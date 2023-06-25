Embrace the natural aging process with positive aging

Pro-aging is a new movement fighting against the negative connotations of aging. Billions of skin care products promise older women they’ll get younger skin by using various serums, moisturizers and creams. While there’s nothing wrong with older women desiring youthful skin, the pro-aging encourages them to embrace natural aging. With pro-aging, women use products that promote a healthy skincare routine and overall lifestyle in the latter stage of their lives.

What is pro-aging?

The pro-aging movement goes beyond just skin care. It’s a movement encouraging older women to accept themselves, embrace their age and enjoy the benefits of getting older. Accepting wrinkles, gray hair and other physical changes occurring with aging are what pro-aging promotes. This movement recommends a solid skin care regimen but is focused on adopting self-care practices to improve physical, mental and emotional well-being.

Pro-aging versus anti-aging

There’s a difference between pro-aging and anti-aging. Pro-aging views aging as a natural part of life and encourages older people to embrace it. Anti-aging sees aging as an issue that must be fixed.

How to embrace the aging process

Get enough sleep each night.

Eat healthy foods that can improve your skin.

Be nice to your skin and embrace it.

Engage in regular physical activity.

Take time to enjoy life.

Best products for pro-aging

Baimei Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set

This set helps relieve muscle tension, reduce puffiness and keep your skin fresh. It includes a face massager that cools and energizes your face. Place the jade roller and gua sha in the fridge for at least ten minutes before using them.

Sold by Amazon

La Roche-Posay Pure Vitamin C Serum

This vitamin C serum leaves your skin soft and hydrated. It contains pure 10% vitamin C, salicylic acid and neurosensine dipeptide and is unscented. The formula has been allergy-tested. Apply three to four drops each morning on the face and neck.

Sold by Amazon, La Roche-Posay and Ulta Beauty

Minamul Organic Konjac Facial Sponges Five-pack

These bamboo- and charcoal-infused sponges unclog pores by removing excess dirt and oil. They can reduce acne and breakouts. They are safe for daily use and encourage softer skin. These sponges are nontoxic and eco-friendly. All five sponges last nine to 12 months and should be changed every two months.

Sold by Amazon

Neutrogena Soothing Clear Turmeric Mist Spray

This mist refreshes and hydrates skin. It contains turmeric, an ingredient rich in antioxidants and other calming properties. It has an oil-free formula that won’t leave a sticky or tacky residue on your skin. It is ophthalmologist-tested and paraben-, mineral oil-, silicone-, and sulfate-free. It is not tested on animals.

Sold by Amazon and Walmart

Andalou Naturals Probiotic Cleansing Milk

This cruelty-free milk cleanser gently cleanses the skin leaving it feeling and looking refreshed. It is designed for dry or normal skin. It includes non-GMO, organic, gluten-, cruelty-free, vegan, sustainable, fair trade, and nature-derived ingredients. The company uses Fruit Stem Cell Science, a super antioxidant defense system protecting the skin.

Sold by Amazon, Andalou Naturals, iHerb and Walmart

Tree Hut Coco Colada Shea Butter Scrub

This body scrub hydrates, moisturizes, nourishes and exfoliates the skin. It contains a scent of coconut, pineapple and coconut milk. It is made with real sugar, certified shea butter and six nourishing, hydrating oils such as avocado, macadamia, sweet orange, sweet almond, evening primrose and safflower oils.

Sold by Amazon, Ulta Beauty and Walmart

Centrum Silver Women 50+ Multivitamins

This 65-count of multivitamin contains vitamins D3, B, C, E, and beta-carotene, zinc and calcium. These vitamins support heart, brain, and eye health and bone strength. They are non-GMO and gluten-free. They are designed for older women ages 50 and up.

Sold by Amazon and Walmart

CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion With Sunscreen

This unscented lotion includes an SPF rating of 30 to protect against harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays. You can layer it with an eye cream or serum as part of your skin care routine. It contains hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, homosalate, meradimate, octinoxate, octocrylene and zinc oxide.

Sold by Amazon and Walmart

Bloom Nutrition Greens and Superfoods Powder

Get this powder to aid digestion, ease bloating and improve immunity. It is available in 30 or 60 servings. It is offered in flavors such as berry, coconut, mango, citrus and original. It is keto-friendly, non-GMO, low-carb, vegan, soy-, sugar-, dairy- and gluten-free.

Sold by Amazon, Bloom Nutrition and Walmart

Gleamin Vitamin C Clay Mask

This clay mask detoxifies pores, removes dirt and dead skin cells and preserves natural pH levels. It is unscented and is alcohol-, artificial fragrance-, gluten-, paraben-, peg-, sulfate-, SLS- and SLES-free. It does not contain synthetic colors, dyes or nanoparticles.

Sold by Amazon, Gleamin and Walmart

