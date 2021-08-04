Skip to content
WBTW
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
State – Regional
News13 Investigates
Palmetto Pot War
Growth Tracker
Coronavirus
Back to School
Washington-DC
National
Entertainment
Positively Carolina
Top Stories
Sunglasses dropped into orangutan enclosure at zoo, and you won’t believe what happened next
Top Stories
WHO director-general seeks vaccine booster moratorium
Several sick — 1 with kidney failure — in multistate E. coli outbreak linked to cake mix, CDC says
Darlington County Schools strengthens policy for administering medicine at school
Conway 7-year-old runs lemonade stand to help fund school supplies
Video
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
News13 Shootings Map
Human Trafficking
Carolina’s Missing and Murdered Podcast
Top Stories
Police: Man shot, crashed his car in Lumberton
Top Stories
Man uses sticky traps to take cash, checks from drop boxes in South Carolina, police say
Video
Top Stories
Police: 1 injured in morning shooting in Loris
Police arrest Virginia man for allegedly sexually assaulting minor in Horry County
Woman charged after stabbing inside Myrtle Beach Dunkin’
Video
Cuomo sexual harassment report response: ‘I never touched anyone inappropriately’
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
WBTW Weather Cams
Hurricane Center
Weather App
Color The Weather
Weather Alerts
3 Degree Guarantee
Watch Live
Live News Shows
Live Events
Live National
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
Golf
Indy 500
NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers
High School Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Hemingway football preview 2021
Video
Top Stories
Report drills NCAA on equity, calls for combined Final Four
Carvers Bay football preview 2021
Video
Darlington Raceway partners with South Carolina for NASCAR truck series “In It To Win It 200”
CCU football holds annual media day, will begin fall camp on Wednesday
Video
Count On Health
Health News
Tracking The Vaccine
Coronavirus
Count on Health Partners
Living Local
Features
Calendar
Remarkable Woman
Pet of the Weekend
Contests
Contest Winners
Live Healthy 2021
About Us
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
WBTW News 13 Mobile Apps
Email News Signup
WBTW TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Antenna Tips
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Education
Coker University to require masks, amps up COVID safety precautions
Video
Trending Stories
‘Catastrophe’ at Myrtle Beach airport continues as more flights are cancelled
Video
Body of North Carolina woman missing since June found, family says
Video
One killed after 2 cars crash, hit house, other parked cars in Darlington County
Woman charged after stabbing inside Myrtle Beach Dunkin’
Video
South Carolina man stomped by police glad for bodycam, honest officer
Police arrest Virginia man for allegedly sexually assaulting minor in Horry County
Passengers stranded at Myrtle Beach International Airport after another day of delays, cancellations
Video
Police: Man shot, crashed his car in Lumberton
Tweets by WBTWNews13
Dowloand Our News Apps
FREE News & Weather Apps
Get the StormTracker13 Weather App
Download Now:
Get the News13 News App
Download Now: