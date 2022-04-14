Which DeWalt drill is best?

The DeWalt company started in the mid-1920s and has been making drills and more ever since. It has specialty drills for almost any possible need, including right-angle drills for hard-to-reach areas and hammer drills for getting through tough materials. For first-time do-it-yourselfers, it’s hard to go wrong with its standard drill.

The best DeWalt drill is the DeWalt 20-Volt Max Cordless Drill Combo Kit. It includes two types of drill, each with its own battery; a battery charging plate; and a bag to keep it all together.

What to know before you buy a DeWalt drill

Types of DeWalt drill

DeWalt makes many types of drills, but the most commonly purchased are the standard, right-angle, impact and hammer drills.

Standard drills are the do-it-all drill for the do-it-yourselfer. They’re compatible with a multitude of accessories that let you accomplish the widest range of tasks.

Corded vs. cordless

Corded and cordless drills are the same overall product, but there are a few differences.

Corded drills don’t have to worry about running out of power, and they’re also able to capitalize on an outlet’s electricity to provide the strongest drilling. The cord does limit your locations, however, and can get in the way.

What to look for in a quality DeWalt drill

LED light

Some DeWalt drills have LED lights around the tip so you can better see your target. They are surprisingly bright and eliminate the need to balance a light source.

Revolutions per minute

Rpm measures how fast your drill can spin, and most DeWalt drills have variable rpms of 300-1,500. Slow speeds are better for precision, fast speeds for power.

Beats per minute

Hammer drills have a second measurement that relates how many times it will impact your target bpm. The higher the bpm, the better it’s able to drill.

Torque

Torque is a measurement of how powerfully your drill can twist. The harder the material you need to drill into, the more torque you need.

Tool Connect

Some DeWalt drills have Bluetooth compatibility, called “Tool Connect.” This system lets you find misplaced drills around your shop, receive diagnostic information, customize the drill and even render it unusable if it “walks away.”

How much you can expect to spend on a DeWalt drill

Depending on its type and power, DeWalt drills can cost $50-$500. Standard drills are the most affordable, topping out around $150. Right-angle, impact and hammer drills top out around $300, $400 and $500, respectively.

DeWalt drill FAQ

How do I know what parts will work with my DeWalt drill?

A. DeWalt’s website maintains a list of its products, with many including diagrams that precisely show which parts are compatible with which drills.

How do I find authorized repair centers for my DeWalt drill?

A. Again, the DeWalt website has your answers. There, you can find a section where you can input your zip code or city and state to pull up a list of repair centers.

What does it mean when DeWalt drills are designated ‘XR’?

A. DeWalt’s XR tools typically have more advanced systems, such as LED lights with several modes rather than just on/off. They often use less energy, too, so your batteries last at least a little bit longer.

What’s the best DeWalt drill to buy?

Top DeWalt drill

DeWalt 20-Volt Max Cordless Drill Combo Kit

What you need to know: This combo kit is a fresh do-it-yourselfer’s dream.

What you’ll love: The DCD771 drill has a three-speed transmission that can reach up to 450 or 1,500 rpm with 300 unit watts out. The DCF885 drill is ultra-small and lightweight for tackling tasks in hard-to-reach spots and uses a three-LED-light ring to illuminate its target.

What you should consider: It’s a big investment but consumers agree it’s worth the money. A few had issues with low battery life.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top DeWalt drill for the money

DeWalt 20-Volt Max Cordless Drill Kit

What you need to know: It’s a simpler kit for simpler tasks.

What you’ll love: The drill is the same DCD771 included in the combo kit, plus it includes two batteries, a battery charging cradle and a carrying case. The drill grips bits tightly using a half-inch single sleeve ratcheting chuck and it has an ergonomic handle.

What you should consider: A few reviewers had issues with batteries failing to charge or failing to hold a charge as long as they should.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

DeWalt 20-Volt Max XR Brushless Drill – Bare Tool

What you need to know: This is an excellent addition for those who already have DeWalt products.

What you’ll love: It uses a brushless motor and a 20-volt two-speed transmission that can reach rpms of up to 550 or 2,000. It’s small at only 6.9 inches long and ultra-lightweight at only 3.4 pounds. The handle is ergonomic, and it has LED lights with several lighting modes.

What you should consider: A few people had issues with the chuck failing to grip bits as it should. Others had problems with high speeds causing uncomfortable vibration in the handle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

