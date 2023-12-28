These smart home features will take your house to the next level

There are plenty of gadgets that can help you live an easier life, but few are as exciting as smart devices that take the hassle out of mundane actions. For example, how many times did you want to turn on the kitchen faucet, but your hands are covered in dough? Well, there is a smart faucet that activates with your voice.

But if the thought of crawling under the sink and spending hundreds of dollars hiring a plumber makes you nervous, there are better solutions. Not all smart gadgets are difficult or laborious to install or set up. If that’s your only stumbling block, here are some tech toys to transform your home.

Turn your regular house into a smart home

Of course, there are highly sophisticated gadgets that make your life easier, but more often than not, you’ll need more than a hammer and screwdriver to install them. However, if you are just starting your smart home journey, there is some good news.

Some of the most helpful gadgets can be used straight out of the box. Sure, you’d need to connect them to your Wi-Fi and pair them with a mobile phone, but most people know how to do that already.

For example, a smart lightbulb that has a built-in security camera simply screws into an existing light socket. There is no need for drilling or working with electrical cables, as everything is already in place. Just pair it with your phone and you are ready.

The same goes for probably the most basic of smart home gadgets: wall sockets. These tiny gadgets are amazing and super easy to install. If you want to control floor lamps, heaters or even a coffee maker, plug them into the socket, use the app to pair them with your Wi-Fi, and your home is now much smarter!

Best smart home upgrades

Kasa Smart Plug Mini

A great way to start your smart home journey is with some wall plugs. These adapters turn any gadget with a mechanical switch into a smart device. You simply connect the plug to your home’s Wi-Fi network and control the flow of electricity through a mobile app. It is compatible with Apple’s HomeKit, Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

Amazon Basics Smart LED Lightbulb

You don’t need to walk over to the room’s light switch to turn it on or off if you have these smart bulbs. Similar to the wall plugs, all you have to do is connect them to your home’s Wi-Fi and control them through a mobile app. The LED technology is sufficiently bright, and you can switch between four colors.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) With Clock

No smart home is complete without a central gadget to keep everything together. Amazon’s Echo Dot is an excellent starting point as you use your voice to get daily updates, check the weather, control other smart gadgets and play music wirelessly. It doesn’t have a display, but there is a clock on the front.

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen)

If you prefer a Google product with a display, the company’s Nest Hub is a good choice. It has a 7-inch display, which lets you watch YouTube videos, stream music, and control other smart devices. When paired with security cameras, you can see who is at your front door at a glance.

LaView 4MP Bulb Security Camera

If you have a large backyard or live on a busy street, you might be thinking of ways to keep an eye on things. Well, that is where a smart security camera makes your life a lot easier. By connecting it to your Wi-Fi, you use your mobile phone or smart display (such as the Google Nest Hub) to see in real-time what’s going on. This camera screws into a lightbulb socket, can rotate 360 degrees and has a 2K camera sensor.

Ring Video Doorbell

A smart security camera is great, but sometimes you want to know who is at your front door and talk to them if you have to. That’s where Ring’s amazing video doorbell comes in. It has a 1080p video camera and links to your other smart devices. When the door rings, you can quickly see who it is. It also features a motion sensor and crisp night vision.

Amazon Smart Thermostat

Smart gadgets can often help you save money, such as this thermostat from Amazon. When paired with Alexa, the virtual assistant programs your air conditioning for you and keeps the temperature at comfortable levels. It has a large display to easily see the current settings and can be installed in less than 30 minutes.

Blink Mini

Checking what’s going on outside your house is great for security, but what about inside? The Blink Mini is the perfect tool for the job, as it is small enough to fit on almost any surface, cupboard or shelf. The wired camera has a 1080p sensor, two-way audio and motion detection, and streams visuals directly to your phone over Wi-Fi.

USB Outlet Extender

With more smart gadgets comes the need for more wall sockets. This great gadget plugs into one wall socket and gives you three USB ports, one USB-C port and five additional wall outlets. That should definitely be more than enough to keep your gadgets powered.

Govee Smart Electric Space Heater

Use technology to keep warm this winter, as this smart space heater has built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to pair with your mobile phone. Through a dedicated app, you control the temperature, the oscillation frequency and the intensity of the blowing air. It is compatible with virtual assistants, such as Alexa and Google.

