Written by Laura Reed

The BestReviews Testing Lab testers want these products for themselves

With the holiday gifting season entering full swing, choosing the right gift can be a daunting prospect. BestReviews is here to help you make the best possible decision. Since we perform our own rigorous hands-on testing, you can be sure that the newest products perform the way you expect. We look for special features, extra benefits, standout styles and unexpected issues or drawbacks so you can purchase with confidence.

Last month we tested smartwatches, instant cameras and lots of video games. Here’s what we found.

Shop this article: Dyson v12 Detect Slim, Breville Bambino Plus, Apple Watch Series 9.

How the BestReviews Testing Lab works

The BestReviews Testing Lab isn’t staffed by professionals: we ask regular people, just like you, to try out products in real-life situations. We’re not having pro chefs test our air fryers or salon stylists test our hair dryers because we want to know how the average consumer approaches and uses products. By approaching our testing with an everyday user’s level of familiarity, we can evaluate them on the same factors shoppers look for, such as differences between models and ease of operation.

To better care for our planet and our community, we donate lightly tested products to organizations such as the Lighthouse Community Public School, which is local to our testing center of operations.

Best Testing Lab products from October

Beats Studio Pro

Our tester enjoyed the bright, clear sound and versatile connectivity options in these over-ear headphones. However, they lack the deep bass of older Beats models and the stiff build can feel uncomfortably tight on the head.

Dyson Supersonic

Our tester recommends this premium hair dryer for anyone who blow-dries their hair multiple times a week. It’s pricey and tends to perform better on straight hair, but it’s lightweight and dries hair fast thanks to its multiple heat and fan settings.

Dyson v12 Detect Slim

This high-end cordless vacuum cleans effectively thanks to strong suction and a laser light feature that reveals every last speck of dust. Its battery life is decent and it’s lightweight, but its dustbin is small and needs frequent emptying.

Garmin Fenix 7

Our tester loved all the data this high-end smartwatch collects. It’s rugged, fast and responsive, but its navigation abilities struggle and it’s expensive.

Xbox Series X

The flagship Microsoft gaming console offers a huge library of games, including games from older Xbox generations thanks to backward compatibility. It has excellent graphics and performance, but expensive proprietary storage options.

Fujifilm Insta Mini 12

Our tester enjoyed the ease of use this instant camera offers, especially its helpful selfie mirror. Its somewhat low-quality images may be nostalgic to some but disappointing to others.

Breville Bambino Plus

This compact espresso machine looks elegant and produces café-quality coffee drinks thanks to thoughtful accessories and an automatic milk frother. It’s solidly built and easy to use, but the espresso it produces may not be hot enough for some aficionados.

Apple Watch Series 9

Although its design hasn’t changed much over time, the Apple Watch 9 is an excellent introductory smartwatch and a solid upgrade for existing Apple Watch users. Features such as the double-tap gesture and additional health tracking continue to be added with new OS updates.

Garmin Forerunner 965

Designed for outdoor activities, this premium smartwatch has a bright AMOLED display and comes with detailed pre-loaded maps for hiking and climbing. It’s pricey and a little heavy, but it boasts excellent battery life and helpful fitness metrics.

Hogwarts Legacy

Harry Potter fans and casual gamers alike can enjoy immersing themselves in the beautifully rendered world of Hogwarts in one of the best video games of the year. It’s available for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series S, X and One and Windows PC and will be available for Nintendo Switch on November 14th.

Testing Lab products from October worth checking out

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Laura Reed writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.