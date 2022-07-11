Which coconut clusters on Amazon are best?

When the urge to snack strikes, it’s easy to reach for a bag of chips or cookies. These may satisfy the craving for salty and sweet, but they are a recipe for disaster when it comes to maintaining good health. If you need a snack but don’t want to overload your system with excessive fat, salt and sugar, reach for coconut clusters. These healthy treats provide a dose of daily protein with a touch of sweetness and just enough crunch to ease your snack attack.

If you’re looking for coconut clusters on Amazon, check out the Inno Foods Organic Coconut Keto Clusters. These delicious, nutritious snacks fit the ketogenic diet and have a simple ingredient list that’s allergy-friendly.

What to know before you buy coconut clusters on Amazon

Serving size

Coconut oil is a good source of healthy fat, but too much of a good thing can be less than ideal. Look for manageable serving sizes that deliver a healthy dose of protein and energy-boosting carbs without too much added sugar and fat.

Individual packs vs. larger bags

Coconut clusters are a delicious snack you can take with you, but if you prefer to nosh at home, a larger bag might be a better bet.

Individual packs: These are more convenient, but they also contribute more waste. If portion control is a concern, though, these might be the best choice.

Larger bags: Larger bags are the move when you have a household of snackers. These also produce less waste and are often more affordable.

Salty vs. sweet

Coconut can take on either a salty or sweet flavor. Many people have a clear preference when it comes to their snacks.

Salty: These might include more nuts and seeds to bump up the savory flavor profile.

Sweet: Look for natural sweeteners or additions such as dried fruit.

What to look for in quality coconut clusters on Amazon

Free from allergens

Many people looking for a healthy snack are also trying to avoid possible allergens. If this sounds like you, look for coconut clusters that are free from:

Gluten

Soy

Corn

Wheat

Dairy

You also want to steer clear of clusters with artificial ingredients, including colors or flavors. These potentially harmful additives defeat the purpose of a healthy coconut snack.

Plenty of protein

The best snacks not only satisfy your craving but fill in nutritional gaps. Coconut clusters are often paired with nuts, dried fruits and seeds that provide additional protein, vitamins and minerals you may be missing. Look for clusters with 4 grams of protein or more per serving.

Organic and non-GMO

Ethically sourced coconut clusters include only non-GMO ingredients that are certified organic. This makes them good for you and good for the planet.

Added beneficial ingredients

Some coconut clusters go one step further in their ingredient list, adding herbs, spices and powdered roots to boost your benefits even more. Beneficial ingredients may include:

Maca root, for focus and energy.

Turmeric, to fight inflammation.

Cacao, an immune-boosting antioxidant.

How much you can expect to spend on coconut clusters on Amazon

The price varies depending on the size of the bag and the quality of the ingredients. Expect to spend from 83 cents to $1.50 an ounce.

Coconut clusters on Amazon FAQ

Are there potential health benefits to coconut?

A. In addition to adding a sweet, nutty and tropical flair to your snack, coconut has potential health benefits.

Coconut contains:

Healthy fat

Iron

Manganese

Copper

Magnesium

According to the National Institutes of Health, potential health benefits of coconut include:

Improved endurance

Better oral health

Weight loss

Decreased inflammation

Improved mental cognition

Is there anyone who should not have coconut?

A. Coconut is high in calories and fat, so people with heart disease should check with their doctor before consuming coconut clusters. Eating excessive coconut can also increase blood cholesterol, and some people may find that excessive consumption of coconut products (mostly coconut water) has a laxative effect. As with any snack, moderation is key.

What are the best coconut clusters on Amazon to buy?

Top coconut clusters on Amazon

Inno Foods Organic Coconut Keto Clusters

What you need to know: These vegan clusters, suitable for a keto diet, pack high-energy ingredients in a delicious snack.

What you’ll love: They have no artificial colors or flavors, and they’re certified gluten-free by the National Foundation for Celiac Awareness. This 1-pound pack is good for sharing. Two different nuts are a good source of protein, and the coconut is organic.

What you should consider: They’re sweetened with erythritol, a sugar alcohol whose tase some people don’t enjoy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top coconut clusters for the money on Amazon

Go Raw Sweet ‘n Crunchy Sprouted Power Seeds Coconut Clusters

What you need to know: This three-pack of 3-ounce bags is perfect for snacking on the go.

What you’ll love: These have four types of sprouted seeds: pumpkin, sunflower, watermelon and flaxseed. Each serving has 5 grams of protein. The limited ingredient list is perfect for people with allergies, and they are gluten-free, nut-free, dairy-free, soy-free, vegan and kosher. They also include maca, an adaptogenic root good for building energy.

What you should consider: Some people found their clusters stale, even within the expiration date.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kind Coconut Cashew Pecan Clusters

What you need to know: The amount of added sugar is offset by high-quality protein that comes from two kinds of nuts.

What you’ll love: Each serving has 4 grams of protein. The ingredient list is short and contains nutrient-dense foods. Coconut is the second ingredient and gives these clusters a sweet taste.

What you should consider: Although they don’t contain common allergens, they are processed on shared equipment and are not certified safe for people with allergies to eggs, soy or gluten

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

