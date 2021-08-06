Skip to content
WBTW
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
State – Regional
News13 Investigates
Palmetto Pot War
Growth Tracker
Coronavirus
Back to School
Washington-DC
National
Entertainment
Positively Carolina
Top Stories
Federal student loan payments paused until 2022
Top Stories
Joint Darlington County effort led to 25 arrests
United Airlines will require US employees to be vaccinated
Little River Capitol Riot suspect requests release from jail
McMaster says law ‘very clear’ in banning school mask mandates
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
News13 Shootings Map
Human Trafficking
Carolina’s Missing and Murdered Podcast
Top Stories
Joint Darlington County effort led to 25 arrests
Top Stories
2 Hartsville men sentenced to more than 12 years in prison after selling meth to authorities
Top Stories
North Carolina man charged with rape and kidnapping of a woman
North Myrtle Beach man accused of sexually assaulting minor in Loris area
Florence police search for vehicles stolen from hotel
Fairmont man found guilty in 4 Robeson County robberies
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
WBTW Weather Cams
Hurricane Center
Weather App
Color The Weather
Weather Alerts
3 Degree Guarantee
Watch Live
Live News Shows
Live Events
Live National
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
Golf
Indy 500
NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers
High School Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Beamer, Gamecocks open up fall camp with first official practice
Top Stories
CCU women’s soccer set for first exhibition match, season opener on August 19
Lake View football preview 2021
Video
Dillon football preview 2021
Video
CCU men’s soccer ranked 25th by United Soccer Coaches preseason poll
Count On Health
Health News
Tracking The Vaccine
Coronavirus
Count on Health Partners
Living Local
Features
Calendar
Remarkable Woman
Pet of the Weekend
Contests
Contest Winners
Live Healthy 2021
About Us
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
WBTW News 13 Mobile Apps
Email News Signup
WBTW TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Antenna Tips
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Coolers
Best tailgate cooler
Trending Stories
South Carolina open carry: What to know about the new law
Despite residents’ concerns, Horry County Planning Commission approves requests for 500+ homes along Highway 90
Video
McMaster says law ‘very clear’ in banning school mask mandates
Man drowns, is pulled from ocean in Myrtle Beach
Video
Most reviewed restaurants in Myrtle Beach
South Carolina surpasses 2,500 daily COVID-19 cases, Horry County has the most
Joint Darlington County effort led to 25 arrests
7 charged in connection with abuse at Florence County medical center
Video
Tweets by WBTWNews13
Dowloand Our News Apps
FREE News & Weather Apps
Get the StormTracker13 Weather App
Download Now:
Get the News13 News App
Download Now: