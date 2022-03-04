What is the best stomp rocket?

As long as you’re wearing sunscreen, playing outside is important for overall health and mental well-being. Tossing a frisbee, riding a bike, flying a kite and rollerblading all require a certain degree of coordination and skill, so there will be a learning curve and possibly some minor frustrations in the beginning. When it comes to stomp rockets, however, you’ll quickly be on your way to fun, even with your first try.

The best stomp rocket has a stable base and is built to endure repeated stomping. A set like Stomp Rocket Dueling Rockets provides an added element of fun because it allows two players to launch their rockets at the same time to see whose goes higher.

What to know before you buy a stomp rocket

What is a stomp rocket?

A stomp rocket is a foam toy that is powered by kids and requires no batteries (unless you are purchasing a lighted model) or fuses to launch a rocket hundreds of feet into the air. A hollow rocket is inserted over a hollow tube that is connected to a launch pad. When the user stomps on the pad, a blast of air races through the tube to launch the rocket high into the air. The more force that is used to compress the pad, the higher the rocket will launch.

Not all stomp rockets launch the same way

Some manufacturers make stomp rockets that can be launched by squeezing with your hands or blowing through a tube. While these rockets will work, they won’t offer the impressive launching power of a true stomp rocket.

There are different types of stomp rockets

The basic stomp rocket looks like a foam rocket. This type of rocket will blast upward and can often travel up to 200 feet, though there are extreme sets with rockets that boast a 400-foot range. If height and distance aren’t enough to hold your interest, some sets feature specially designed stomp rocket stunt planes that do loops and spirals. Other sets include rockets that either glow in the dark or have LEDs so they can be launched after sunset.

What to look for in a quality stomp rocket

Number of rockets

Inevitably, some of your rockets are going to get damaged, lost or stuck (in trees or on a roof). If you purchase a set that has four or six rockets, you will still have plenty when a few go missing. Alternatively, there are stomp rocket refill kits that allow you to purchase additional rockets without buying another launch pad and stand.

Launch pad size

The larger the launch pad is, the easier it will be to land on when stomping. Additionally, a larger-sized launch pad will hold more air, giving you the potential to launch your rocket higher.

Adjustable stand

While it is important to have a durable rocket stand, you get the most out of one that can be positioned at a number of angles. If you want the rocket to go high, position it at a 90-degree angle from the ground. For distance, it is better to use a 45-degree angle. If you have a looping plane, you might want something that is closer to a 20-degree angle — just make sure nothing is in front of you when you launch at a lower angle.

How much you can expect to spend on a stomp rocket

Stomp rocket sets that cost less than $10 are typically underwhelming in performance. However, this is a good price to pay for stomp rocket refill kits that only include the rockets (no launch pads). From $10 to $20 is where you will find the greatest selection and the best value. If you pay more than $20, the set should include something extra for your money, such as more rockets or trick planes.

Stomp rocket FAQ

What is the age range for stomp rockets?

A. The answer to this varies from set to set. While most stomp rockets are labeled for ages five and up, you may find some that indicate children as young as three can play. Since the most spectacular launches require weight and enough coordination to stomp squarely on a launch pad, this toy is often best for kids five and up, even if the toy is labeled differently.

Are stomp rockets dangerous?

A. When used improperly, stomp rockets may cause eye injuries. The rockets launch at a high velocity, so they should never be aimed at another person or living thing. When used as directed, however, these foam toys are fun and safe.

Can I launch a stomp rocket anywhere?

A. Stomp rockets can travel hundreds of feet. This means they should not be used indoors. The best place to launch a stomp rocket is in a large open field so they won’t get lost, caught in a tree or wind up on the roof of a building.

What’s the best stomp rocket to buy?

Top stomp rocket

Stomp Rocket Dueling Rockets

What you need to know: This fun set includes a dual launcher so kids can engage in a friendly competition to see whose rocket goes higher.

What you’ll love: The large base on this set is sturdier than models that feature a single launcher. It can blast rockets as high as 200 feet.

What you should consider: You have to use some care when handling the rockets as the fins can be accidentally broken off.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Top stomp rocket for the money

Stomp Rocket Jr. Glow

What you need to know: If you’d like to launch your stomp rockets after dark, but don’t want the hassles of batteries, this is the best way to accomplish that.

What you’ll love: This kit includes four glow-in-the-dark foam rockets and one launch pad. It is easy to set up and store, and it doesn’t require any batteries.

What you should consider: A few users noted the base was a bit flimsy, so, for the longest life, care must be taken when using.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Worth checking out

Stomp Rocket Stunt Planes

What you need to know: For individuals who are ready to take their stomp rocket skills to the next level, this set comes with three stunt planes.

What you’ll love: Everything you do with this fully interactive set can change how the planes fly. Purchase includes a looper plane, a glider plane and a wildcat plane.

What you should consider: This option costs a little more than the other offerings, but these looping planes can be more exciting to watch than the rockets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

