic acid, honey or glycerin. An occlusive seals in moisture. Popular ones include shea butter and plant-based waxes and oils. Whatever the ingredients, be sure to steer clear of any allergens or irritants.

When choosing a lip mask, you’ll want to find one whose ingredients penetrate deep into the lips to add moisture. Since many lip masks are intended for overnight use, however, you’ll also want to think about whether the mask you’re considering is comfortable enough for extended wear. Many users recommend sticking to lip masks with a gel consistency for a light, refreshing experience.

Exfoliation

Some masks also have an exfoliating component. This is important if your lips have a tendency to develop flakes of dry skin. Choose a gentle but effective exfoliating agent, such as orange or lemon peel oil.

Noncomedogenic

Although lip skin doesn’t contain pores, lip masks can sometimes bleed onto the surrounding skin, particularly those intended to be kept on overnight. If you’re prone to breakouts, be sure your lip mask’s ingredients won’t make the area around your mouth break out.

What to look for in a quality lip mask

Plumping

While the jury is still out on whether a lip mask can actually increase collagen production in the lips as some lip mask manufacturers claim, they may help promote temporary plumping by drawing moisture to the surface of your lips. As such, using a lip mask before applying makeup for a night out may help enhance your pout.

Moisture without stickiness or oiliness

The hallmark of an effective lip mask is more moisturized lips, but you’ll want a mask that absorbs into the lips relatively quickly without leaving a sticky residue, particularly for a short-term application lip mask.

Calming

While many users associate lip masks with the dry skin of winter, they can also be effective for lips that have spent too much time in the sun. In this case, look for soothing ingredients, such as mint.

How much you can expect to spend on a lip mask

Some effective drugstore finds can run you as little as $3. High-end lip masks can range closer to $30.

Lip mask FAQ

How long should I wear a lip mask?

A. Follow the directions on the mask packaging. Some are intended to be worn for a short amount of time, usually 15-20 minutes. Others are intended to be worn overnight. Choose one with a length of wear compatible with your comfort level and goals.

How often should you use lip masks?

A. Unlike face masks that can contain ingredients that cause irritation if used too often, most lip masks are hydrating and mild. When it comes to moisturizing lip masks, most are gentle enough to use every day.

What are the best lip masks to buy?

Top lip mask

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

What you need to know: This beauty expert and consumer favorite packs a lot of moisturizing punch. It’s easy to see why it’s a top-selling lip mask.

What you’ll love: It’s formulated with vitamin C and hyaluronic acid, key ingredients in moisture retention and skin improvement. It comes with its own applicator, so you don’t have to apply with your fingers. It’s offered in various pleasant, yummy scents. Its antioxidants are derived from a blend of raspberries, strawberries, cranberries, goji berries and blueberries in their proprietary Berry Mix Complex formula.

What you should consider: This mask is intended to be worn overnight, so if you’re looking for a lip mask you can use for a quick addition of moisture before a night out, you may want to consider a different one.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Top lip mask for the money

Burt’s Bees Moisturizing Lip Mask

What you need to know: This highly moisturizing sheet mask from trusted natural brand Burt’s Bees uses natural ingredients to moisturize lips.

What you’ll love: This lip mask is mild and has a pleasant, natural aroma. It’s infused with almond oil and meadowfoam seed, and doesn’t contain chemicals or artificial additives.

What you should consider: Many users report that the mask is bigger than the average lips, and since it’s oil-based, it can make the area surrounding your lips feel oily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Tatcha The Kissu Lip Mask

What you need to know: This luxury Japanese brand creates products that smell great, are light on the skin and do the job beautifully. This lip mask lives up to the brand’s promise, with an original, peachy scented lip mask.

What you’ll love: It contains Japanese peach and olive-derived squalane that hold moisture on the lips without feeling heavy or greasy. The scent is lovely, and your lips will feel pampered and smooth after the treatment.

What you should consider: Some customers suggest sticking to the original peach instead of going with the newer red camellia lip mask, as the camellia can be stickier than the original formulation.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Maria Andreu writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.