“The Pioneer Woman” and “cute kitchen gifts” are practically synonymous. Ree Drummond’s brand is well-known (and beloved) for creating affordable, adorable and practical kitchen items that any home cook would love to receive this holiday season — and thanks to her partnership with Walmart, which offers fast shipping to almost anywhere in the U.S., you still have time to shop for gifts that will arrive in time for Christmas.

From pumpkin-shaped mini cocottes that will look perfect on your holiday table, to a cow-shaped butter dish they’ll want to display all year long, here are some of the cutest kitchen items in the Pioneer Woman’s Walmart line that you can still grab in time for holiday gifting this year.

These Pioneer Woman kitchen gifts will still arrive in time for Christmas

The Pioneer Woman 14.2-Ounce Ceramic Orange Pumpkin Mini Cocottes Set of 3

This set of three mini pumpkin cocottes — made of durable, decorative ceramic — is perfect for fall and winter baking and serving. They’re just the right size for single-serving side dishes or desserts, and they’re dishwasher-safe to make cleaning up after your holiday meal a breeze.

The Pioneer Woman Sweet Romance Blossoms 4-Piece Ceramic Measuring Bowl Set

These ceramic measuring bowls bring country charm to any kitchen, with gingham print in four different colors and accent motifs of farm scenes — boots, a hat, a cow and a pig.

The Pioneer Woman Flea Market Red Decorated 6.5″ Cow Butter Dish

This cow-shaped ceramic butter dish is decorated with delicate flowers and vines that look handmade, giving the whole piece vintage charm that will have everyone asking where it came from.

The Pioneer Woman Red Cowboy Boots Salt and Pepper Shaker Set

You can add flavor to both your food and your dining table with these salt and pepper shakers, made to look like a pair of cowboy boots — complete with decorative leather pieces and stitching.

The Pioneer Woman Flea Market 25-Piece Pantry Essential Set

The home cook in your life will have everything they need this holiday season with the Pioneer Woman’s 25-piece Pantry Essential Set. It includes a three-piece silicone tool set, a utensil crock, a napkin box, a covered butter dish, a four-cup liquid measuring cup, a four-piece measuring bowl set, salt and pepper shakers, a sugar bowl, a spoon rest, a four-piece measuring-spoon set and a three-piece ramekin set.

The Pioneer Woman Dazzling Dahlias 9-Piece Stoneware Measuring Set

All your measuring needs are included in this set: four measuring spoons, four measuring bowls and a four-cup measuring cup.

The Pioneer Woman Adeline Glass Butter Dish with Salt And Pepper Shaker Set

Dress up your holiday table (or your everyday one) with glass salt and pepper shakers and a butter dish to match.

The Pioneer Woman Cornucopia Ceramic Mixing Bowl Set, 3 Piece

These stacking ceramic mixing bowls are perfect for cooking, baking or serving, with their warm colors and decorative fall motifs.

