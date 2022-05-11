Which floor pillows are best?

Floor pillows are a creative way to spruce up a living room, den or bedroom as they come in fun styles, designs and shapes. They’re also a great option for those looking for extra floor seating, whether it’s for meditation, dining or lounging.

The best floor pillow is the House Of Hampton Darwuin Chenille Square Floor Pillow Cushion — comfortable, sturdy and large enough for anyone to sit on.

What to know before you buy floor pillows

Purpose

Floor pillows are designed to be placed on the floor and provide extra cushioning or add to an existing room’s decor. With a thick or sturdy one, you can comfortably sit on the floor for long periods.

Because of this, many people use them for casual lounging, meditation or decor reasons. They’re also convenient for people who have limited floor space or don’t want to get more furniture, such as couches or chairs. And they pair well with low coffee tables and short-legged chabudai tables, which are often used for dining on the floor.

Theme and style

Floor pillows come in every theme, style, color and shape you can imagine.

Standard: These are typically rectangular, square or circular and have a solid color such as blue, gray, black, pink or green.

These are typically rectangular, square or circular and have a solid color such as blue, gray, black, pink or green. Themed or festive: Some come in fun shapes, such as flowers, butterflies, cobblestones or three-dimensional numbers or letters. Others are cylindrical but look similar to a bread loaf or log. Themed pillows are usually either colorful or designed to look somewhat realistic.

Some come in fun shapes, such as flowers, butterflies, cobblestones or three-dimensional numbers or letters. Others are cylindrical but look similar to a bread loaf or log. Themed pillows are usually either colorful or designed to look somewhat realistic. Patterned: Common patterns and textures include geometric, floral, crisscrossing lines, checkerboard and quilted patterns. There are also bubbly patterns and knotted textures for those looking for something more creative.

Common patterns and textures include geometric, floral, crisscrossing lines, checkerboard and quilted patterns. There are also bubbly patterns and knotted textures for those looking for something more creative. Poufs: These are taller floor cushions with a rounded shape. People can either sit on them or use them to prop up their feet.

Since there are so many colors and themes, it’s best to choose one that matches the aesthetic of the room you’re going to put the pillow in. For example, one with a mandala pattern printed onto it complements a meditation or yoga room. But a simple rectangular one would do better in a room with a minimalistic style, such as a dining room or living room.

Cushioning

Since floor pillows go directly on the floor, cushioning is important to consider. Thinner ones work well for decorative purposes or when placed on carpet, but they can be uncomfortable to sit on for long periods. If you need more padding or have minor mobility issues, go with a thicker pillow or taller pouf.

Unlike chairs, these pillows don’t usually come with back support. This can help prevent slouching and promote good posture. But it can also be uncomfortable for those who need the extra cushioning.

Consider the materials used, the filling and the firmness of the pillow before getting it. That way, you can get the best one for you.

What to look for in quality floor pillows

Indoor vs. outdoor use

Some floor pillows are meant for indoor use only, while others work well for both inside and outside. If you want one for the patio or porch, find one that’s made from water-resistant fabric and is easy to clean.

Fabric

The outer fabric used in floor pillows depends on whether it’s meant for indoor or outdoor use. Most indoor ones consist of:

Velvet: Durable and non-scratchy, velvet is smooth and has a luxurious quality.

Durable and non-scratchy, velvet is smooth and has a luxurious quality. Polyester: Inexpensive, comfortable and easy to clean, polyester is durable and keeps its shape well.

Inexpensive, comfortable and easy to clean, polyester is durable and keeps its shape well. Microfiber: Offering firm support, microfiber pillows are comfortable and breathable. They’re also often hypoallergenic.

Offering firm support, microfiber pillows are comfortable and breathable. They’re also often hypoallergenic. Cotton or wool: These natural fibers are warm and durable. Cotton is usually softer, but wool is more resistant to moisture buildup.

These natural fibers are warm and durable. Cotton is usually softer, but wool is more resistant to moisture buildup. Leather: Luxurious and durable, leather is breathable and resistant to moisture. It’s mostly available in shades of brown, making it ideal for minimalistic or rustic rooms.

Luxurious and durable, leather is breathable and resistant to moisture. It’s mostly available in shades of brown, making it ideal for minimalistic or rustic rooms. Linen: Antibacterial and odor-resistant, linen is sturdy, comfortable and resistant to static.

Most outdoor pillows are made with materials that are resistant to mold or mildew, such as acrylic or polypropylene.

Filling

Most floor pillows have an inner filling that adds to the overall comfort and support they provide. This filling typically consists of:

Memory foam: This contours around you for maximum comfort. It can also keep its shape for a long time.

This contours around you for maximum comfort. It can also keep its shape for a long time. Down, hemp or wool: These are lightweight, breathable and moisture-wicking. They’re also highly durable organic fibers.

These are lightweight, breathable and moisture-wicking. They’re also highly durable organic fibers. Polyester fiberfill: Pillows with polyester fiberfill are soft and poofy, perfect for lounging.

Pillows with polyester fiberfill are soft and poofy, perfect for lounging. Microbeads: Breathable and soft, microbeads can shape themselves around your body for extra support.

Breathable and soft, microbeads can shape themselves around your body for extra support. Gel: This keeps cool in summer and provides more structured, ergonomic support while you’re seated.

Size

Floor pillows come in all sizes, ranging from square ones that are 36 by 36 inches to ones big enough to support an entire person’s body. Some are very long and can reach up to 4 or 5 feet in length. If you’re looking for one that can fit an average-sized person, go with one that’s at least 22 by 22 inches.

When in doubt, measure your floor space to see what size pillow works best in your home.

How much you can expect to spend on floor pillows

They usually cost $20-$50. Larger ones or those with memory foam filling or luxurious fabrics can cost up to $100.

Floor pillows FAQ

How do you clean floor pillows?

A. This depends on the material. Most absorb liquids and can stain easily, though this isn’t as much of a problem with leather. Use a lightly damp cloth to spot clean your pillow. If you want to remove dust, pet hair or other debris, use a vacuum with a brush attachment. Some pillows are machine washable on a gentle cycle with cold water.

How do you make floor pillows at home?

A. Start by buying a cover. Then, stuff it with your preferred filling until it has the desired shape and is supportive enough for your needs.

What are the best floor pillows to buy?

Top floor pillow

House Of Hampton Darwuin Chenille Square Floor Pillow Cushion

What you need to know: This quilted-pattern cushion is ideal for homes with a minimalistic aesthetic or limited floor space.

What you’ll love: Available in eight colors, including gray, aqua and ivory, this standard-sized pillow is 5 inches thick, making it perfect for hard floors. It consists of lightweight, durable polyester and polyfill.

What you should consider: The seams aren’t the strongest.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top floor pillow for the money

Butterfly Craze Flower Floor Pillow Seating Cushion

What you need to know: This flower-themed pillow is perfect for kids playrooms and bedrooms.

What you’ll love: Available in five bright colors, including hot pink, blue and purple, it’s soft and comfortable for children to sit or play on. It’s also machine-washable.

What you should consider: Some of the pillows have more filling than others.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Boho Round Floor Seat Pillow

What you need to know: This textured Bohemian pillow is the perfect addition to any yoga, meditation or Zen room.

What you’ll love: Soft and comfortable, this cotton-lined pillow comes in six color patterns and either round or square shapes. It’s large enough for people of all ages and is easy to maintain via spot cleaning. It’s also made from eco-friendly fabric.

What you should consider: The cushion isn’t very thick.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

