Which Le Creuset grill pan is best?

Le Creuset is known for high-quality, colorful, durable and chip-resistant enameled cast-iron cookware. Handcrafted in France, Le Creuset grill pans provide even distribution of heat and moisture and are made so you can bring the flavor of outdoor grilling to your stovetop.

The interior of every Le Creuset grill pan is finished with a black satin enamel that requires none of the seasoning and maintenance of raw cast iron while still giving you all the benefits. If you are looking for a grill pan that is easy to handle, take a look at the Le Creuset Enameled Cast-Iron 10.25-Inch Square Skillet Grill with its loop handle for added stability.

What to know before you buy a Le Creuset grill pan

A grill pan is similar to a frying pan or saute pan but has evenly spaced ridges on the cooking surface. These ridges add grill marks to whatever you’re cooking, be it meat, seafood, vegetables or hot sandwiches. The Le Creuset grill pan ridges are designed to drain the fat and juices away from meats for healthier braising, searing, stir-frying and grilling.

Other Le Creuset pans

Double burner grills: The superior heat distribution and retention qualities of cast iron make it ideal for grilling items too large to fit in a grill pan.

Le Creuset also makes lightweight nonstick aluminum frying pans that are oven-safe up to 500 degrees.

How to clean your Le Creuset grill pan

Le Creuset says its enameled cookware is dishwasher-safe but recommends washing by hand to preserve the beauty and integrity of its enamel finishes and cooking surfaces.

Allow the pan to cool to room temperature before cleaning. Bringing cold water into contact with a hot pan can cause the enamel to crack from the sudden temperature change. If your grill pan has burnt-on foods, fill it with warm water and allow it to soak for 15 to 20 minutes. If the residue is exceptionally stubborn, add a tablespoon of baking soda and simmer for about 10 minutes. Drain the water and use a soft sponge to remove the remaining food. Use only warm water, mild dish soap and soft natural or nylon sponges. Abrasive cleaners or scrubbing sponges may damage your enamel cooking surface. Rinse with warm water and dry your grill pan thoroughly with a dishtowel before putting it away.

What to look for in a quality Le Creuset grill pan

Handles

Cast iron is heavy and can be hard to lift and carry, so look for grill pans with ergonomic handles that are easy to grip. A second handle placed across from the first allows you to use both hands to distribute the weight and thus maintain greater control over the grill pan.

Spouts

Grill pans have ridges that hold your meats above the cooking surface, providing the parallel char marks seen on foods grilled outdoors but not on kitchen cookware. These ridges also allow grease, fat and liquids to drain away from your foods. You will need to pour these liquids off, so look for grill pans with one or two pour spots.

Accessories

Handle grips: You can get a single grip for your grill pan handle or a pair of grips that fit grill pans with wing handles. These red grips are made of flexible, heat-resistant silicone textured for a secure, comfortable grip.

You can get a single grip for your grill pan handle or a pair of grips that fit grill pans with wing handles. These red grips are made of flexible, heat-resistant silicone textured for a secure, comfortable grip. Utensil sets: These food-grade silicone utensils have wooden handles with flared ends that prevent slipping. The brush, spoon and spatulas come with a 1-quart stoneware utensil crock in colors to match your grill pan.

These food-grade silicone utensils have wooden handles with flared ends that prevent slipping. The brush, spoon and spatulas come with a 1-quart stoneware utensil crock in colors to match your grill pan. Pan protectors: These star-shaped felt cushions pan protectors let you stack your enameled cast-iron cookware without danger of scratching or chipping.

How much you can expect to spend on a Le Creuset grill pan

You can expect to pay from $170-$270 for any of Le Creuset’s grill pans.

Le Creuset grill pan FAQ

How does Le Creuset choose its colors?

A. Le Creuset prides itself on bringing bold colors to the kitchen. Since 1925, its palette of classic and trend-setting colors has set the standard for the cookware industry. Le Creuset’s artisans pride themselves on creating some of the world’s most sought-after colors.

Can I nest my Le Creuset grill pans for storage?

A. Le Creuset recommends not doing so unless you place pad protectors between them to protect the enamel cooking surfaces.

What’s the best Le Creuset grill pan to buy?

Top Le Creuset grill pan

Le Creuset Enameled Cast-Iron 10.25-Inch Square Skillet Grill

What you need to know: The grill pan’s mildly abrasive cooking surface develops a natural patina with use that is perfect for searing.

What you’ll love: The high ridges help the juices drain away, the dual spouts let you pour off the fat and juices in either direction and the loop handle adds stability and distributes the weight of the pan and what you’re cooking.

What you should consider: This skillet takes some effort to clean.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Le Creuset grill pan for the money

Le Creuset Enameled Cast-Iron Deep Round Grill

What you need to know: The deep walls of this 9.75-inch grill pan are made to contain splatters.

What you’ll love: The signature side handles of this grill pan provide a secure, balanced grip and the two side spouts allow you to pour off liquids in either direction. It comes in your choice of eight colors.

What you should consider: This grill may damage glass-topped stoves if you’re not careful.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Le Creuset Enameled Cast-Iron 9.5-Inch Square Grill

What you need to know: The shallow design of this grill makes it one of the lightest pieces of cast-iron cookware you can find.

What you’ll love: This grill is compatible with all cooktops and is safe to an oven temperature of 500 degrees. The ergonomic wing handles are made for easy lifting and carrying, and it comes in your choice of a dozen Le Creuset signature colors.

What you should consider: This grill has no spouts to pour off fat and grease.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

