Something almost every Christmas-celebrating family has in common is that cookies are a holiday tradition. But what varies from family to family is what type of cookies they make (and leave out on Christmas Eve as a treat for Santa to snack on when he arrives to leave presents under the tree).

As it turns out, there’s a lot of variance in the most popular Christmas cookies. This year, Google Trends released a map of the most-searched-for cookies by state, and the recipe that’s most popular in your state might just surprise you.

How the list was compiled

This list contains the most “uniquely searched” holiday cookie for each state based on Google searches between Dec. 1-12. While cultural cookies like Italian, German, Mexican and Polish varieties were popular across the country, classic Christmas flavors like peppermint and gingerbread, surprisingly, didn’t actually come up that much. And there were some unique cookies in the mix, like Missouri’s Grinch Christmas Cookie, a green Dr. Seuss-inspired recipe that uses cake mix and green food coloring.

Below, check out the full list to see which cookie your state searched for the most. Then, stock up on baking sheets, cookie cutters and other supplies. You still have just enough time to whip up a batch before Christmas arrives.

Alabama – Fruit Cake Cookies

Alaska – Christmas Sugar Cookies

Arizona – Cake Mix Christmas Cookies

Arkansas – Kitchen Sink Christmas Cookies

California – Italian Christmas Cookies

Colorado – Mexican Christmas Cookies

Connecticut – Italian Christmas Cookies

Delaware – Italian Christmas Cookies

District of Columbia – Vanillekipferl

Florida – Italian Christmas Cookies

Georgia – Italian Christmas Cookies

Hawaii – Pinwheel Christmas Cookies

Idaho – Candy Cane Cookies

Illinois – Red Velvet Cookies

Indiana – Peppermint Cookies

Iowa – Peppermint Christmas Cookies

Kansas – Red Velvet Cookies

Kentucky – Red Velvet Cookies

Louisiana – Pinwheel Christmas Cookies

Maine – Gingerbread Cookies

Maryland – Italian Wedding Cookies

Massachusetts – Chocolate Peppermint Cookies

Michigan – Christmas Sugar Cookies

Minnesota – Peanut Butter Blossoms

Mississippi – Haystack Christmas Cookies

Missouri – Grinch Christmas Cookie

Montana – Chocolate Crinkle Cookies

Nebraska – Chocolate Crinkle Cookies

Nevada – Chewy Gingerbread Cookies

New Hampshire – Peppermint Cookies

New Jersey – Italian Christmas Cookies

New Mexico – Mexican Christmas Cookies

New York – Ricotta Cookies

North Carolina – Raspberry Thumbprints

North Dakota – Peanut Butter Blossoms

Ohio – Peanut Butter Blossoms

Oklahoma – Ricotta Christmas Cookies

Oregon – Christmas Sugar Cookies

Pennsylvania – Italian Christmas Cookies

Rhode Island – Italian Christmas Cookies

South Carolina – Italian Ricotta Christmas Cookies

South Dakota – Spritz Cookies

Tennessee – Italian Christmas Cookies

Texas – Italian Christmas Cookies

Utah – Soft Gingerbread Cookies

Vermont – Italian Christmas Cookies

Virginia – Italian Christmas Cookies

Washington – Russian Tea Cakes

West Virginia – Thumbprint Cookies

Wisconsin – Peanut Butter Blossoms

Wyoming – Italian Christmas Cookies

Everything you need to bake your state’s most popular cookie

Nordic Ware Natural Aluminum Commercial Baker’s Half Sheet, 2-Pack

These two durable half sheet pans are made of pure aluminum, so they won’t rust. Their large size has plenty of room for big batches of cookies.

Christmas Cookie Cutter Set – 5 Piece Holiday Cookie Molds

Sugar cookies, gingerbread and more recipes can be made in fun Christmas shapes with this set of classic holiday cookie cutters in five shapes: snowman, Christmas tree, gingerbread man, snowflake and candy cane.

Ultra Cuisine Heavy Duty Cooling Rack for Cooking and Baking

After your cookies come out of the oven piping hot, let them cool off on an elevated baking rack like this one, which is heavy duty and easy to clean with a large area to hold a big batch at a time.

Goodcook Nonstick Steel 3-Piece Cookie Sheet Set

This three-piece set comes with three cookie sheets in different sizes, so you can choose the one that will fit the number of cookies you want to bake. They’re made of scratch- and warping-resistant steel.

Gia’s Kitchen Disposable Aluminum Pans with Lids, 24 Piece, Set of 12

Giving away cookies as gifts? These holiday-themed aluminum pans come with fun Christmas lids, so you can create the perfect cookie boxes for everyone on your list.

Kasmoire Reusable Piping Bags and Tips Set

Decorate your cookies to perfection with this reusable piping kit that includes everything you need: icing bags, tips, couplers and ties.

