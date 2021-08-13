Skip to content
WBTW
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
State – Regional
News13 Investigates
Palmetto Pot War
Growth Tracker
Coronavirus
Back to School
Washington-DC
National
BestReviews
Entertainment
Positively Carolina
Top Stories
Confusing angular apartment in NYC goes viral on TikTok: ‘Who else got both nauseated and nervous?’
Top Stories
Family leaves Frontier Airlines flight after employee tells 2-year-old to mask up
Video
Federal judge leaves CDC evictions moratorium in place
South Carolina surpasses 3,500 new, daily COVID-19 cases, nearly 1% of people in Horry County diagnosed within 2 weeks
South Carolina open carry: What to know about the new law that goes into effect this weekend
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
News13 Shootings Map
Human Trafficking
Carolina’s Missing and Murdered Podcast
Top Stories
Police: Man repeatedly struck 2 children in Myrtle Beach with a belt, leaving marks on their bodies
Top Stories
Man sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl in Myrtle Beach, police say
Top Stories
Police: 17-year-old shot at Loris home with 3 people inside
VIDEO: Bystanders run for cover when shots ring out outside North Carolina gas station
Video
Convicted killer led out of Tennessee court wearing dead sergeant’s handcuffs
Video
McColl police investigate after person injured in shooting
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
WBTW Weather Cams
Hurricane Center
Weather App
Color The Weather
Weather Alerts
3 Degree Guarantee
Watch Live
Live News Shows
Live Events
Live National
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
Golf
Indy 500
NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers
High School Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Wilson football preview 2021
Video
Top Stories
2021 High School Football Blitz Preview Show on News13
Video
Marlboro County football preview 2021
Video
CCU football has four named to the Reese’s Senior Bowl watchlist
Monday After the Masters canceled until 2022
Count On Health
Health News
Tracking The Vaccine
Coronavirus
Count on Health Partners
Living Local
Features
Calendar
Remarkable Woman
Pet of the Weekend
Contests
Contest Winners
Live Healthy 2021
About Us
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
WBTW News 13 Mobile Apps
Email News Signup
WBTW TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Antenna Tips
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Decor
Best plants and succulents for dorm rooms
Trending Stories
South Carolina open carry: What to know about the new law that goes into effect this weekend
Police: 17-year-old shot at Loris home with 3 people inside
South Carolina surpasses 3,500 new, daily COVID-19 cases, nearly 1% of people in Horry County diagnosed within 2 weeks
Tropical Depression Fred is expected to slowly strengthen before making landfall
Video
Police: Man repeatedly struck 2 children in Myrtle Beach with a belt, leaving marks on their bodies
Man sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl in Myrtle Beach, police say
1 dead in Florence County crash involving a tractor-trailer
Will Tropical Depression Fred affect the Myrtle Beach area?
Video
Tweets by WBTWNews13
Dowloand Our News Apps
FREE News & Weather Apps
Get the StormTracker13 Weather App
Download Now:
Get the News13 News App
Download Now: