Which marble cutting board is best?

Marble isn’t just for countertops, it’s also a sophisticated and eye-catching stone that works for a variety of surfaces, including cutting boards. Whether you use your cutting board for baking or put it out for guests as an attractive appetizer display, marble makes for a durable and low-maintenance cutting board surface. To check out a spacious, beautiful board that ships well, take a look at the Je Marble Pastry Board.

What to know before you buy a marble cutting board

Benefits of marble

A marble cutting board isn’t just for show. It’s not suitable for all cooking and baking needs, but it does have practical benefits that make it worthwhile.

Cleanliness : Marble is a nonporous material, which means bacteria doesn’t seep into the surface the way it can with more porous materials. You can wash it off with a little soap and hot water.

: Marble is a nonporous material, which means bacteria doesn’t seep into the surface the way it can with more porous materials. You can wash it off with a little soap and hot water. Durability : Porous cutting board materials like wood can warp or develop bacteria when soaked for long periods of time, but you can soak a marble cutting board with ease. It doesn’t scratch easily but can etch, which is what happens when acids interact with the material.

: Porous cutting board materials like wood can warp or develop bacteria when soaked for long periods of time, but you can soak a marble cutting board with ease. It doesn’t scratch easily but can etch, which is what happens when acids interact with the material. Cool to the touch: Marble stays cool as you use it, which is important when you’re rolling out dough that shouldn’t get warm before it goes in the oven.

How to use it

Marble cutting boards are nonstick, which makes them a great choice for working with pastry or pizza dough. Marble is flat and smooth, ideal for shaping doughs and using a cookie cutter. Since marble is such a hard surface, knives won’t hurt it, but the marble can dull a knife’s edge over time if you’re not careful.

Keep in mind, marble can be more slippery than other cutting board surfaces. This makes it less suitable to chopping and precision cutting when you prepare a meal.

Hard-edge vs. soft-edge knives

Knives with softer edges work best with marble cutting boards. Cheese and butter knives already have duller edges, so the marble won’t hurt them. Avoid using a marble cutting board with knives that have sharper edges because they can be blunted by the hard stone. Marble might not damage your sharpest knives, but it will require you to sharpen them more often.

What to look for in a quality marble cutting board

Nonslip feet

The best marble cutting boards feature rounded rubber feet to prevent the board from sliding around. These feet also prevent the marble from scratching softer surfaces. Unlike felt feet, rubber can get wet and dry easily. Rubber doesn’t stain or absorb odor the way fabric does.

Built-in handle

Marble is a heavy material, so a built-in handle can help you move the cutting board safely. The handle should be large enough to offer a comfortable grip but not so bulky as to add unwanted weight or length the board. A handle can make a cutting board longer, which must be considered when it comes to storage space. If you want handles without the added length, consider a marble serving tray.

Multipurpose

A marble cutting board isn’t just for food prep. The smooth, veined surface makes for an attractive display area. You can serve appetizers off it or use it to set up your own charcuterie board. Some marble cutting boards are designed to look like serving trays, making them more suited to fruit and cheese than pastry dough.

How much you can expect to spend on a marble cutting board

Depending on the size, a marble cutting board costs between $30-$100. A cutting board and serving tray combo can cost over $100.

Marble cutting board FAQ

What is Carrara marble?

A. This is a type of marble known for its blue-gray coloring that comes from the Carrara region of Italy. It’s sophisticated and desirable but not as expensive as Calacatta marble.

What’s the difference between marble and tempered glass?

A. Marble and tempered glass are similar. They are both durable materials that can dull knives, but marble is opaque and comes in a variety of natural tones, while tempered glass is clear.

Can a marble cutting board go in the dishwasher?

A. You shouldn’t put a marble cutting board in the dishwasher; it’s hand-wash only. Marble is a heavy material, and while it is strong, it can chip or crack when exposed to extreme temperatures.

What’s the best marble cutting board to buy?

Top marble cutting board

Je Marble Pastry Board

What you need to know: This is a 16-by-20-inch white marble cutting board with gray veining suitable for working with dough and tempering chocolate.

What you’ll love: It’s an attractive board with anti-slip feet to prevent sliding. It’s electro-polished and easily cleaned with soap and water. It stays cool when you work with pastry dough.

What you should consider: The feet aren’t always well-fastened to the board.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top marble cutting board for the money

Creative Co-Op Marble Cheese And Cutting Board

What you need to know: This white marble cutting board is round and available in two sizes: 8 by 8 inches and 11 by 11 inches.

What you’ll love: It’s a good-looking board, and the shape makes it perfect for cutting, displaying and serving cheese or dessert. It has rubber feet and fits nicely within small spaces.

What you should consider: Neither size is really big enough for a rolling a large quantity of dough.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Brew City Engraving Personalized Marble Cutting Board

What you need to know: This solid marble cutting board measures 13.7 by 9.4 inches and is personally engraved with a name and monogram letters.

What you’ll love: Each board is unique with beautiful veining. The engraving looks sophisticated and is included with the price. A display stand is available for an additional fee.

What you should consider: Fonts are limited.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Emily Verona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.