Which Velma costume is best?

Whether you’re participating in a “Scooby-Doo”-themed group costume or going solo as the brainiest member of the Scooby gang, Velma Dinkley makes for one iconic costume. It’s easily recognizable and doesn’t really require makeup. Take a look at the Sugarpuss Clothing Brains of the Mystery Gang Costume for a flirty take on Velma’s classic look that will have you yelling, “Jinkies!”

What to know before you buy a Velma costume

Sizes

Most Velma costumes come in adult sizes, but there are a few in toddler and youth sizes. Adult sizes are numbered or come in extra-small to extra-extra large. Even though this costume often consists of separate pieces, it usually comes in one size.

What you need

Velma is best known for her thick-rimmed glasses and bobbed brown hair with bangs. These are the most important facets of the costume and remain the same regardless of how you want to style the ensemble. If you have a lot of hair and plan on wearing a wig, make sure you have a good wig cap that will keep your real hair out of sight.

When it comes to Velma’s outfit, you can’t go wrong with an oversized orange turtleneck sweater, orange knee-high socks, a short red skirt and red shoes. Other fall colors work if you have to improvise, but try to stick to reds, oranges, yellows and browns. These colors can vary depending on which Velma you want to be.

Choosing a Velma

In the last 50 years, there have been over a dozen animated and live-action iterations of Velma Dinkley. The most popular version is the inaugural Velma from the 1969-1970 television series “Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!” This is where the orange sweater and red skirt originated, but there are some modern versions of Velma to consider, including:

“A Pup Named Scooby Doo” (1988-1991) : This animated TV series envisioned the Scooby gang as little kids, so this Velma makes for an ideal child or toddler costume. In this version, Velma has big round glasses instead of rectangular glasses. She wears a red skirt and red shoes, but her shirt is white with a gold sweater vest over it.

: This animated TV series envisioned the Scooby gang as little kids, so this Velma makes for an ideal child or toddler costume. In this version, Velma has big round glasses instead of rectangular glasses. She wears a red skirt and red shoes, but her shirt is white with a gold sweater vest over it. “Scooby-Doo” (2002) : This live-action film cast Linda Cardellini as Velma. Her glasses are a little rounded and she goes through a few costume changes, including a V-neck orange belly-shirt with bangs swept to the side. It’s a great option for adults who want to show a little extra skin.

: This live-action film cast Linda Cardellini as Velma. Her glasses are a little rounded and she goes through a few costume changes, including a V-neck orange belly-shirt with bangs swept to the side. It’s a great option for adults who want to show a little extra skin. “What’s New, Scooby-Doo?” (2002-2006) : This animated TV series updated the original show for a new audience. The main difference between this Velma and the original is that her sweater is a little more fitted and more of a golden orange than dark orange.

: This animated TV series updated the original show for a new audience. The main difference between this Velma and the original is that her sweater is a little more fitted and more of a golden orange than dark orange. “Daphne and Velma” (2018): This live-action film cast Sarah Gilman as a teenage Velma. She has that classic bob worn a little long and Velma’s signature glasses. While this Velma wears the orange sweater look, she also pairs an orange shirt with overalls that give the wearer a pants option.

What to look for in a quality Velma costume

Accessories

Most Velma costumes feature either the outfit or the wig and glasses. A really great costume offering the most value gives you everything, as well as key accents such as Velma’s long socks that perfectly match the shirt or sweater.

Fit

It can be difficult to find a costume with multiple pieces of clothing that all fit correctly. Velma costumes that are best designed to fit your body are sold as sets but give you the option of choosing different sizes for the top and the skirt. This makes sure that the outfit fits from top to bottom.

Care instructions

Costume pieces you can throw in the washing-machine are practical, while dry-clean only can get expensive and requires you to drop off and pick up the ensemble. Check the label before you buy to make sure the care instructions are easy and straightforward, especially if you intend to cosplay with the costume on more than one occasion.

How much you can expect to spend on a Velma costume

A wig and glasses set costs $15-$30, while an outfit set costs $30-$115.

Velma costume FAQ

What shoes does Velma wear?

A. Velma wears a pair of red Mary Jane shoes. Sometimes there’s a heel but usually it’s a flat or wedge shoe. Costumes hardly ever come with shoes, so make sure you get red shoes separately if you want to wear them.

Does Velma have freckles?

A. Most versions of Velma do have freckles. Some shows and movies make the freckles more noticeable than others.

What’s the best Velma costume to buy?

Top Velma costume

Sugarpuss Clothing Brains of the Mystery Gang Costume

What you need to know: This adult Velma costume puts a stylish twist on the original with a long-sleeve keyhole orange crop top, red skirt, black glasses and orange socks.

What you’ll love: It’s fun and flirty while still recognizable. The crop top is even a turtleneck. You can choose different sizes for the shirt and the skirt. Unlike most full costumes, it comes with the glasses.

What you should consider: A wig is not included.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top Velma costume for the money

Allaura Brown Bob and Black Glasses Velma Costume Set

What you need to know: This set for adults comes with a synthetic brown wig and large, black-rimmed glasses.

What you’ll love: It’s an easy, affordable way to put together a Velma costume if you have your own sweater and skirt. The wig is soft. The glasses have no lenses so you don’t have to worry about glare when you take pictures.

What you should consider: It does not come with a sweater, skirt or socks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Chloe Lambertin Velma-Inspired Original Skater Dress

What you need to know: This adult dress features an orange sleeveless top and red skater skirt on the bottom.

What you’ll love: It’s all one piece and comes in a variety of sizes. You can layer your own sweater over the top and take it off if you get too warm. The color scheme is great.

What you should consider: Glasses, wig, and socks are not included. It cannot be returned.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

