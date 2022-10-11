This year, Amazon surprised its Prime members with a second 48-hour sale called the Prime Early Access Sale. We’ve noticed that, as in years past, the company is offering huge discounts on smart home gear, such as the Echo Dot (4th Gen), as well as other personal essentials, including the Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga: Le Monster Matte Lip Crayon and Derma E Advanced Peptides and Collagen Moisturizer.

We’ve compiled a list of the best deals on everyday essentials. To help you quickly navigate to the products you need most, we’ve organized this list into seven sections: trending, tech and electronics, apparel and accessories, home and kitchen, lawn and garden, sports and fitness equipment and health and beauty.

Deal availability/pricing are always subject to change. BestReviews will be updating this roundup several times through the duration of Prime Day. We recommend checking back throughout the duration of the event as we add more worthwhile bargains. Updated: October 11, 12 a.m. PT

Air fryers and other trending deals

Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven: 25% off

An air fryer is a game-changing countertop appliance. You can use it to cook up your favorite comfort foods in just a few minutes. Best of all, you’ll be using less oil. The Instant Vortex Plus is a versatile model that offers a broad range of cooking features.

Sold by Amazon

JBL Reflect Aero TWS: 33% off

JBL Reflect Aero earbuds are essential accessories that help you stay motivated during the toughest workouts. The Smart Ambient automatically adjusts noise cancellation levels to eliminate audio distractions while keeping you alert to your surroundings. Now is a great time to get these trending earbuds because they are so deeply discounted for the Prime Early Access Sale.

Sold by Amazon

Other top deals in this space

Echo Dot Smart Speaker and other tech and electronics deals

Ring Video Doorbell bundle with Echo Show 5: 56% off

If you’ve ever had a stranger show up at your door, you know how uncomfortable that can make you feel. With the Ring Echo Show 5, you can see who is on the other side and communicate without ever opening the door and making yourself vulnerable. The peace of mind this model offers is priceless. Since it is currently on sale, that makes it an even greater value.

Sold by Amazon

Echo Dot Smart Speaker: 55% off

Without an assistant that listens to you, you cannot get the most out of your smart home. Amazon’s Alexa devices are reliable tech that puts you in control. The Echo Dot is one of the most popular models in the company’s line, and it is designed to make your life easier.

Sold by Amazon

Other top deals in this space

Boots and other apparel and accessories deals

Silentcare Mens Winter Mid-Calf Snow Boot: 20% off

As winter approaches, you need to keep your feet warm. These snow boots are not only great for colder weather, but they add a great accent to nearly any ensemble. Strut comfortably through any season with this stylish option.

Sold by Amazon

Aloodor Sweatsuit for Women: 20% off

Comfort is a priority when it comes to casual wear. And there are few items that are more comfortable than this two-piece sweatsuit. Whether movie night involves a trip to the theater or a snuggle on the couch, these are the sweats you want to wear.

Sold by Amazon

Other top deals in this space

Instant Pots and other home and kitchen deals

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker: 24% off

The Instant Pot is a versatile countertop appliance that can make anything from brisket to yogurt. All it takes is a tap or two, and you’ll have a dish with robust, mouth-watering flavor. The best news is, this model is currently available at a huge savings.

Sold by Amazon

Marco AlmondÂ® Japanese Stainless Steel Knives Set: 20% off

Every knife serves a different purpose. A serrated edge has a completely different function than a razor-sharp blade. To safely accomplish all your cutting tasks, you need a comprehensive set. The Marco Almond set is one that will go above and beyond your expectations.

Sold by Amazon

Other top deals in this space

Tree trimmers and other lawn and garden deals

Corona Tools DualLINKâ„¢ Extendable Tree Trimmer: 34%

A string trimmer is the garden tool that gives your lawn a crisp look that makes it the envy of the neighborhood. The Corona Tools Tree Trimmer not only functions as a tree trimmer, but it edges as well, making it one of the most essential tools in lawn care.

Sold by Amazon

Scotts Outdoor Power Tools Push Lawn Sweeper: 15% off

If you have a lawn, patio or yard you need a way to easily rake and clean debris. The best models, like this Scotts Lawn Sweeper, will have the size and lightweight design you need to get the job done. The bells and whistles found on this popular model are highly desirable.

Sold by Amazon

BEI & Hong Mini Cordless Chainsaw: 30% off

A chainsaw is an extremely useful bit of outdoor equipment that can help you clear overgrown trees and brush and construct outdoor furniture. The BEI & Hong mini chainsaw is easy to hold and maneuver around any size task.

Sold by Amazon

Other top deals in this space

Vigbody bikes and other sports and fitness equipment deals

Vigbody Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike: 31% off

Who needs a gym membership when you have a Vigbody bike? This popular exercise bike has the workouts and range of resistance that will keep you engaged and pedaling toward your fitness goals. Thanks to Amazon Prime, you can get it at a wallet-friendly price.

Sold by Amazon

Gaiaim Premium Yoga Mat: 44% off

A yoga mat isn’t just for yoga. You can use it to perform a wide range of exercises. The Gaiaim yoga mat is thick enough to provide suitable cushioning and traction, which means you can focus on getting the most out of your workout.

Sold by Amazon

Other top deals in this space

Haus Laboratories lipsticks and other health and beauty deals

Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga: Le Monster Matte Lip Crayon: 67% off

Lipstick should not only coat your lips and remain vibrant throughout the day, but the best options, like Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga, also moisturize.

Sold by Amazon

Derma E Advanced Peptides and Collagen Moisturizer: 53%

Moisturizer is the secret ingredient that keeps you looking your best. Derma E gives your skin everything it needs. It fortifies, nourishes and moisturizes to keep your skin healthy and smooth.

Sold by Amazon

Other top deals in this space

Click here for more deals during the entire Prime Fall Deal Event.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign upâ€¯hereâ€¯to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.