Wedding makeup needs to stand up to long, exciting days

On a typical day, you might not give your makeup routine a second thought. If you’re headed to a wedding, however, there’s a lot more involved, whether you’re in the wedding or attending as a guest. The ceremony and reception will put an extra strain on your beauty products, and unless you choose your cosmetics carefully, it’s highly likely that you’ll end the evening with smudgy mascara, rubbed-off foundation, or faded lipstick.

As long as you pick the right makeup products, though, you can get long-lasting results that’ll take you from the ceremony through last call on the dance floor.

Wedding stress will cause your makeup to run

There are a number of reasons why weddings strain a makeup look. First, you’ll likely wear makeup much longer than on a typical day. While many weddings start with the wedding party getting ready bright and early, the celebrations can last long into the night or even until early the next morning. The number of hours alone is enough to require extra staying power.

Then take into account the environment. Many weddings are at least partially outdoors, either for the ceremony or reception. That means your makeup is subject to the day’s weather conditions, whether hot sun, humidity, dry air or even a bit of rain.

And we can’t forget about sweat and tears. It’s not uncommon to shed a tear or two during the wedding ceremony or speeches, and if you plan on tearing it up on the crowded dance floor, you’re bound to sweat. The added moisture will cause your makeup to run if you’re not careful about picking water-resistant formulas.

What to look for in long-wearing makeup

If you pick the right cosmetics products, you can count on your makeup to stay put throughout the entire event. While likely not necessary for everyday use, waterproof makeup has the added staying power required for longer events such as weddings.

You don’t necessarily need all of your makeup to be waterproof but pick waterproof formulas for a few key products such as foundation (to counter sweat), mascara (to withstand a bit of crying), and lipstick (since eating and drinking can take a toll on your lip color).

If you’re not sure how well your beauty products will hold up, check the ingredients. Look for ingredients such as trimethylsiloxysilicate, which is a silicone resin that helps hold color pigments in place and has water-resisting properties, or VP/VA copolymers, which function as a binding and suspending agent.

Add products that boost staying power

Primers, setting powders, and makeup setting sprays may not be essential for daily use, but when you’re trying to get the most out of your beauty products, they’re great tools to help you achieve the best results.

Primers are worn under your foundation, and they help create a smooth surface for foundation and increase its staying power. They also help foundation look its best by smoothing out your skin (which you’ll appreciate if you’re posing for lots of photos).

A setting powder should be one of the final steps in your makeup routine, and it helps lock in facial products such as foundation and concealer. Choose from either a loose setting powder (which offers lighter coverage and helps prevent makeup from looking cakey, settling into fine lines and wrinkles and accentuating dry patches) or a pressed powder (used for setting liquid foundation and concealer, blotting oil, reducing shine and touching up your makeup throughout the day).

The last step in your makeup routine should be misting a setting spray all over the finished look. Makeup setting sprays contain polymers that form a waterproof coating over your makeup, letting it last longer with fewer touch-ups. If makeup tends to dry out your skin, you can also re-mist a hydrating setting spray throughout the event to give you a much-needed moisture boost.

Best long-wearing makeup products

Urban Decay All Nighter Primer

Urban Decay’s long-lasting finishing spray keeps cosmetics looking flawless for hours. The primer smooths, hydrates and helps prevent foundation from fading for up to eight hours. The vegan and cruelty-free formula feels soft and lightweight on skin.

Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

L’Oreal Paris Infallible Pro-Glow Foundation

Don’t let the budget-friendly price tag fool you: this hydrating foundation has excellent staying powder and can remain put for up to 24 hours. The fact that it offers sun protection is an added bonus for anyone attending an outdoor or partially outdoor wedding.

Sold by Amazon and Walmart

Lancome Hypnose Drama Instant Full Body Volume Waterproof Mascara

For a tried-and-true waterproof mascara that delivers long-lasting and flake-free results, Lancome’s version is our testers’ top pick. The unique S-shaped brush helps increase fullness and volume. This formula is free from harmful ingredients such as sulfate and formaldehyde.

Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Smashbox Always On Longwear Matte Liquid Lipstick

The secret behind this long-wearing, waterproof liquid lipstick is that it’s infused with primer oil, which adds a moisturizing touch. It’s easy to apply and prevents lips from feathering and the color from bleeding out. It has a velvety matte finish and comes in a great selection of shades.

Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Anastasia Beverly Hills Loose Setting Powder

This superfine powder provides a beautiful matte finish that will photograph nicely. The product works to absorb oil and keep you shine-free while blurring out fine lines, evening out skin tone and minimizing the look of pores.

Sold by Amazon and Sephora

Urban Decay All Nighter Long Lasting Makeup Setting Spray

Urban Decay’s cult-favorite setting spray keeps your makeup looking fresh for up to 16 hours. The product actually lowers your makeup’s temperature so it doesn’t run. It has a weightless feel and still works well in humid conditions.

Sold by Sephora and Ulta Beauty

