Which French rolling pins are best?

Many home bakers wouldn’t even think twice when purchasing a rolling pin. The standard American rolling pin is a go-to for most but is that because these home bakers don’t realize just how good a handle-less pin is? The French rolling pin features two tapered ends, making it easier to maneuver while rolling out pastry and dough. This tapered design also eliminates the risk for a harsh line if the pastry or dough is wider than the pin. These rolling pins are also great for really delicate dough or pastry such as phyllo.

For a top-quality and affordable French rolling pin, J.K. Adams French rolling pin is a great choice. Here are some more tips and tricks to keep in mind when searching for the rolling pin for you.

What to know before you buy a French rolling pin

Feel

A rolling pin should feel as natural as possible when you’re using it. You want there to be a good flow, and you want your hands to feel comfortable as they maneuver the rolling pin along with the dough. Hold the rolling pin in your hands and test how comfortable your palms are while resting on the edges of the pin and how your finger spacing feels while rolling.

A rolling pin should hit that perfect balance when it comes to motion, weight and effort. Bakers shouldn’t have to put too much elbow grease in to get the results they are after. The surface of the rolling pin shouldn’t be tacky or too smooth. You don’t want to have to use too much flour or end up with a sticky mess.

Design standards

With the handcrafted rolling pins., you want to look out for symmetry and feel if the weight is well balanced. You also don’t want to replace the rolling pin in a few years, so make sure you’re buying a good quality rolling pin. Feel if the length and weight are right for you and that you won’t find your rolling pin taking you for a walk every time.

Cleaning

You may be avoiding the nooks and crannies that collect dough by choosing the french rolling pin, but that doesn’t mean that you won’t have to take proper care of your pin. These pins are mostly likely not dishwasher safe and will require some sort of wax treatment or conditioner for the first few weeks. You want to make sure you wipe them down properly and leave them to air dry for long enough.

What to look for in a quality French rolling pin

Length and diameter

Any length of the tapered rolling pin should do, but a solid choice is a rolling pin around 20 inches and one with a diameter between 1.5 to 2 inches. The shorter you go, the more issues you’ll run into with larger bits of pastry or dough. For young or small-handed bakers, a rolling pin with a body diameter of 1.5 inches will suffice. But the larger you go, the heftier the pin will feel, either improving your bakes or leaving you with a disadvantage.

Measurement markings

Some rolling pins will come with etched measurements along the length of them. This can be handy in achieving accurate measurements of your dough or pastry when fitting it into a specific dish or tin.

Extras

The higher up you go in quality and price, the more add ons you may start to see. These add ons can be anything for a little loop for hanging storage or a decorative paint element. You can also find some rolling pins made from more expensive types of wood, such as Vermont.

How much you can expect to spend on a French rolling pin

The cheapest you can go on a French rolling pin without sacrificing quality will be $10. The better quality rolling pins that you’ll find are more balanced and expertly crafted will be from $20 upwards.

French rolling pin FAQ

What is the difference between an American and a French rolling pin?

A. A French rolling pin does not have the handles that the American one does. Instead, this rolling pin features tapered edges and is made from a single piece of wood. The pin has no moving parts and is much easier to clean due to the lack of crevices.

What is the best wood for a rolling pin?

A. The two most common kinds of wood used for a rolling pin are maple and beechwood. These two keep the price down but also make great options when looking for a pin that will be durable and lightweight. Some of the high-end rolling pins will be made from Vermont or cherry, but this is not necessary when looking for a good rolling pin.

What are the best French rolling pins to buy?

Top French rolling pin

J.K. Adams FRP-2 Maple Wood French Rolling Pin

What you need to know: This 20.5-inch French rolling pin is affordable and effective.

What you’ll love: This French rolling pin is maple wood and measures 20.5 inches by 1.5 inches. The rolling pin has been handcrafted and is suitable for novices in the kitchen.

What you should consider: Must be treated with a wood conditioner once a week until the right finish is achieved.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top French rolling pin for the money

The Original Kitchen Cooperative French Rolling Pin

What you need to know: This 17.9-inch French rolling pin has a fun design.

What you’ll love: This rolling pin has been made from beechwood. The rolling pin offers a smooth roll-out and is a good size for storing. The rolling pin has a diameter of 2.5″.

What you should consider: Not as tapered as some other and not as long.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Fletchers’ Mill French Rolling Pin

What you need to know: This 20-inch French Rolling pin has tapered edges and is crafted from solid rock maple wood.

What you’ll love: The rolling pin is crafted from a solid piece of rock maple wood and can be used by both amateurs and professionals. The body of the rolling pin measures 2 inches in diameter and tapers to 1.5 inches.

What you should consider: It must be wiped clean and is not dishwasher safe.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

