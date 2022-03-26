What is the best fabric grow bag?

Growing plants can be a challenge — especially if you just put a plant in a pot with soil. With this set up, roots can easily rot, leading to unhealthy plants.

To reduce root rot and improve your carbon footprint, try using a fabric grow bag for both indoor and outdoor plants. A great option to start out with is the Smart Pots Fabric Planter, a breathable and, durable fabric grow bag that will increase the health of your plants.

What to know before you buy a fabric grow bag

Finding the best fabric grow bag can feel overwhelming, especially with so many options hitting the market. Check out the complete fabric grow bag buying guide from BestReviews for more information. There are a number of features you also will want to consider.

Size

Grow bags come in various sizes, and not all bags will work for each plant. Because these can easily be used for houseplants, as well as your outdoor plants, it’s crucial that you pay attention to the size of the grow bag you’re buying, especially when it comes to your indoor plants.

Just like planting your ficus or philodendron in a pot that’s too big can hurt them in the long run, planting them in the wrong size of fabric grow bag will hinder their growth. In an oversized grow bag, the plant will spend more of its time focusing on roots and less energy on producing foliage. You also run a greater risk of root rot because of the added weight of too much soil on the root system. If you’re using a grow bag for your outdoor plants, this is not as big of an issue.

Indoor vs. outdoor plants

You’ll want to choose a different grow bag depending on if your plant lives outside or inside. For your indoor plants, you can opt for a more stylish option or a bag made from woven fabric, since it won’t have to be subjected to the elements. However, if the bag isn’t durable, you’ll have to buy a new one after only one growing season.

For outdoor plants, prioritize either durability or biodegradability. If you plan on switching up your landscaping or want to plant produce, you should choose a grow bag that is meant to last for several seasons. Additionally, there are several biodegradable options if you simply want an easier, cleaner way to place your landscaping.

Material

The material for a grow bag makes a big difference in a plant’s health, and not all materials are made equal. The ultimate in fabric grow bag material is a felt-like polypropylene material. It’s durable, breathable, and long-suffering, even if it’s outside. That said, plastic fabrics will work well outside, but they may not be as visually appealing for your indoor plants.

For your houseplants, you can focus a little more on aesthetics over durability because it is a controlled environment, safe from the elements. For that reason, you’ll want to invest in fabric grow bags the same way you invest in pots. Grow bags can be as reusable as ceramic or terracotta pots, so consider your long-term design aesthetic.

What to look for in a quality fabric grow bag

Keep an eye out for these key features that are common in most quality grow bags.

Handles

Handles are a useful addition to any grow bag. Because it’s a container made of pliable — albeit sturdy — fabric, a fabric grow bag with handles will help you move plants around the room or bring them to the sink to drain.

Pliable material

One of the essential functions of a fabric grow bag is its ability to conform to the soil, giving the roots more flexibility in their growth, so a pliable bag is key. A pliable fabric grow bag lets the roots grow more naturally while still being contained, giving it an advantage over a rigid pot.

Drainage

Many gardeners and houseplant enthusiasts are moving towards fabric grow bags as it’s much harder to overwater your plants. The breathable fabric drains any excess water and provides better airflow. But, that will vary depending on the material of the grow bag.

Color

The color of the grow bag will have an impact on your plants. If you live in a colder climate, look for a fabric grow bag that’s dark or black. This will absorb more heat and light so the roots stay at a more consistent temperature. The inverse is true, as well. In a warmer climate, choose a light-colored fabric grow bag to avoid cooking your roots.

Durability

While fabric grow bags are surprisingly affordable, costs can add up if you buy new grow bags each year. One way to cut down on that cost is buying durable fabric grow bags that will last multiple seasons.

How much you can expect to spend on a fabric grow bag

For single-season fabric grow bags, you should plan on spending about $5-$10. These are less durable and meant to only be used for one or two seasons. However, you can find some small higher-quality fabric grow bags in this price range that will work well for your indoor plants.

If you’re willing to spend more than $20, you’ll end up with a collection of higher-quality fabric grow bags that you can reuse for several seasons.

Fabric grow bag FAQ

Which fabric is best for grow bags?

A. Because it’s more breathable, your best bet for a fabric grow bag is a felt-like polypropylene fabric. Double-check that you choose one that’s BPA-free and food-safe if you plan on growing produce in it.

How long do fabric grow bags last?

A. How long your fabric grow bags last depends a great deal on the material they are made of and the conditions they sit in. Indoor fabric grow bags will generally last longer, compared to the same bag being used outdoors. That being said, there are many meant for outdoor use that can last for several seasons. Check how long the manufacturer intends the fabric grow bag to be used before purchasing.

Are fabric grow bags better than pots?

A. Pots have been used since the beginning of gardening, but there are definite benefits to using a fabric grow bag, like a healthier root system thanks to increased airflow and better drainage. It allows the roots to grow in a more natural system, leading many users to report happier, healthier and, bigger plants.

What’s the best fabric grow bag to buy?

Top fabric grow bag

Smart Pots Fabric Planter

What you need to know: A weather-resistant, UV resistant, BPA and lead-free fabric grow bag, the Smart Pots Fabric Planter was developed for commercial tree growers and is still the top choice for them today.

What you’ll love: Because the Smart Pots Fabric Planter is soft-sided, it will conform to the soil, meaning you don’t have to fill it the whole way. While it’s soft, it will still hold its shape without sacrificing its great aeration and still allowing excess heat and water to escape.

What you should consider: These fabric grow bags come by the gallon, making them better options for outdoor plants than they are for indoor houseplants.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top fabric grow bag for the money

Gardzen 10-pack Gallon Grow Bags

What you need to know: If you’re looking to plant several things at once, your best option is the 10-pack of Gallon Grow Bags by Gardzen, available in a variety of gallon sizes and made with non-woven, highly durable fabric.

What you’ll love: The non-woven fabric of the Gardzen Gallon Grow Bags is exceptionally breathable, meaning you’ll have faster growth thanks to the improved aeration. Plus, you’ll have less of a chance of overwatering because of the exceptional drainage.

What you should consider: The smallest size the Gardzen Grow Bags come in is 1-gallon, making them another option that’s better suited for outdoor planting.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Root Pouch Fabric Garden Grow Bags

What you need to know: The eco-friendly Root Pouch Fabric Garden Grow Bags are made from reclaimed water bottles, making them a great choice for either indoor or outdoor gardening, as well as being environmentally friendly.

What you’ll love: With industrial stitching and finished seams, these are a highly durable option meant to last for several seasons. The heavy-duty fabric will also keep your plants warm in the winter and comfortable in the summers.

What you should consider: While heavy-duty, the fabric is thicker, making it slightly easier to overwater your plants, which makes root rot a slight possibility.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot and Amazon

