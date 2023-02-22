How a massage gun can help you keep your New Year’s resolution

By February, 80% of people who made a New Year’s resolution have already given up. If you’re still exercising, that means you’ve beaten the odds and you’re well on your way to becoming exceptional.

One unfortunate side effect that comes with working out is sore muscles. If you have chronic aches and pains that are a result of exercising, they could derail your progress. To help you stay on track, it can be extremely beneficial to invest in a massage gun. Fortunately, right now, Playmakar is having a massive sale with deep discounts of up to 57% off.

In this article: TheraGun Elite, Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager and 4KOR Fireball.

Benefits of using a massage gun

According to the Mayo Clinic, massage can be a “powerful tool to help you take charge of your health and well-being.” It has many benefits, including reducing stress, increasing relaxation, improving circulation and lowering your heart rate. While additional research is needed to confirm, massage also seems to be beneficial for people with digestive disorders, anxiety, sports injuries, headaches, lower back pain, neck pain and more.

Unfortunately, there’s a myth that has taken a foothold, claiming that massage reduces lactic acid or flushes the body of toxins, which isn’t how the body works. In fact, some studies show that massage actually interferes with the body’s ability to flush this byproduct of anaerobic metabolism. The good news is the lactic acid that builds up during exercise is usually a temporary condition that begins to resolve itself once your muscles receive more oxygen — which should happen after you stop exercising.

Still, a massage can reduce pain, muscle soreness and tension, just not in the way that’s often touted. Using a massage gun can also improve immune function while increasing energy and alertness. Possibly best of all, a massage can trigger the brain to release endorphins, which are the reward chemicals that can make you feel euphoric.

Best Playmakar massagers

MVP+ Percussion Massage Gun Bundle

Regularly $696, this bundle is currently just $299.92. Purchase includes the massage gun, nine massage heads, a charging station, a plug and a carrying case.

MVP+ Percussion Massage System

If you just want the massager, this set comes with the massager, plug and four massage tips (2-inch ImpactBall, 1.5-inch EchoBall, Shoc and AcuTrigger attachments). It is currently on sale for $199.50, regularly $399.

MVPmini Percussion Massage Bundle

Regularly $328, this mini massage gun bundle is currently just $140.30. Purchase includes the mini massage gun, nine massage heads, a USB-C charging cable, a wrist lanyard, and a carrying case.

MVPmini Percussion Massage System

If you prefer to own only the mini massage gun, this set comes with the massager, a USB-C charging cable, a wrist lanyard and a carrying case. It’s currently on sale for $129, regularly $199.

HeatTip Massage Head (MVP+)

This heated tip helps to improve blood flow and activate muscle tissue so you feel better. Purchase includes just the attachment. Normally, the HeatTip is $49, but right now it is on sale for $35.

HeatTip Massage Head (MVPmini)

If you have the mini massage gun, this is the HeatTip you need. It helps to improve blood flow and activate muscle tissue so you can recover more quickly from your workout. It’s on sale for $39, regularly $49.

GlidePro Roller Massage Head

This patent-pending roller massage head is designed to deliver continuous pressure across narrow bands of soft tissue. It’s similar to the elbow technique used in massage therapy. The tip is usually $50, but it’s currently on sale for just $35.

Other massagers worth checking out

Whether it’s a handheld massager, a back massager or a heated massager, here are five other products worth considering.

A TheraGun Elite is a popular high-end massage gun that comes with five attachments and has five speeds.

The Snailax Shiatsu Back Massager is a heated chair pad that delivers massage action to your back, bottom and neck.

The Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager is a small massager that can be placed on your chair or bed to provide a warming massage.

This 4KOR Fireball is a deep-tissue recovery ball that can be used for a satisfying trigger point massage.

If you prefer something portable, this TriggerPoint Grid Travel Foam Roller is a solid choice.

