Feel confident in your favorite outfits with these top-rated shapewear pieces

Modern shapewear has come a long way from the super-tight girdles of the past. These days, you can find shapewear in a wide array of styles that flatter all body shapes and sizes. Best of all, they aren’t uncomfortable, so you can wear them all day without tugging and pulling.

Whether you have a special occasion coming up or just want a piece you can wear every day, here are the best shapewear items to help you look sleek and smooth in all your clothes.

Best shapewear

Best shapewear for weddings and special occasions

Maidenform Cool Comfort and Anti-Static Slip with Built-In Bra

This strapless shapewear slip is perfect underneath a strapless wedding or party dress and even has a low-back design to prevent it from showing beneath the dress. Its built-in underwire bra has cups that comfortably stay in place, eliminating the need for a separate bra. It also offers firm control to smooth your stomach and hips. Sold by Amazon

SPANX Shapewear for Women Thinstincts Open-Bust Mid-Thigh Bodysuit

With an open-bust design, this shapewear bodysuit works well under sleeveless wedding or party dresses. It’s made of breathable microfiber and features a pinch-free design, so it’s comfortable enough to wear all day. The engineered shaping panel helps effectively smooth your lower stomach, too. Sold by Amazon

Best shapewear briefs

Maidenform Flexees Women’s Shapewear Hi-Waist Brief

These high-waisted briefs offer firm control for the stomach area, giving you a smooth silhouette in your favorite outfits. Their two-ply mesh liner helps shape your body, while the silicone waistband prevents roll down. The soft, lightweight microfiber material is moisture-wicking, too, so it keeps you cool and dry. Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Jockey Women’s Slimmers Breathe Briefs

If you only want light shaping in the stomach area, these slimming briefs are comfortable enough to wear all day. They’re made of a lightweight, breathable material that wicks away moisture and they have a no-roll waistband to keep them in place. They also feature ruching in the back center to provide a flattering fit. Sold by Kohl’s

SPANX Shapewear for Women Everyday Shaping Tummy Control Thong Panties

For everyday stomach shaping without any visible panty lines, these thong-style shapewear briefs can do the job. They offer targeted support with a wide waistband and have a seamless design that looks great under form-fitting outfits. They’re available in multiple skin tone colors, as well as black and other neutrals. Sold by Amazon

Best shapewear bottoms

SPANX Shapewear for Women Thinstincts Mid-Thigh Shaping Short

You can wear these mid-thigh shaping shorts under dresses and skirts, but they can also work well with your favorite pants and some shorts. They’re made of a breathable spandex/nylon blend and are designed to target the stomach area. They’re available in nude and black. Sold by Amazon

Naomi and Nicole Shapewear Women’s Luxurious Shaping High-Waist Thigh Slimmer

Made of a soft, two-ply nylon blend, these shapewear shorts feature a high-waisted design, so they work well to smooth your stomach, back, waist, hips and thighs. They also have a silicone grip around the inside of the leg openings to prevent them from rolling up. The front is entirely seamless. Sold by Kohl’s

Best shapewear tanks and camisoles

Naomi and Nicole Shapewear No Side Show Waist Shaping Tank

You can wear this soft, firm-control tank on its own or underneath your outfit for a smoothing effect. It has wide shoulder straps to hide your bra and a scoop neck and low back to disappear under clothes if you prefer. It also has a silicone grip on the inner hem to keep it in place and is comfortable enough to wear all day. Sold by Kohl’s

Red Hot by SPANX Primers 2-Way Shaping Tank

With a two-way reversible neckline, this shaping tank offers plenty of versatility. It provides light smoothing and control in the stomach and sides, but the fabric doesn’t cling or bunch up. It also has a cool, breathable design that’s ideal for daily wear. Sold by Kohl’s

Best shapewear bodysuits and slips

Bali Lace N Smooth Firm-Control Body Shaper

This comfortable shaping bodysuit offers firm control for all-over smoothing. It has lined, seamless bra cups and adjustable straps to provide the support you need. It also has a hook-and-eye closure in the crotch, so it’s easy to get on and off. The lace detail helps it stand out from other shapewear. Sold by Kohl’s

Maidenform Ultra-Firm Women’s Body Shape with Built-in Underwire Bra

This ultra-firm body shaper helps smooth your stomach, hips and back, so you feel more confident in your favorite outfits. It has a built-in bra with excellent support and features eye-catching lace details. It’s also made of super-soft microfiber that feels comfortable on the skin, but still provides excellent shaping. Sold by Amazon

Red Hot by SPANX Open-Bust Slip

This shaping slip can smooth your stomach and hips and lift your rear in your favorite dresses and skirts. It also has an open-bust design, so you can wear it with any bra you like. The double-layer panel in the abdomen also offers highly effective stomach control. It has a silicone-lined hem to keep it from rolling. Sold by Kohl’s

