Apple typically has at least two big conferences each year. There’s the main event, usually in September, revealing the latest iPhone and more. Then there’s the Worldwide Developers Conference, usually in June, packed with its own reveals and updates. For this year’s WWDC, Apple opened the show with fresh versions of several Mac lines, followed through with big operating system and application updates and closed with a product that could forever change the way we live our lives: the Apple Vision Pro.

Apple Vision Pro

This alternate reality headset will let you view and interact with both your living and digital worlds like never before, blending both environments into one seamless experience. You can throw everything you might see on a screen into your world and interact with those screens with the flick of your eyes, wrists and fingers. You can also change your reality completely, making everything around you appear to be somewhere else entirely, such as in the mountains or woods. If someone in the real world wants to talk to you, you don’t even have to take the headset off. Instead, a projection of your eyes is displayed on the exterior of the Vision Pro so your friends, family or coworkers can see your unobstructed expressions. It launches sometime early next year and costs $3,500.

New Macs

Apple announced three new Macs. All three can be preordered, with items shipping starting next week.

MacBook Air 15-inch: The first big reveal of the conference is a new MacBook Air with a 15.3-inch screen. It’s less than half an inch thin when closed and weighs just 3.3 pounds, making it the thinnest and lightest 15-inch laptop ever. It packs plenty of power with the M2 chip yet still has an incredible estimated battery life of 18 hours. It starts at $1,299.

Major software updates

This year’s WWDC introduced a host of exciting changes to the iPhone, iPad and Mac operating systems.

iOS: When iOS 17 launches this fall, it brings with it a huge list of new features. Some of the best include personalized contact posters that let you choose how you appear on the iPhones of who you’re contacting. Then, “Live Voicemail” analyzes the voicemail being left and displays it in written form on your lock screen. Finally, several new features are coming to iMessage, such as Check-In to let your loved ones know you arrived somewhere safely and the ability to use stickers in numerous new ways.

Minor software updates

Besides the main operating system updates, Apple announced a handful of smaller but no less intriguing software updates.

AirPods Pro are getting adaptive audio. This dynamically adjusts the strength of the noise-cancellation to your circumstances without input from you, including targeting or ignoring specific sounds.

are getting adaptive audio. This dynamically adjusts the strength of the noise-cancellation to your circumstances without input from you, including targeting or ignoring specific sounds. AirPlay is getting even easier to use while switching between your and your friend’s and family’s devices. For example, CarPlay lets everyone riding work on the playlist together. AirPlay is also coming to hotel rooms.

is getting even easier to use while switching between your and your friend’s and family’s devices. For example, CarPlay lets everyone riding work on the playlist together. AirPlay is also coming to hotel rooms. WatchOS is introducing “SmartStack” which lets you cycle through widgets and information by spinning the crown. There are also new display options and improvements to health and fitness apps.

is introducing “SmartStack” which lets you cycle through widgets and information by spinning the crown. There are also new display options and improvements to health and fitness apps. tvOS now lets you make FaceTime calls, has new control center options, and you can track your Apple Remote with your iPhone.

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews.

