Yoga bolsters are a type of prop that can help even the most experienced practitioners get deeper into their exercise.

Which yoga bolster is best?

Yoga is an ancient practice that brings together the mind and the body. Through various postures, practitioners begin to strengthen the body and ease the mind. For those both new and experienced, yoga props provide stability to ease into each posture. While many may use blocks regularly, they may be less familiar with using a yoga bolster. The best yoga bolsters marry comfort and support and can replace blocks and blankets in some practices.

If you are looking for a durable yoga bolster to support a variety of practices, the Hugger Mugger Standard Yoga Bolster is a good choice.

What to know before you buy a yoga bolster

While some yoga starter sets include a bolster, many require you to purchase the bolster separately. Finding the best yoga bolster for you is crucial.

Size and weight

The larger your yoga bolster, the more of your body it can support. Rectangular bolsters are generally at least 2 feet long and 1 foot wide, but there are extra long and wide options and much smaller bolsters.

Consider also the weight of your bolster. Lighter bolsters, two pounds or less, are easier to move around between poses, but heavier bolsters offer more support. Which you choose depends on your goals for your practice.

Material

High-quality yoga bolsters feature either cotton or microfiber. Cotton is sturdy and washes well, and microfiber provides a soft, luxurious finish that provides a welcome bit of comfort after a long practice.

The filling in a yoga bolster is also essential. Some bolsters are filled with cotton batting, but others might use materials finished with chemicals. The result can be an unpleasant chemical smell during practice.

Look for all-natural fiber filling in your yoga bolster. This includes cotton, but you can also choose buckwheat husks as a natural fiber filling.

Level of support

The more filling stuffed in a yoga bolster, the more supportive it will be. You must decide if you want a firm bolster that stands in as a yoga block or one that is more forgiving for restorative yoga.

Shape

The shape of your yoga bolster matters, too. There are four main shapes from which to choose.

Round column: These bolsters are longer and heavier and are best for supporting prone yoga postures

These bolsters are longer and heavier and are best for supporting prone yoga postures Rectangular column: Rectangular yoga bolsters are good for seated poses and to support the body in addition to blocks or blankets.

Rectangular yoga bolsters are good for seated poses and to support the body in addition to blocks or blankets. Round meditation: Round meditation bolsters are a great choice if you are looking for a bolster for meditation.

Round meditation bolsters are a great choice if you are looking for a bolster for meditation. Pranayama: Pranayama yoga bolsters are similar to the rectangular column, but they are more narrow and lightweight

What to look for in a quality yoga bolster

Handholds for transport

Yoga bolsters are bulky and awkward to carry. The best yoga bolsters have a strap or loop at the end to make handling them more manageable.

Removable covers

Removable covers make for easier cleaning. This means that your yoga bolster will last longer and smell fresher during practice.

Extra batting

If your yoga bolster is filled with cotton batting, some companies offer extra batting to adjust the firmness of your bolster or plump it up when the batting compresses.

How much you can expect to spend on a yoga bolster

For a high-quality yoga bolster, expect to spend $50-$100.

Yoga bolster FAQ

How do you use a yoga bolster?

A. Yoga bolsters are used during yoga practice to help support the body. They are used the same way pregnant women use a body pillow for more supportive sleep to stabilize and support certain body parts.

Ultimately, the goal of a yoga bolster is to help people to relax into a yoga posture. This relaxation allows the muscle of the body to soften. Many people find that using a yoga bolster in prenatal, restorative, and yin yoga classes helps them deepen their practice gradually and safely.

How do you clean a yoga bolster?

A. The best yoga bolsters feature a removable cover. You can toss the cover into a cold water wash with unscented laundry detergent. You should not place some removable covers in the dryer, so pay attention to the manufacturer’s care instructions. Most recommend air-drying before replacing the cover.

If your bolster cover is not removable, spot clean as needed with a mild detergent. Placing your bolster in the sun outside can also help freshen it.

What’s the best yoga bolster to buy?

Top yoga bolster

Hugger Mugger Standard Yoga Bolster

What you need to know: This rectangular yoga bolster offers comprehensive support in a durable, comfortable package.

What you’ll love: This bolster comes in six available colors and features a handle on either end of the bolster for easy carrying. The cotton cover is soft and comfortable, and the filling is supportive and firm. It comes with a lifetime warranty.

What you should consider: Even though this bolster is durable and will last a long time, it’s one of the most expensive options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top yoga bolster for the money

Gaiam Rectangle Yoga Bolster

What you need to know: This rectangle yoga bolster is great not only for supporting you and your yoga practice but also for relaxing around the house.

What you’ll love: This comfortable yoga bolster features a removable, easy-clean cover. The firmness is medium, providing support for relaxation and vigorous practice.

What you should consider: This bolster is only available in three colors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Node Fitness Yoga Meditation Cushion

What you need to know: This bolster not only supports your yoga practice but also supports the environment and the workers who make it.

What you’ll love: Every part of this firm rectangular bolster uses all-natural, organic, environmentally-friendly materials. The cover is removable and made from organic cotton. It is available in four colors.

What you should consider: This bolster is substantial and weighs 5.5 pounds. It’s best for seated practices like yin and restorative yoga.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

