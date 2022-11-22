Which clogs are best?

High-quality clogs are comfortable and easy to slip on and off. You can get them in leather, plastic or other synthetics, with arch support and impact-resistant soles. You can also find a pair with added details, such as a fur lining, for a cozy look and feel as the weather cools down.

The Birkenstock Men’s Boston Soft Footbed Clogs are a top pick because they are high-quality, non-slip and built to last.

What to know before you buy clogs

What are clogs?

Traditionally, clogs were wooden shoes the Dutch created centuries ago to protect their feet. While they have evolved, their overall concept remains the same.

Classic versions have a thick sole, open heel and a toe box with a slight upturn at the tip. However, some modern creators have added updates, including heel straps, platforms, and sandal designs.

Clogs vs. mules

While many get clogs and mules confused because they are both backless shoes with toe coverage, they are easily distinguished by their soles:

The clog has a thick sole, with or without a heel.

has a thick sole, with or without a heel. The mule has a short or long heel with a slope that declines toward its toe, which has a thin sole.

Clog styles

Clogs have come a long way since their original wooden silhouette. Some might argue that once a designer removes the toe box, they’ve gone too far. However, that’s for you to decide.

There are five clog styles for you to consider:

Classic : This style has a flat, thick sole with a toe box.

: This style has a flat, thick sole with a toe box. Platform: These have a platform sole with a toe box.

These have a platform sole with a toe box. Rubber : These retain the shape of a classic clog but are made entirely from rubber.

: These retain the shape of a classic clog but are made entirely from rubber. Sandal : These have the same thick sole and overall silhouette of a traditional clog but do not have toe coverage.

: These have the same thick sole and overall silhouette of a traditional clog but do not have toe coverage. Heeled: These have a heel but retain the original shoe’s thick sole and general shape.

What to look for in quality clogs

Comfortable sole

The sole plays a significant role in the shoe’s comfort. Added cushioning such as memory foam can prevent your feet from hurting on long days. The same is true for those who need arch support, which can evenly distribute the weight of each step to prevent one part of your foot from bearing too much weight.

Another supportive sole to look for is a cork footbed that contours to your foot over time and is shock absorbent, reducing stress on your feet, ankles, and legs.

Slip-resistant

Slip-resistant shoes can help you avoid a fall when you step on a slippery surface. If the product description does not directly state that it’s a non-slip design, you can tell by looking at the clogs’ bottoms.

Non-slip shoes typically have small patterns on the outsole, which increases the friction between your shoe and the ground. The smaller the designs, the better.

Added details

Adding details that feel different can ensure your footwear represents your distinctive style. To accomplish that, consider a pair with one or more of these six elements:

Studs : Metal studs are placed where the material meets the shoe’s sole.

: Metal studs are placed where the material meets the shoe’s sole. Leather : A rubber or wood sole has a leather foot covering.

: A rubber or wood sole has a leather foot covering. Prints : The toe box shows off your favorite patterns, such as a cow print or flowers.

: The toe box shows off your favorite patterns, such as a cow print or flowers. Soft lining : There’s an extra-soft lining, such as faux fur, for added warmth and comfort.

: There’s an extra-soft lining, such as faux fur, for added warmth and comfort. Embellishments: There are buckles, charms or other elements affixed to the shoe.

There are buckles, charms or other elements affixed to the shoe. Heel strap: This stylish addition is also functional, as it keeps your shoe on your foot.

How much you can expect to spend on clogs

Depending on the material used to make the shoe and its brand, they cost $20-$250. Those made of mostly synthetic materials, such as plastic, run about $20-$50, while premium materials such as leather are usually $100 or more.

Clogs FAQ

How can you reduce odors from wearing shoes without socks?

A. Try using a shoe odor spray to address the bacteria likely causing the foul odors.

What is a good way to break in clogs?

A. Begin by wearing them exclusively indoors for the first few days. When ready, try wearing them out for an hour or two at a time with a pair of socks. Start small and build your way up to a full day.

What are the best clogs to buy?

Top clogs

Birkenstock Men’s Boston Soft Footbed Clogs

What you need to know: These high-quality shoes are built to last and can become incredibly comfortable.

What you’ll love: The leather top patinas with time, and they have a cork footbed that molds to your foot, with arch support for added comfort. They are water-resistant with non-slip bottoms, have a buckle for a snug fit and come in 18 colors.

What you should consider: Some people reported that these take a little time to break in.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Backcountry

Top clogs for the money

Crocs Unisex Classic Clogs

What you need to know: These classic all-rubber shoes are lightweight and have a non-slip bottom.

What you’ll love: These comfortable shoes have a heel strap that pivots so you can quickly get them on and off. They are incredibly durable and have holes in the toe box for ventilation. They are also easy to clean and come in 24 colors.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said they run a little smaller than expected and suggested sizing up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Backcountry, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Cushionaire Women’s Hana Cork Footbed Clog

What you need to know: These have an adjustable toe box and a luxe sole for a perfect fit.

What you’ll love: The suede sole on this classic clog contours to your foot for added comfort. The rubber-like outsole is durable, and the toe box tightens with a buckle. They come in three colors.

What you should consider: Some users reported that these run a little small and suggested sizing up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

