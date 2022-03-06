Which Star Wars blanket is best?

Star Wars has made its way into all facets of pop culture. This includes numerous films, TV series, animated shows, books, action figures, toys and more. Today, the Star Wars name can be found on a slew of products. Some of the most popular products are Star Wars blankets. Whether it’s a comforter for your bed or a cozy throw blanket for your couch, there’s a Star Wars blanket for you.

The best Star Wars blanket is the Baby Yoda Throw Blanket. This super soft fleece throw is perfect for a night in watching “The Mandalorian.”

What to know before you buy a Star Wars blanket

Star Wars films

There’s quite a difference between each “Star Wars” film, both in terms of style, characters and plot. Each blanket will represent a different era of the franchise. The classic movies from the 1970s and ’80s appear most often on Star Wars blankets. These nostalgic products take their cues from the movie posters of the time and feature images of characters including Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and Han Solo. You can also find blankets that represent the newer films and show BB-8 from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” There are even blankets from the “Star Wars: Rebels” animated series.

“The Mandalorian”

“The Mandalorian” is a hugely popular offshoot series from the Star Wars franchise. It follows the story of a lone mercenary as he navigates the galaxy while protecting a mysteriously powerful creature named Grogu, otherwise called Baby Yoda. The series has been a big success and many Star Wars products are designed around the show’s characters. Most blankets feature Grogu himself. He’s a small green creature with an adorable look that makes him perfect for a cuddly blanket.

Throw blankets vs. comforters

Throw blankets are smaller in size yet far softer because they’re designed for a living room couch or chair. Generally, throw blankets are made with polyester, which creates a soft, fleece-like material.

are smaller in size yet far softer because they’re designed for a living room couch or chair. Generally, throw blankets are made with polyester, which creates a soft, fleece-like material. Comforters are larger blankets made for full-, queen- and king-sized beds. They have fillers, usually made with polyester as well, that add an extra layer of warmth.

What to look for in a quality Star Wars blanket

Classic Star Wars

The original “Star Wars” films are well represented in the marketplace of blankets. People love to relive their youth by snuggling up with a fleece C-3PO throw blanket. The first trilogy of films from George Lucas has a distinct aesthetic. The unmistakable “Star Wars” logo is very indicative of the 1970s. Most blankets have a grid-style design with images of different characters in each square. Think of it like “The Brady Bunch” opening title sequence.

Soft fleece

The highest-grade Star Wars throw blankets will be made with fleece. This specific type of fleece is made with polyethylene terephthalate (PET), which is a completely synthetic fiber. It’s great for blankets because it’s durable and holds in heat. It’s even better for throw blankets because it’s lightweight, meaning it won’t be too cumbersome to use on the couch. Polyester fleece is extremely soft as well. Plus, it makes it hard to accumulate moisture, so you won’t end up too humid while lounging.

Reversible

Reversible blankets are a must. This is especially true for throw blankets because their entire purpose is to be, well, thrown. This means they’ll often be used informally, unlike a bed’s comforter, which will almost always be facing one direction. For this reason, you’ll want to make sure your Star Wars throw blanket is reversible.

How much you can expect to spend on Star Wars blanket

Star Wars blankets cost $16-$45.

Star Wars blanket FAQ

How do you wash fleece throw blankets?

A. The best and safest way to wash fleece throw blankets is to use a cold, gentle wash cycle. This will help to avoid damaging the blanket by pilling, which happens when the stitching becomes loose and produces little nubs. Once washed, it’s best to air-dry your fleece blanket instead of using an electric dryer.

Are there Star Wars tapestry blankets?

A. Yes. Tapestry blankets are often very lightweight and have frilled edges. The weave design also brings a level of nostalgia to the classic Star Wars logo and characters.

What’s the best Star Wars blanket to buy?

Top Star Wars blanket

Baby Yoda Throw Blanket

What you need to know: This comfy throw blanket features a full-size image of the cuddliest creature in the galaxy, Baby Yoda.

What you’ll love: The material is a polyester fleece that’s both warm and super soft to the touch. The blanket size is 45-by-60 inches.

What you should consider: This blanket is not big enough to cover a full-sized bed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Star Wars blanket for the money

Star Wars Flyboy Blanket

What you need to know: This cozy Star Wars throw blanket is as soft as it is colorful, and features many of the iconic pilot helmets from the franchise.

What you’ll love: There are 19 helmets on the front and back of the blanket. The backdrop is bright blue, which contrasts nicely with the red, white, black and yellow helmets. You will find both Imperial and Rebel helmets, plus C-3PO and R2-D2.

What you should consider: It’s best to air-dry this blanket instead of using an electric dryer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Star Wars Classic Grid Full Comforter

What you need to know: This full-sized bed comforter takes its cues from the classic era of Star Wars from the 1970s.

What you’ll love: The colors are vivid and it features grid-style artwork of images from the original “Star Wars” movie, including Boba Fett, Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker and an Imperial TIE Fighter.

What you should consider: This blanket won’t fit on a queen mattress and is best suited for a full-sized bed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

