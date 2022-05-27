Which portable basketball hoops are best?

A portable basketball hoop can give you and your kids years of activity, engagement and happiness, whether you want to practice your shooting, play with your kids or host some neighborhood pick-up games. The Spalding The Beast Portable Basketball Hoop is an exceptional portable basketball hoop.

What to know before you buy a portable basketball hoop

Portable basketball hoop materials

The most common materials for backboards include polycarbonate, acrylic, tempered glass, molded plastic and wood. Polycarbonate backboards offer a true rebounding effect and are more durable than other synthetic options. Acrylic backboards are also durable and known for their true rebounding effect, but are less durable than polycarbonate.

Tempered glass is considered the top material for a backboard. It is the most pricey backboard option, but the glass is strengthened through a chemical and thermal process, which makes it the NBA’s top choice.

Molded plastic is a solid backboard option due to simple installation, but it’s less durable than other choices. Wooden backboards are fairly durable and cheap.

Basketball nets are usually made of polyester with polypropylene, braided cotton/nylon or chain-link metal.

Think about the cost of installing a basketball hoop

If you choose a professional in-ground basketball hoop rather than a portable one, it could cost $450 or more to hire someone to install it for you, including the cost of materials, labor and visits from the professional. Keep this in mind when choosing between a portable basketball hoop and an in-ground option.

Learn how to assemble a portable basketball hoop

It can be difficult and daunting to assemble a portable basketball hoop. It’s usually best to have at least two people help with assembling it, due to its weight and size. You can either assemble it in a garage or outside, but you need at least 11 feet of overhead clearance. Make sure to follow the instructions carefully.

What to look for in a quality portable basketball hoop

Size

Most basketball hoop rims are regulation size. The hoop can be raised up to a height of 10 feet when needed, but the size of the backboard itself can widely vary.

Materials

There are various materials available for the base and frame of a portable basketball hoop. Each has a huge effect on its durability and rigidity.

Playability

What are you looking for in a portable basketball hoop? Do you simply want to play for fun, or do you want to develop a professional experience for yourself or your child? If you want to create a more professional experience, look for a hoop similar to NBA regulation hoops.

How much you can expect to spend on a portable basketball hoop

The most affordable portable hoops cost less than $100, while mid-range hoops go for less than $250 and high-end hoops cost more than $1,000.

Portable basketball hoop FAQ

How do you maintain your portable basketball hoop?

A. Keep unnecessary materials like lawn trimmings away from the hoop’s pole to prevent rust. Clean the backboard from time to time with a damp cloth, ideally cotton and, if the backboard is clear, a glass cleaner. And if you do see rust forming on any part of the hoop, sand the rusted area and paint it with outdoor gloss paint.

How can I keep the backboard from shattering?

A. You may have seen backboards shatter in an NBA game, but it doesn’t happen often in lower-level competition. Still, if you think a player in your games might dunk that fiercely, consider a hoop with a polycarbonate backboard. These also provide an excellent rebound surface.

What are the best portable basketball hoops to buy?

Top portable basketball hoop

Spalding The Beast Portable Basketball Hoop

What you need to know: This sturdy, feature-packed hoop is the perfect option if you want portability and high performance.

What you’ll love: It features a screw-jack system that adjusts the height up to 10 feet, a 55-gallon fill base, an extremely sturdy rim and a tempered glass backboard reinforced with aluminum trim.

What you should consider: This portable basketball hoop is very heavy, according to many consumers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top portable basketball hoop for the money

Silverback NXT Portable Basketball Hoop

What you need to know: This mid-tier hoop is perfect for tight spaces.

What you’ll love: This inexpensive hoop can be adjusted up to 10 feet and assembled in only 90 minutes. It comes with a breakaway rim and a fill base on wheels for simple transport.

What you should consider: The backboard has no trim around the edges.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Lifetime 71522 Competition XL Portable Basketball Hoop

What you need to know: This hoop features a classic design and a portable fill base with a 35-gallon capacity.

What you’ll love: This hoop has a double-spring compression rim perfect for shooting and a polycarbonate backboard that is both bouncy and sturdy.

What you should consider: It can sometimes tip over, according to reports.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

