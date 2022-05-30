Which fan bike is best?

Many people work out at home rather than go to a gym, so they invest in a variety of exercise equipment. Fan bikes are growing in popularity because they’re relatively affordable, compact and capable of providing a full-body workout.

These exercise bikes use air as a resistance mechanism. The harder you pedal, the faster the fan blades move, creating more resistance. If you want a solid fan bike with tons of high-tech features, the AssaultFitness Airbike Classic is tough to beat.

What to know before you buy a fan bike

Benefits of using a fan exercise bike

Control: When pedaling on a fan bike, you’re essentially functioning as the bike’s motor. This means that you have complete control over the resistance level at all times. When you slow down, the intensity naturally decreases. When you speed up, the resistance is increased.

Low impact: Cycling on a fan bike is very gentle on your joints, yet still effective for building muscle.

Cardio health: Using an air bike is great for cardio fitness, reducing the risk of heart disease and improving your natural lung capacity.

Weight loss: All forms of cycling are great for burning calories and losing weight. According to the Mayo Clinic, cycling at a leisurely pace can use nearly 300 calories in only an hour.

Airflow: Depending on the size of your space, the spinning fan blades can generate enough airflow to cool you down during a workout, no electricity or batteries required.

Fan bikes vs. stationary bikes

Both stationary bikes and fan bikes are effective ways to get in shape and burn calories, but there are some key differences.

Stationary bikes are usually more expensive and require no power to operate. Fan bikes also get the nod with integrated arm bars that provide a better upper-body workout.

On the other hand, most stationary bikes come with a high-tech display screen that lets you choose among fitness programs and incline settings, offering a more immersive and interactive experience.

What to look for in a quality fan bike

Construction

While some affordable fan bikes are constructed from lightweight plastic tubing, most have an aluminum or steel frame. The metal bikes are more durable than their budget-friendly counterparts, but they’re also considerably heavier.

Power source

A fan bike’s basic cycling mechanism should never require a power source, but many high-end models feature a display screen that lets you change settings, set fitness goals, and even record your heart rate. These control panels are usually powered with batteries that may or may not be included.

Adjustability

Look for a fan exercise bike that comes with an adjustable seat and handlebars. A comfortable seating position is key to getting the most out of your cycling device.

Noise level

Fans are naturally noisy, and fan bikes are no different. If sound level is a concern, look for a bike with a solid enclosure built around the fan blades to block noise. This may prevent airflow from reaching you during a workout, but it will be considerably quieter. Certain high-end models may also advertise an ultra-quiet fan.

Portability and storage

Fan bikes are usually more lightweight than stationary exercise bikes, and they can often be carried from room to room easily because they have no clunky electronics. Some devices might even be collapsible so you can put away the bike when it’s not in use.

How much you can expect to spend on a fan bike

The cost of a fan bike can vary widely depending on its construction and any additional features. Simple fan bikes cost around $100-$250, while most high-end devices are $650 and up.

Fan bike FAQ

Are fan bikes difficult to use?

A. Beginners may find fan bikes more challenging than stationary bikes because the resistance can’t be lowered with the simple press of a button. The harder you pedal, the tougher your exercise will be.

How long should you ride your fan bike every day?

A. For best results, the American College of Sports Medicine recommends cycling for at least 30 minutes a day, most days of the week.

What’s the best fan bike to buy?

Top fan bike

AssaultFitness Airbike Classic

What you need to know: This gym-quality fan bike has a high-tech control panel and solid steel construction.

What you’ll love: The display screen lets you set calorie, distance, and time goals and comes with several motivational fitness programs. The seat is adjustable. The base has wheels so you can easily move the bike from room to room.

What you should consider: This fan bike is considerably more expensive than other products.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top fan bike for the money

Marcy Exercise Upright Fan Bike

What you need to know: This fan bike comes with tons of advanced features at a reasonable price, offering great bang for your buck.

What you’ll love: A battery-powered LCD screen functions like an odometer, displaying time, speed, and the calories you’re burning. The steel frame is durable and the fan blades generate lots of airflow to cool down your body.

What you should consider: Some users didn’t like the placement of the pedals.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Schwinn Fitness AirDyne Bike

What you need to know: Backed by an iconic bicycle manufacturer, this versatile fan bike is stylish and quiet.

What you’ll love: The bicycle’s single-stage belt drive makes the device particularly quiet, and the compact, integrated LCD screen displays distance, time, calories burned, and revolutions per minute, or RPMs. Stationary footrests can let you focus on upper-body exercise.

What you should consider: At over 90 pounds, this device is heavier than some other bikes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Patrick Farmer writes for BestReviews.

