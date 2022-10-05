Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Series Gaming Chair review

For serious players, gaming can be a job. You might sit down to start a session or a livestream and not get up for hours. This means you need a comfortable, ergonomic gaming chair that lets you play at your best for extended periods.

Secretlab specializes in gaming chairs. The company states that “Every detail matters, down to how we stitch individual upholstery panels together.” The brand claims it designs, tests and iterates every aspect of its chairs to ensure they’re “more comfortable and sturdier than ever.”

To see how well its products held up, we tested the Titan Evo 2022 Series Gaming Chair with PlushCell Memory Foam Armrest Tops. This is what we found.

Testing the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Series Gaming Chair

Our tester uses either a desktop computer or a laptop on a desk for at least 10 hours per day. They work, study, browse the internet, watch streaming content and play games with friends. Because our tester isn’t very tall, we needed an adjustable gaming chair. When looking for a model, our tester also paid attention to how comfortable the back was and how supportive the armrests were. To evaluate the Titan Evo, our tester used the chair for roughly eight hours — six hours working and two hours gaming — paying attention to how well it performed in all of the key areas.

What is the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Series Gaming Chair?

The Titan Evo is an elite gaming chair that combines all the best features of Secretlab’s Omega 2020 and Titan 2020 models. Upon unboxing this high-end product, it was immediately evident that this was a luxury item. The pieces were well-made, and the instructions were easy to follow.

Like most gaming chairs, you can raise or lower the seat to fit your needs. You can also recline when you want to relax. The versatile armrests move just about any way you need: up, down, forward, backward, in, out and twist. We purchased the optional PlushCell Memory Foam Armrest Tops. These add additional support and a comfortable, almost velvet feel, minus the fuzz.

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Series Gaming Chair and PlushCell Memory Foam Armrest Tops prices and where to buy

The Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Series Gaming Chair costs between $519-$619, depending on size and upholstery. A special edition chair that features a particular theme may cost from $624-$674. The Secretlab PlushCell Memory Foam Armrest Tops costs $79.

You can buy the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Series Gaming Chair at Secretlab and Amazon.

You can buy the Secretlab PlushCell Memory Foam Armrest Tops at Secretlab.

How to use the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Series Gaming Chair

Unboxing and assembling

A great deal of attention was paid to the packaging of this chair. It was well-protected, organized and came with a thorough set of instructions. All the tools you need to build the chair are included with the purchase. While it was easy to put together, there are times when you’ll benefit from having a helper. We had the chair unboxed and fully assembled in about an hour.

The upgraded armrests were considerately packaged as well. The instructions were clear and concise. We had the new armrests attached within 60 seconds.

Adjusting the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Series Gaming Chair

Adjusting the Titan Evo was intuitive. When you sit down, the magnetic head pillow can be quickly repositioned to provide maximum support. If you need to raise or lower the seat, lift the lever on the right side and position the chair where you need it to be. The second lever on the right operates the recline function, while the lever on the left opens the seat up to 165 degrees.

As for the armrests, the mechanisms on the outside allow you to raise and lower them, and the buttons on the inside let you slide the armrests in and out. If you need to rotate the armrests, just gently twist them in the direction you want them to move.

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Series Gaming Chair benefits

The cushion on this chair is comfortable — especially the pillow. It’s more resilient than memory foam and doesn’t trap heat. This helps you remain cool during long work hours or gaming sessions. It’s adjustable, so you can tailor the Titan Evo to conform to your build. When sitting in this chair, you feel embraced by a sturdy frame. There’s support in every area where it’s needed. The armrests have a pleasing texture and attach securely to provide solid support for your arms. Overall, the chair is heavy and feels durable but is still easy to glide across the floor, giving the user a great balance of rugged build and maneuverability.

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Series Gaming Chair drawbacks

The biggest drawback this chair had for our needs was the lumbar support. This was the one area we couldn’t adjust to make it feel just right. Also, the texture of the detachable armrests might be difficult to clean in the future. The other somewhat minor point is that the amount of packaging material seemed a little wasteful. However, since the chair arrived in perfect condition, this might be a necessary evil.

Should you get the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Series Gaming Chair?

Make no mistake — the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Series chair is a high-end gaming chair. It costs more than the typical chairs you find in big box stores. But, if you spend long hours at a desk or gaming, it’s a worthwhile investment. Since it comes in three different sizes and has so many adjustments, you’ll find this chair fits you like a tailored suit.

We recommend spending the extra money on the upgraded PlushCell Memory Foam Armrest Tops to get the full luxury treatment. They make a dramatic difference in comfort that’s worth the extra cost.

