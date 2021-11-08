Luxury Beauty

Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
50°
Myrtle Beach
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
🔴 Live
Live Newscasts
Live Streams
Live National
Video Clips
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
State – Regional
Crime
News13 Investigates
National
World
Ukraine-Russia Conflict
Unsafe at Home
Palmetto Pot War
Growth Tracker
Washington-DC
BestReviews
Entertainment
Positively Carolina
Top Stories
DeSantis dismisses ‘woke’ Disney’s criticism
Top Stories
SC school administrator injured while breaking up …
Florence County deputies search for missing man
South Carolina lawmakers renew push to pass transgender …
Video
SC Forestry Commission employee charged with arson
Crime
News13 Shootings Map
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Human Trafficking
Carolina’s Missing and Murdered Podcast
Top Stories
Bennettsville man charged after fight with coworker
Top Stories
Man who made kids pee in bottles on Myrtle Beach …
Top Stories
Bennettsville man charged in Feb. shooting
Video
Deputies: Drugs found in Darlington Co home, 3 charged
Conway woman accused of murder wants new bond set
Video
Robeson Co. cracks down on drug dealers
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Frank’s Gardening Club
WBTW Weather Cams
Weather App
Hurricane Center
Color The Weather
Weather Alerts
3 Degree Guarantee
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
CCU Bowl Game
Golf
Carolina Panthers
High School Blitz
Top Stories
When is MLB opening day 2022?
Top Stories
MLB players vote to end lockout, save 162-game season
Top Stories
Clemson men fall on a buzzer beater in OT to Virginia …
Johnny Grier, NFL’s first Black referee, dies at …
NMB grad Billy Barlow pitches 6 strong innings, Clemson …
MLB cancels two more series, delays Opening Day
Health
Count on Health Partners
Tracking The Vaccine
Coronavirus
Living Local & Community
Living Local
Frank’s Gardening Club
Remarkable Women Finalists 2022
Black History Month
Calendar
Pet of the Weekend
Contests
Contest Winners
Live Healthy
Talkin’ Trash 2021
Basketball Challenge Bracket Contest
Carolina Clear
PR Newswire Press Releases
About Us
Email News Signup
WBTW News 13 Mobile Apps
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
WBTW TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Work For WBTW
Antenna Tips
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For WBTW
Search
Please enter a search term.
Luxury Beauty
Best Kaja beauty product
Top Luxury Beauty Headlines
Best Saie beauty product
Rihanna’s entire Fenty collection is now available …
Anastasia Beverly Hills comparison: Is this popular …
The 7 most popular high end makeup brands on Sephora
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Sign Up
What People Are Reading on wbtw.com
Rep. Cawthorn calls Zelensky ‘thug’
SC officer allegedly switched urine for drug test
5th suspect ID’d in killing of ‘Lizard Lick Towing’ …
NC deputies find cocaine, cash during traffic stop
Twins accused of assaulting deputies at SC high school
Man who made kids pee in bottles on Myrtle Beach …
SC Forestry Commission employee charged with arson
Man arrested in Mississippi for rape, kidnapping …
Conway woman accused of murder wants new bond set
NC apartment failed inspection before deadly fire, …
Tweets by WBTWNews13