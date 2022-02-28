Which Coleman hot tub is best?

What better way to enjoy those long summer days than relaxing in a hot tub in your own garden?

They are a fun place to hang out with family and friends, while being great for stress relief, easing sore and aching muscles, improving circulation and helping with sleep disorders.

Installing a hot tub on your property may sound like an extravagance reserved for the wealthy. However, it may surprise you to learn that Coleman makes a range of affordable inflatable options. A top choice is the Coleman SaluSpa AirJet Inflatable Hot Tub, which is big enough for four adults and includes a pump, a heater and a chlorine dispenser. Alternatively, there are several different-sized models to choose from with various features.

What to know before you buy a Coleman hot tub

Type

While permanent hot tubs are often made from wood, plastic or composite, an inflatable hot tub is usually made from PVC. Drop stitch fabric PVC is made with thousands of polyester threads, which make the air chambers rigid and puncture-resistant.

Size

Inflatable hot tubs are a little smaller than permanent ones and are usually square or round. A 70-inch model is designed to comfortably hold up to four adults. The largest inflatable hot tubs can hold up to seven adults; however, this is reflected in the price.

Supplies

Unlike the permanent variety, inflatable hot tubs don’t need complicated plumbing or electrical supplies. The pump and heater are usually a single combined unit that can be plugged into an outlet, and they are easily filled using a hosepipe.

What to look for in a quality Coleman hot tub

Location

It is important to consider the intended location of a hot tub to make sure you have enough room. Inflatable models are perfect for use on decks; just be sure to check the weight limit, as when filled, these hot tubs are very heavy. After use, the water will need to be emptied, so think about drainage before setting it up.

Cleaning and maintenance

If you plan to leave your hot tub set up permanently, then a model with a filtration system is recommended. Some also have chlorine dispensers that prevent bacterial growth. A cover will prevent debris such as leaves and twigs from contaminating the water and can maintain the water temperature. After use, your tub should be cleaned thoroughly and allowed to dry before storage.

Optional extras

The extra features you choose can significantly affect the price. Digital displays, LED lighting, music players, adjustable jets, steps and covers all come at a premium and may not be necessary for everyone.

How much you can expect to spend on a Coleman hot tub

While permanent hot tubs can range in the thousands, these inflatable models are much more budget-friendly. A four-person model with a basic pump and heater starts at around $500, while a six-person hot tub with lights and filters may cost up to $1,000.

Coleman hot tub FAQ

Can I leave my hot tub set up all year round?

A. For most of the year, it is perfectly fine to leave your hot tub filled with water and ready to use. In winter, extra care should be taken. If the water freezes, it may damage the structure of the tub or the pump and heater. Some models have a frost setting that maintains the water temperature to prevent freezing.

Are hot tubs expensive to run?

A. If you plan to use your hot tub regularly, then it is more energy efficient to leave it running than to keep reheating the water. On average, when left on permanently, a hot tub will cost around $1-$1.50 a day, depending on the size of the heater.

What is the ideal temperature for a hot tub?

A. According to experts, 104 degrees is the maximum safe temperature for a hot tub. In summer, it can be set much lower, or even left unheated. Most heaters have a timer setting that allows the temperature to be programmed in advance.

What’s the best Coleman hot tub to buy?

Top Coleman hot tub

Coleman SaluSpa AirJet Inflatable Hot Tub

What you need to know: This four-person hot tub is made from durable Tritech material and has 60 massaging body jets.

What you’ll love: It comes with a built-in filtration system, spa pump and chlorine dispenser.

What you should consider: The overall construction can feel a bit flimsy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Coleman hot tub for the money

Coleman SaluSpa Hawaii

What you need to know: This fast-inflating square hot tub is built for four people and has a cushioned floor.

What you’ll love: It comes equipped with a reinforced cover, two filter cartridges and a chemical floater.

What you should consider: The supplied instructions are a little vague.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Bestway SaluSpa Helsinki

What you need to know: It has an inflatable I-beam construction for superior strength and a realistic wooden panel design on the exterior.

What you’ll love: The heater has a digital display and an energy-saving timer. It can accommodate up to seven people.

What you should consider: As a larger model, it can take several days for the water to reach temperature.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

