Does drinking water increase your lifespan?

Staying hydrated is important. It keeps your joints lubricated, regulates your body temperature, and delivers nutrients to your cells. According to a recent article on The Hill, adults who stay hydrated have “a lower risk of developing chronic diseases and may live longer overall compared with their less-hydrated peers.” A quality water bottle, such as the Owala FreeSip water bottle, can help you meet your water intake goals.

In this article: Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle, Hydro Flask Wide-Mouth Bottle with Straw Lid and Brita Insulated Filtered Water Bottle with Straw.

What is the Owala FreeSip water bottle?

The Owala FreeSip is a triple-insulated water bottle that adapts to your hydration needs. If you’re just casually maintaining water levels throughout the day, hold the bottle upright and sip through the built-in straw. For times when you need to chug, such as after a grueling workout, bring the bottle up to your lips, tilt and guzzle using the wide-mouth opening.

The other feature that makes Owala FreeSip stand out is its push-button, pop-top lid. When you get thirsty, just press a button and the lid opens up in an instant, giving you access to water without unscrewing. Even better, when you snap the lid back into place, it becomes completely leakproof.

Additionally, the Owala FreeSip has a built-in carry loop, is easy to clean, keeps beverages cold for up to 24 hours and is made with BPA-free plastic. The only downside to this product is it should never be used with hot or carbonated beverages.

Owala FreeSip water bottle vs. other brands

Since every water bottle can hold water, what makes a brand different is the other features it has. For example, some keep beverages hotter or colder for longer, while others have a leakproof lid so you can’t spill a single drop.

Owala FreeSip incorporates several highly desirable features to give you a water bottle that, according to the company, “checks all the right boxes.” But as great a job as Owala has done, when purchasing your next water bottle, you should do a feature-by-feature comparison to make sure you’re getting everything you want. For instance, if you want something that gives you more natural energy, vitamins and nutrients, an infusion water bottle is a better option than the Owala FreeSip water bottle.

Quality water bottles

Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle

With the Owala FreeSip water bottle, you can sip or chug without changing the lid. The triple-walled stainless steel construction keeps your beverage cold for up to 24 hours, and the convenient push-button lid means you have quick and easy access to your water — no unscrewing and screwing.

Sold by Amazon

Hydro Flask Wide-Mouth Bottle with Straw Lid

The rugged Hydro Flask keeps beverages cold for up to 24 hours or hot for up to 12 hours. The stainless steel construction means no flavor transfer. While it is leakproof, you need to unscrew the lid to switch from sipping to chugging.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Brita Insulated Filtered Water Bottle with Straw

What makes the Brita stand out is it has a built-in filter. This gives you the freshest-tasting water of all the available options. On the downside, this model isn’t insulated and you can only use the straw when drinking — there is no wide-mouth option.

Sold by Amazon

Yeti 26-Ounce Rambler Bottle with Chug Cap

The Yeti offers a lot of similar features as other insulated water bottles: it has a rugged design, is leakproof and keeps beverages cold for extended periods. It also comes with a safe spout that allows for controlled gulps. However, it doesn’t come with a straw.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Infusion Pro 32-Ounce Fruit Infuser Water Bottle

If you want to drink your vitamins, an Infusion Pro might be a better option for you. This model is made of eco-friendly, BPA-free plastic and features a bottom-loading fruit infuser design to keep your water fortified with nutrients.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.