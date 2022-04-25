How to choose a dog house for your patio

Your dog might occasionally be allowed in the house, but when it gets time to tuck in for the night or a gentle afternoon nap, your dog needs its own space. Most people might think that any dog house is the same as the next, but there are several kinds — all with different comfort levels and amenities. It’s important to consider a few different things before you choose a dog house for your patio to ensure it’s the best option for your dog.

What to consider when buying a dog house for your patio

Proper size for your dog

The best dog house for a patio depends on several factors, but the most important one is the size of your dog. The interior should be large enough for a dog to comfortably turn around or change positions. A good measurement for large dogs is that the interior space should be at least 3/4 of your dog’s height. Smaller pets generally don’t have a problem with space constraints.

Your dog’s habits

The dog house will go on the patio, but consider your dog’s habits. If it enjoys keeping watch over the backyard, turn the entrance of the dog house so that your dog can see it clearly. On the other hand, if strange sights and sounds make your dog nervous, you should position the dog house to limit the view.

Average temperature and sun exposure

You should also consider the average temperature and sun exposure when choosing a dog house. Most dogs aren’t too bothered by sunshine or breezes, but the type of roof on a dog house matters. Shingles or corrugated iron roofing will get extremely hot, making it very unpleasant for your dog. The best material for any dog house is a combination of wood and steel because it provides more insulation and strength.

Aesthetics

If aesthetics concern you, many dog houses will perfectly fit in with your home’s exterior. Plenty of wooden dog houses resemble log cabins or quaint villas, while others can look like dog-sized apartments complete with windows and doors. Even if you prefer to go for a plastic dog house, they are generally available in different colors or different styles of roofs.

Best dog houses for patios

Frisco Modern Wooden Outdoor Dog House

This adorable dog house looks like a miniature apartment for your best friend. The corrugated plastic roof is slanted so that any materials roll off to the back and is also extended in the front to keep the sun out of your dog’s eyes. Sold by Chewy

Petmate Barnhome III Dog House

This classic plastic dog house is best suited for small to medium-sized dogs. It is easy to move this dog house from the patio when you need to clean it. For some fresh air, there is a rear air ventilation opening. The length is 29 inches, the width is 22 inches and the height is 21 inches. Sold by Chewy

Precision Pet Outback Log Cabin Dog House

If you prefer a log cabin look, both you and your pooch will love this dog house. It stands 32 inches tall, 44.7 inches long and 32.5 inches wide, making it best suited for large dogs. The dog house is made from solid, cedar-stained fir wood, which provides insulation from the elements. Sold by Chewy

Merry Products Room with a View Wood Dog House

Your dog will feel like the king of the castle in this natural cedar wood dog house. The main compartment shelters your dog on three sides with a small opening on the front. Stairs lead to a dog-sized veranda that features cedar wood latticework. The top is removable for easy cleaning. Sold by Chewy

Dog Palace Insulated Heated Dog House

This house is the perfect solution for chilly mornings, as it comes with a Palace Central Heater with a remote and digital thermostat. In addition, this plastic dog house has 3 inches of insulation and a closable front opening. Sold by Chewy

PawHut Large Dog House Cabin with Porch

Made of fir wood, this dog house has two separate compartments with their own entrances and plastic curtains instead of doors. The spacious porch features a slide-out bottom tray and a roof that opens for easy cleaning. In addition, raised feet keep the dog house off the patio, which protects the wood from moisture damage. Sold by Amazon

TYX Waterproof Dog Villa

This log cabin-style house is raised off the ground to protect the floor, and the slanted, waterproof roof won’t let any snow or water accumulate. It has a hinged door and two mesh-covered windows. You can easily remove the roof for cleaning. Sold by Amazon

Suncast Outdoor Dog House with Door

It may look like a tiny marble apartment, but this dog house is actually plastic. The roof is removable for easy access and cleaning, and two plastic flaps reduce wind and dust from entering. Measuring 38.5 inches long, 33 inches wide and 32 inches tall, it is best suited for a dog up to 100 pounds. Sold by Amazon

PawHut Wicker Dog House for Patio with Removable Cushion

Some pampered pets might prefer a sofa on the patio, making this rattan dog house an excellent choice. A slanted roof covers the removable cushion, and there are rattan edges on three sides. The frame is solid stainless steel, and it measures 33.5 inches long, 27.25 inches wide and 33.5 inches tall. Sold by Amazon

MidWest Eillo Folding Outdoor Wood Dog House

This dog house is set up in a few seconds, as it simply folds out. It measures 40 inches wide and 25 inches long. It is made from water-resistant stained wood and stainless steel hinges, and the removable roof is asphalt-shingled. The feet are adjustable for uneven surfaces. Sold by Chewy

EcoSMART Bonita Pet Dog House

Available in three colors, this dog house has a bit of a whimsical design that can easily remind you of a mushroom. It is made from sturdy plastic with a spacious interior, and it has two grated windows on each side. The dog house is easily cleaned and can come apart quickly. It stands 26 inches high and is 22.4 inches wide. Sold by Chewy

Charlie Fripp writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



