Which Fortnite toy guns are best?

Fortnite has dominated the gaming space for the past few years. This free-to-play Battle Royale game sends 100 players onto a colorful map to loot weapons, hunt your enemies and be the last person alive at the end. If you’re skilled enough to be the last player standing, you’ll earn the coveted Victory Royale.

Fortnite has an ever-changing catalogue of weapons players can use in the game. Many of these guns have become fan favorites and toy companies have taken notice. Some of the most popular guns have been transformed into real life NERF and Super Soaker toys that kids can enjoy at home. The best Fortnite toy gun is the NERF Fortnite AR. It looks exactly like the in-game version and can hold up to 20 padded darts.

What to know before you buy Fortnite toy guns

Fortnite weapons

Fortnite’s arsenal of weapons is pretty large. With each new season of the game, they add new ones, vault old ones and generally change the way weapons are used. Over the years, some weapons have become fan favorites due to their power and effectiveness. The most popular weapon is the legendary Assault Rifle, better known as the SCAR. This gun shoots crisp and clean and does a significant amount of damage. Other popular weapons that have been transformed into toy guns are the Rocket Launcher, Burst AR, Bolt Action Sniper Rifle and Desert Eagle.

NERF guns

NERF guns have been a favorite toy of kids for many years. Their toy guns combine a ton of fun with the safety of padded darts. In fact, NERF’s whole ethos is to offer fun toys that are padded to prevent injury and make them safe for kids of all ages. Their toy guns use hard plastic material for the weapon itself which makes them durable and long lasting. Then, they use lightweight padded darts that shoot from the weapon at enough velocity to travel a good distance across a backyard or basement.

Super Soaker guns

Super Soaker is similar to NERF in that they let kids safely play with toy guns. Their guns use non-motorized pressure, usually generated from a hand pump on the gun itself, to propel water from the toy. Super Soakers are great for backyard play because they are safe, exciting and can easily be pumped and refilled by kids of all ages.

What to look for in quality Fortnite toy guns

Targets

If you’re using a Super Soaker, your targets are likely going to be your siblings, friends or other family members. That’s what makes water guns fun. This may also be true for traditional NERF guns, but if you’re by yourself, you may want some targets to shoot at. Some high-quality Fortnite toy guns come with sets of targets to shoot at to improve your aim.

Weapon wraps

Wraps refer to the decorative wraps that can be found in the game that cover weapons. This gives the player some added flare to their kit. Fortnite is constantly releasing new wraps for players to cover their weapons in. If you’re a die-hard fan, you’ll appreciate that some NERF guns come with their own real life wraps. The Burst AR toy gun comes wrapped in the Converge Wrap straight from Fortnite season nine.

Motorized

Some NERF guns use manual pressure to shoot their darts. These generally have less velocity and shoot a shorter distance. The highest quality toys use a battery powered motor that increases the speed and distance which the gun can shoot. The motor works by taking in air, pressurizing it and then releasing it to shoot the padded darts. NERF does not include batteries with their motorized guns, so you will need to purchase them separately.

How much you can expect to spend on Fortnite toy guns

Fortnite toy guns can cost between $28–$51.

Fortnite toy guns FAQ

Are NERF guns dangerous?

A. Overall, no, NERF guns are not dangerous. The darts are made of a soft padding and shoot at a relatively low velocity. The only potential risk is if a dart hits your eye. For this reason, it’s recommended that children wear protective goggles when using NERF guns.

How do you clean a Super Soaker gun?

A. Each gun has a storage area for the water that can breed bacteria and mold if not properly cleaned. The best way to clean a Super Soaker is to use warm water and soap on the inside reservoir where the water is stored. Simply fill up the reservoir, slosh around the soapy water and rinse it thoroughly.

What are the best Fortnite toy guns to buy?

Top Fortnite toy gun

NERF Fortnite AR Blaster

What you need to know: This brightly colored assault rifle (SCAR) replica fires 10 NERF darts using a motorized mechanism and even has an acceleration button for extra power.

What you’ll love: 20 darts total are included in this package, leaving you an extra 10 to reload once the first clip is emptied. It features a flip up sight to line up your shots and a removable clip for realistic reloading.

What you should consider: Batteries are not included for this motorized toy gun.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Fortnite toy gun for the money

Fortnite Rocket Launcher Super Soaker

What you need to know: Fortnite’s exact replica of their infamous Rocket Launcher comes to life in this unique Super Soaker gun.

What you’ll love: Complete with the same rocket face design from the game, the head of this Fortnite water gun looks impressive. It holds over nine fluid ounces of water and can quickly be reloaded using a hose or faucet.

What you should consider: This gun is much smaller than the Rocket Launcher that appears in the game.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

NERF Fortnite B-AR Dart Blaster

What you need to know: This blaster gun, known in Fortnite as the AUG, comes with a cool skin wrap with a white color base and slashing red lines.

What you’ll love: The darts match the gun with their white bases and red tips. This gun has an acceleration button for fast firing and can hold up to 10 darts at one time.

What you should consider: You have to pay extra for “frustration free” packaging.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

