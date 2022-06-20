What are the best Under Armour golf pants?

Golf is a challenging sport. Having the right clubs and golf balls are important tools for better scoring. Having the right apparel is too. Golf gloves, shirts, shoes, shorts and pants all help with performance and comfort.

Golf pants from Under Armour provide the golfer with protection and flexibility, and they come in a wide array of bright colors and patterns. They make a fashion statement, so even if your golf game is off that day, you can still look good playing. For their stellar reputation for comfort, the best Under Armour golf pants are the Under Armour Men’s Drive Pants.

What to know before you buy Under Armour golf pants

What is the best length of golf pants?

The right length of golf pants is important. If the cuffs hang too low, they can make it hard to walk. Cuffs that hang extra-low can interfere with your cleats and be torn apart by your spikes. Make sure that your pants hang above the sole of your shoe, ideally with plenty of margin for easy movement.

Which style of fit do you need?

Under Armour golf pants have three basic styles.

Straight pants are traditionally cut and leave plenty of room in the waist and legs for breathability and movement.

are traditionally cut and leave plenty of room in the waist and legs for breathability and movement. Tapered pants are cut to look less baggy below the knee. They are stylish and typically made from flexible material to allow full movement during the swing and while walking.

are cut to look less baggy below the knee. They are stylish and typically made from flexible material to allow full movement during the swing and while walking. Insulated pants are designed to stand up to inclement weather where temperatures have fallen quickly, or a sudden burst of rain has arrived.

What kind of climate do you play in?

The location where you play the majority of your rounds makes a big difference in the kind of golf pants you choose. Warm, humid climates with hot temperatures and occasional rainstorms require pants that breathe and have water-resistant properties to keep your legs cool and dry. Cooler climates may require thicker material to keep your body warm and stand up to cold winds.

What to look for in quality Under Armour golf pants

Material

Under Armour golf pants are typically polyester or a blend of polyester and Elasterall, or elastane, an elastic polyurethane material used in close-fitting apparel. Polyester is lightweight, soft to the touch, wicks moisture and looks crisp. The addition of elastane provides more elasticity and gives the golfer greater movement in walking and swinging.

Four-way stretch

Four-way stretch is a material design that allows the golf pants to stretch both vertically and horizontally. This increases the overall range of motion and comfort.

Moisture wicking

Moisture wicking is an innovation that pulls moisture and sweat away from the body through tiny capillaries in the material and puts it on the surface of the pants for evaporation. Moisture wicking is an important consideration if you play most of your golf in hot, humid conditions.

Colors

The different golf pants come in a wide variety of colors and styles meant to look good and mix and match as you play over the course of a season. Under Armour’s lead celebrity representative is pro golfer Jordan Spieth, whose personal wardrobe is found on the company website.

How much you can expect to spend on Under Armour golf pants

Under Armour’s fully polyester Tech pants and blended Showdown pants are typically priced between $45-$65, depending on the size and availability. The majority of Drive and IsoChill pants are between $75-$95. The Vanish pant line, as well as thermal and rainwear, are priced between $100-$125.

Under Armour golf pants FAQ

Will my golf pants stay dry in the rain?

A. Under Armour pants have water-resistant properties built into the material, but this is not the same as being waterproof. If you play in rainy climates or anticipate a wet day on the course, consider Under Armour’s rain pants specifically created for rainy conditions.

What is the best way to wash Under Armour golf pants?

A. Most Under Armour golf pants are machine washable with similar colors and then tumble dried on low. The manufacturer discourages dry cleaning, ironing or fabric softeners.

What are the best Under Armour golf pants to buy?

Top Under Armour golf pants

Under Armour Men’s Drive Pants

What you need to know: Known for their comfort, these golf pants are stylish and durable, with a reputation for making it through a long day.

What you’ll love: Made from a 90/10 polyester/elastane blend, the four-way fabric allows for extra flexibility. They feature four flat pockets in the front for extra storage with a stylish appearance. The Under Armour Storm technology repels water.

What you should consider: There were some reports of the waistband area bunching up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top Under Armour golf pants for the money

Under Armour Men’s Showdown Vented Tapered Golf Pants

What you need to know: These popular golf pants have a tapered cut for a more stylish look while being some of the lowest priced in Under Armour’s line.

What you’ll love: These pants feel luxurious on the player with breathable mesh fabric that provides excellent moisture wicking. The waistband is stretch-engineered for extra mobility. They feature four flat pockets and water-repelling technology.

What you should consider: There were some reports that the sizing runs small, which can happen more often with tapered cuts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Under Armour Women’s Links Golf Pants

What you need to know: Comfortable and water-resistant, these women’s golf pants are perfect for all conditions.

What you’ll love: The 90/10 polyester-elastic blend provides maximum flexibility. The waistband is stretch-engineered with an adjustable inner elastic lining. The legs are tapered with four pockets.

What you should consider: There were some reports of the pants running wide in the waist and thigh areas.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

