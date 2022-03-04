Which CBD gummies are best?

CBD has rapidly grown in popularity over the last decade because of its many therapeutic and medicinal uses. Unlike tetrahydrocannabinol, also known as THC, CBD delivers no psychoactive effect or “high” but provides many of the pain relief and anxiety-treating benefits of marijuana.

One of the easiest and tastiest ways to take CBD is in the form of a gummy. If you’re looking for gummies that are flavorful, potent and 100% vegan, then CBDfx Gummy Bears are the top pick.

What to know before you buy CBD gummies

What is CBD?

Cannabidiol, or CBD, is a chemical compound that’s naturally present in the cannabis plant. Research has indicated that CBD can be used to help treat a wide variety of health issues, including chronic pain, epilepsy, anxiety and even insomnia. It’s commonly taken in the form of capsules, oil or food products like gummies.

CBD vs. marijuana vs. hemp oil

Marijuana, CBD and hemp all come from the same cannabis plant. Marijuana refers to a cannabis plant that contains more than 0.3 percent THC, the psychoactive compound that causes a high in the user. CBD and hemp are extracted from a cannabis plant that contains less than 0.3 percent THC.

CBD is extracted from the flowers, leaves and stems of the plant, while hemp oil is pressed from the seeds. Hemp oil is a nutritious food product that’s rich in omega-3 fatty acids, while CBD is known for its many medicinal benefits.

Types of CBD

Commercial CBD products typically advertise one of three different types of CBD: isolate, broad-spectrum and full-spectrum. For more detailed information on the different types of CBD, take a look at the complete CBD gummies guide from BestReviews.

CBD Isolate products only contain CBD, with no other cannabinoids, including THC, present.

Broad-spectrum CBD products typically contain no THC, but trace amounts of other cannabinoids like CBN may be present. Full-spectrum CBD products contain the full spectrum of cannabinoids, including trace amounts of THC. To remain legal, the amount of THC must remain below 0.3 percent, so users still won’t feel any psychoactive effect if they take full-spectrum CBD.

COA

A COA, or certificate of analysis, confirms that the CBD formula has been tested and the manufacturer has accurately described the amount of cannabinoids that are in their product. A COA will also provide any relevant information regarding pesticides and other additives. Look for CBD products that have had a certificate of analysis issued by a third-party organization.

What to look for in quality CBD gummies

Coated vs. infused

CBD gummies are typically marketed as either coated or infused with CBD. Infused CBD gummies will usually provide better results because the cannabidiol is in the formula itself, rather than the surface of the gummy. The dosage is also more precise, and the CBD gummies will stay fresh and effective for longer.

Potency and dosage

If you’re new to taking CBD, start with a low dosage to see how your body is going to react. Most individual gummies are 5-20 milligrams, with dosage instructions recommending two to three gummies, multiple times a day. For most medicinal purposes, users will not exceed a daily dosage of 30-50 milligrams. As with all supplements, follow the instructions on the label carefully before settling on a dosage.

Ingredients

Look for CBD gummies that contain natural and certified organic ingredients. Some brands use real fruit and vegetable juice in their products, resulting in a gummy that’s tastier and healthier than products that use artificial flavoring. If you follow a vegan diet, check to make sure the gummies don’t contain gelatin, which is an animal byproduct.

How much you can expect to spend on CBD gummies

The cost of CBD gummies can vary widely depending on the potency and ingredients used. Most users can expect to pay $10-$150, with medium-sized containers of full-spectrum CBD costing around $40-$80.

CBD gummies FAQ

Does CBD have any side effects?

A. While CBD is generally considered safe, some users may experience mild side effects like dry mouth and drowsiness. People who take blood thinners should also check with their doctor before starting a CBD regimen.

Will CBD make me fail a drug test?

A. Drug tests typically screen for the intoxicating compound THC, not CBD, so most users shouldn’t have a problem.

What are the best CBD gummies to buy?

Top CBD gummies

CBDfx CBD Gummy Bears

What you need to know: These delicious and potent gummies are 100 percent organic and made in the USA.

What you’ll love: Vegan and gluten-free, these CBD gummies have a tasty mixed berry flavor that isn’t overly sweet. Each serving contains 50 milligrams of broad-spectrum CBD with 25 milligrams per gummy. This product is also PETA-certified cruelty-free.

What you should consider: While effective, these CBD gummies are more expensive than most brands.

Where to buy: Sold by CBDfx

Top CBD gummies for the money

Cornbread Full Spectrum CBD Gummies

What you need to know: Specifically formulated to treat pain and insomnia, these affordable gummies are 100% plant-based.

What you’ll love: Users love the taste of these gummies, and the USDA-certified organic ingredients mean you can enjoy them guilt-free. The container is child-proof, and the formula contains no gluten or high-fructose corn syrup.

What you should consider: Some users report that the gummies melt quickly in hot temperatures.

Where to buy: Sold by Cornbread CBD

Worth checking out

Try The CBD – CBD Gummies

What you need to know: Tasty and colorful, these CBD gummies are also a great source of vitamin C.

What you’ll love: These CBD gummies are vegan, gluten-free and third-party tested to ensure potency and the absence of THC. The broad-spectrum formula means you’ll get benefits from additional cannabinoids, including CBG and CBN.

What you should consider: These gummies aren’t particularly potent for the considerable price point.

Where to buy: Sold by Try The CBD

