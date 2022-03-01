Which vacuum sealer is best?

Approximately 40% of food in the U.S. winds up in the trash. A vacuum sealer can help limit your family’s waste by preserving extra food for later. Preserving food with a vacuum sealer not only saves food, but it also saves money. With regular use, these appliances will pay for themselves quickly.

You don’t need a commercial vacuum sealer to keep food fresh for longer periods of time. For people who need a durable, easy-to-use vacuum sealer, the FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer Machine is a great option.

What to know before you buy a vacuum sealer

Vacuum sealers use specially designed bags to preserve food by removing all of the air out of the bag with suction and sealing the bag with heat. Removing all of the air protects food against oxidation and bacteria, keeping your food fresh for longer.

The best vacuum sealer is big enough to handle your food preservation but affordable and easy to use.

Types of vacuum sealers

The type of vacuum sealer you buy depends on the amount of storage space you have and the tasks you want to accomplish. Handheld vacuum sealers work best for small sealing jobs, like preserving leftover deli meats and cheeses. These vacuum sealers run on rechargeable batteries that may run out if you are sealing a lot of bags.

Chamber vacuum sealers are professional-grade machines that are too large for most kitchens but available for home use. Instead of placing the edge of the bag in the vacuum sealer, the entire bag sits in a large chamber. These are great for large batches of food.

External vacuum sealers are the most common type of vacuum sealer for use in home kitchens. Although they are less powerful than chamber vacuums, they can still handle large bags of food because the bag sits outside of the machine.

Bag cost

You cannot use a standard plastic bag in a vacuum sealer, and some of the specialized vacuum sealer bags can add significantly to the cost. Consider purchasing a vacuum sealer that allows you to use bags from other brands.

What to look for in a quality vacuum sealer

Automatic clamps

Some vacuum sealers require you to press manually down on the machine as it seals. This can result in uneven sealing. Look for a vacuum sealer with an automatic clamp.

Removable drip tray

A removable drip tray is a must for easy clean-up, especially if you plan to use your vacuum sealer for things such as soup, gravy and other liquids.

Accessories

Some vacuum sealers come with accessories that can be very helpful in food preservation. Wide-mouth jar sealers, bottle stoppers and bag cutters can help make food preservation easier.

How much you can expect to spend on a vacuum sealer

Handheld vacuum sealers are the most affordable and cost $20-$30. Chamber vacuum sealers can cost hundreds of dollars, but most home cooks find they are not necessary. Quality external vacuum sealers cost $40-$60. Don’t forget to consider the cost of the bags when selecting your vacuum sealer.

Vacuum sealer FAQ

How long does food last when it’s vacuum sealed?

A. Food that is vacuum sealed still needs to be stored in the fridge or freezer, but it can last much longer than food that is not sealed. Vacuumed sealed food lasts one to two weeks in the fridge and two to three years in the freezer.

What foods can be preserved with vacuum sealing?

A. Almost any food you can think of can be vacuum sealed to preserve its freshness. These include:

Flour, sugar, baking soda and dried spices

Soups, stews and brothers

Meat (raw and cooked)

Chips, pretzels and snacks

Herbs

Cooked vegetables (whole and puréed)

Potluck dishes (for easy transport)

Do not vacuum seal soft cheese or mushrooms, as this can encourage mold growth.

Can you use a vacuum sealer for anything other than food?

A. Yes. Vacuum sealers are great for a variety of tasks around the house. Seal liquids such as shampoo and soap with your vacuum sealer to prevent leaks in luggage. You can protect and preserve photos and important documents with your vacuum sealer, organize small first-aid kits or keep loose nuts and bolts together.

What’s the best vacuum sealer to buy?

Top vacuum sealer

FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer Machine

What you need to know: An easy-to-use vacuum sealer, it has many extra features.

What you’ll love: The extra vacuum feature helps marinate food. This food sealer has an extra-wide sealing strip with a nonstick coating.

What you should consider: It’s one of the most expensive vacuum sealers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top vacuum sealer for the money

Geryon Vacuum Sealer

What you need to know: An inexpensive vacuum sealer, it works best for occasional use.

What you’ll love: This vacuum sealer is compact and inexpensive. It’s easy to use with very basic controls. It comes with food storage bags and is ideal for beginners.

What you should consider: It doesn’t always seal completely, and it’s not as durable as more expensive machines.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nesco Automatic Food Vacuum Sealer

What you need to know: This mid-priced vacuum sealer offers quality and durability.

What you’ll love: The food scale makes this easy-to-use vacuum sealer great for meal prepping. It comes with sealing bags but also works with universal bags.

What you should consider: The drip tray is not removable and is hard to clean.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

