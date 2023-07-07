Which kids bike helmet is best?

From the moment children start learning how to ride a bike, there is nothing more important than ensuring their safety. Helmets are a necessary accessory that can prevent serious head injuries in the case of an accident.

Construction

The construction and build of the helmet play essential roles in the level of protection it provides. Most helmets use either in-mold or hardshell construction. In-mold construction means the interior foam is bonded to the hard outer layer. Hardshell helmets use glue to attach the foam layer to the outer shell. Both types are reliable and safe, though each offers different benefits.

Choosing a helmet with Multi-directional Impact Protection System, or MIPS, technology can also help protect against rotational impact. This adds extra assurance when your child is out for a ride.

Fit

When it comes to getting the most out of your helmet, the correct fit matters. Loose-fitting helmets or helmets not correctly positioned can lead to injury. Always measure your child’s head circumference and compare the measurements to a helmet sizing chart to choose the proper size.

Most helmets are adjustable, making it easy to achieve an exact fit. A kid’s helmet should not move side to side or front to back when shaking their head. The chin strap should be secure, though it shouldn’t restrict jaw movement, and the side straps should form a “V” shape under the ears.

Design

Kids can sometimes be reluctant to wear a helmet. Choosing a style your child enjoys can lead to more consistent use. It can be their favorite color, have a fun design or have a recognizable character printed on it.

Best kids bike helmets

Giro Scamp Youth Helmet

This well-respected youth helmet is adjustable to fit various head sizes. It features eight vents for improved airflow and cooling abilities. The pinch-guard chin buckle creates an additional level of comfort for your little ones. Also available in a MIPS model.

Schwinn Thrasher Bike Helmet

With a rear adjustable dial, this helmet remains in place in the event of a fall. Available in a variety of colors and designs, it’s easy to find one that matches your child’s preference.

Flybar Multi-sport Kids Helmet

These colorful helmets come in three different sizes and can accommodate children 3 to 14 years of age. They’re a low-cost option that still provides good protection. You can also use Flybar helmets for other activities, such as skateboarding, rollerblading or similar sports.

Ouwoer Kids Bike Helmet

This budget-friendly helmet uses shock-absorbing EPS foam to minimize impact. It also comes with two different sets of interior padding so you can select the one with the more comfortable fit.

Giro Tremor MIPS Helmet

The Giro Tremor offers maximum protection for young cyclists. It’s a reflective and lightweight youth helmet with MIPS technology. The Roc Loc system makes proper fitting a breeze, while the removable visor can provide shade on sunny days.

Joovy Noodle Helmet

This CPSC-certified helmet uses a built-in extended front visor for extra protection. Suitable for toddlers and children older than a year, the adjustable dial lets you expand the size as they grow older.

Bern Kids Nino Helmet

You can expect premium quality and protection from this helmet. It’s available in solid black or child-friendly designs with a flip-up visor. The comfortable polyester lining helps wick away moisture and is removable for washing.

Kuyou Kids Protective Gear Set

If you’re looking for an all-inclusive set for cycling, in-line skating or skateboarding, this option includes wrist, knee and elbow pads. The helmet itself is impact resistant, made from a high-density EPS inner shell.

Bell Pint Toddler Helmet

The light and durable Bell Pint is for kids learning the ins and outs of biking. Kids ages 3 to 5 enjoy the comfortable round design, while parents appreciate the extended rear protection.

TeamObsidian Kids Bike Helmet

A simple but effective helmet, it offers lightweight multi-sport protection. With four fun graphics to choose from, your child can enjoy their ride in safety and style.

Bell Rally Child Helmet

Keep your child’s head guarded against unexpected falls or collisions with the True Fit strap system. The colors and designs allow for more creative expression.

Raskullz Unicorn Helmet

Cycling helmets don’t have to be bland and boring. Featuring a 3D nose, hair, horn and a pair of ears, this unicorn-inspired helmet makes safety fun while still adhering to all CPSC standards.

Bell Spider-Man Kids Helmet

For fans of superheroes, this themed helmet has a 3D web and spider on the front. The unique design, complete with vents and a pinch-free buckle, get kids excited about wearing a helmet each time they hop on their bike.

