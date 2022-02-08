Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
🔴 Live
Live Newscasts
Live Streams
Live National
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
State – Regional
News13 Investigates
Unsafe at Home
Palmetto Pot War
Growth Tracker
Coronavirus
Washington-DC
National
BestReviews
Entertainment
Positively Carolina
Top Stories
South Carolina doctors can prescribe Ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19, AG says
Top Stories
$20,000 reward offered for information on fire that destroyed North Carolina QVC facility
Video
3,000 more Fort Bragg paratroopers headed to Europe amid Ukraine tension
Wordle officially moves to NYT website
Pence schedules yet another spring trip to South Carolina
Crime
News13 Shootings Map
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Human Trafficking
Carolina’s Missing and Murdered Podcast
Top Stories
Surfside Beach man pleads guilty in April deadly boat crash on Intracoastal Waterway
Video
Top Stories
SC couple face attempted murder charges again after child brought to hospital unresponsive, police say
Top Stories
Judge denies bond for person of interest in disappearance of South Carolina woman
Video
North Myrtle Beach man sentenced to 48 years for killing man who owed him $200
Video
NC woman turns herself in after crash kills baby, injures young girl
Video
Police charge man after January gunfight involving juveniles in Marion
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
WBTW Weather Cams
Weather App
Hurricane Center
Color The Weather
Weather Alerts
3 Degree Guarantee
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
CCU Bowl Game
Golf
Carolina Panthers
High School Blitz
Top Stories
CCU women hold off Georgia State to earn the 69-62 win
Top Stories
Cold shooting Coastal falls at home to Georgia State, 61-50
Video
Top Stories
Garnet and Black spring football game set for April 16 at 7pm
SCBCA state basketball rankings, February 10
CCU Baseball: Eric Brown named Sun Belt preseason player of the year
Former MLB player Jeremy Giambi dies at 47
Count On Health
Health News
Tracking The Vaccine
Coronavirus
Count on Health Partners
Living Local
Features
Black History Month
Calendar
Pet of the Weekend
Contests
Contest Winners
Live Healthy
Talkin’ Trash 2021
Pro Football Challenge
Remarkable Women
Souper Bowl of Caring
PR Newswire Press Releases
About Us
Email News Signup
WBTW News 13 Mobile Apps
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
WBTW TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Antenna Tips
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Supplies
Best Brother label maker
Best badge reel
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Sign Up
What People Are Reading on wbtw.com
North Carolina man arrested after pursuit with deputies, juvenile passenger found with crack cocaine
166 dogs seized from South Carolina property, 1 charged
Davidson College senior works to free his childhood friend from prison
Video
$20,000 reward offered for information on fire that destroyed North Carolina QVC facility
Video
Charlotte flight diverted after dad threatens to shoot flight attendant when family wasn’t seated together
Video
How did twice-fired police officer keep getting hired in South Carolina?
Video
Florida woman throws tantrum after being caught stealing at Walmart
Video
Person on moped hit by car in Florence County
Surfside Beach man pleads guilty in April deadly boat crash on Intracoastal Waterway
Video
Officer charged with killing man in Georgetown County was fired from 2 other agencies, docs show
Video
Tweets by WBTWNews13