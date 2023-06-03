What to get your active dad for Father’s Day

Father’s Day is coming up for all kinds of dads, but if yours is fit and active, he might appreciate a fitness-related gift. Whether he’s the sort of dad who’s always at the gym, runs marathons in his spare time or rides bowls at the skatepark, there’s a Father’s Day gift out there for him. Everyone needs inspiration from time to time, so here are some of the best Father’s Day gifts for fit dads.

What to think about when buying a Father’s Day gift

Your dad’s interests: You may have already decided that you want to buy your dad something fitness-related, but you’ll have to narrow it down more than that. If your dad is into pumping iron at the gym, his ideal gift will probably differ from the type of active dad who loves hiking or cycling.

You may have already decided that you want to buy your dad something fitness-related, but you’ll have to narrow it down more than that. If your dad is into pumping iron at the gym, his ideal gift will probably differ from the type of active dad who loves hiking or cycling. Your budget: While it’s natural to want to get your dad something special, presumably he wouldn’t want you to spend too much and blow your bank balance. Think about your budget and how much you can comfortably spend. You can find thoughtful gifts for less than $10, though it’s obviously fine to splurge on a $100+ gift if you can comfortably afford it.

While it’s natural to want to get your dad something special, presumably he wouldn’t want you to spend too much and blow your bank balance. Think about your budget and how much you can comfortably spend. You can find thoughtful gifts for less than $10, though it’s obviously fine to splurge on a $100+ gift if you can comfortably afford it. What he already has: It doesn’t matter how good a gift is in theory. If your dad already has the exact same thing, it’s already missed the mark. If you’re unsure, enlist help from other family members in the know.

It doesn’t matter how good a gift is in theory. If your dad already has the exact same thing, it’s already missed the mark. If you’re unsure, enlist help from other family members in the know. What he might need: Buying great gifts is really all about listening. Think back to conversations with your dad. For example, has he mentioned getting sore after workouts? Then a massage gun or foam roller would make a great gift.

Best Father’s Day gifts for fitness-loving dads

Nike Brasilia Small Duffel

This duffel bag makes an excellent gift for a range of fitness-loving dads. Whether they play team sports, work out at the gym or enjoy games such as racquetball or tennis, they need a decent bag to carry clothes and gear. This one looks great and fits plenty inside, despite its compact size.

Sold by Amazon

Iron Flask Sports Water Bottle

Most fitness fans are serious about hydration. This sports water bottle has a convenient straw lid to make drinking while exercising easier. It comes in six sizes between 14 and 64 ounces, all of which are vacuum insulated to keep water cool for up to 24 hours.

Sold by Amazon

Playmakar MVP+ Percussion Massage System

Anyone who exercises regularly knows the pain of sore muscles. This percussive massage gun helps prevent and relieve aches and pains after a workout or other intense activity. This can reduce the number of rest days needed between days of exercise to let their muscles heal.

Sold by Playmakar

Brooks Men’s Ghost 14 Neutral Running Shoes

Does your dad love running? If so, he’ll be thrilled to receive these high-end running shoes. They’re a super choice for anyone who needs to replace their cheap or worn-out running shoes. These ones are designed for runners with a neutral gait and offer support in all the right places.

Sold by Amazon

Fitbit Charge 5

The Fitbit Charge 5 is an affordable yet effective fitness tracker that can help your dad refine his fitness game. This tracker isn’t just for people trying to exercise more — it can also help those who are already fit stay active or achieve higher-level fitness goals. It tracks a range of variables, including steps, pace and sleep.

Sold by Amazon

Kindfolk Yoga Mat Duffel Bag

A yoga mat bag is a thoughtful gift for an active dad. Your dad probably already owns a yoga mat if he’s into yoga or other forms of exercise that require a mat. However, he might not have a bag to carry it to classes with him. This one fits mats up to 26 inches wide, including extra-thick mats.

Sold by Amazon

Ninja Fit Compact Personal Blender

Since your father is into fitness, he might also try to eat a balanced diet. This powerful personal blender is handy for whipping up smoothies for a nutrient-packed meal or snack. They’re also helpful for blending protein shakes.

Sold by Amazon

GoxRunx Jump Rope

Jumping rope is a great way to stay fit, as it provides a strength workout for several muscle groups, as well as terrific cardiovascular exercise. This tangle-free jump rope is fantastic for dads who are looking for new ways to exercise at home or who don’t have space for a lot of equipment.

Sold by Amazon

Dr. Teal’s Epsom Salt Bath Soaking Solution

Epsom salts help relieve aches and pains when used as a bath soak, so they’re usually well-received by fitness fans. This pack of two includes one unscented bag of bath salts and one lavender-scented bag that can help users relax and unwind.

Sold by Amazon

TriggerPoint Core Foam Massage Roller

Using a foam roller is another method for reducing muscle pain after strenuous activity. Since foam rollers are more affordable than massage guns, they’re excellent for buyers on a budget. This one comes in 12-inch, 18-inch and 36-inch options.

Sold by Amazon

Blue Planet Balance Surfer

This balance board lets users build the balance needed to excel at all kinds of board sports, including surfing, skateboarding and wakeboarding. However, it also generally helps to improve balance, which is great for all-around health and fitness.

Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

