Which mochi squishy toy is best?

A mochi is a small Japanese dumpling, and squishy toys, usually abbreviated to “squishies,” are brightly colored toys that are comforting to the touch and shaped like animals, clouds, soda cans, fish or just about anything you can think of.

The materials used in mochi squishies are rubberized plastics that allow them to be cast in more detail than regular foam squishies. If you are looking for a bucket of party favors, take a look at the Kingyao 24 Squishy Toy Party Favor Bucket.

What to know before you buy a mochi squishy toy

Squishy toys are the latest version of the sensory toy category that includes fidget toys and stress relief balls.

Materials

Mochi squishies aren’t made of cheap foam like most mass market squishies; rather, they are made of very soft materials like elastic polyurethane and thermoplastic rubbers. These materials have the characteristics of both rubber and plastic. Rubber gives them squishability and the ability to bounce back into shape, and plastic makes them more durable and longer lasting than foam.

Multipacks

Most mochi squishy toys are so small that buying them individually is impractical because the packaging would cost more than the toy. Most multipack sets do not arrive looking exactly like the ones in the advertisements or the pictures on the box. Most sets are made up of random assortments. If you are interested in mochi squishy toys with a specific theme, check the product descriptions carefully beforehand.

Themes

Most mochi squishy toy sets are centered around a theme, and there seems to be no end to their variety. Because most are cartoonish, you can find mochi squishy toys shaped in any number of ways, like animals, foods and movie characters.

Size

You can find mochi squishy toys that are less than a half inch long and a few that are as large as 12 inches tall. Giant mochi squishy toys are like rubber versions of plush toys, and they are made to be hugged and cuddled by kids.

What to look for in a quality mochi squishy toy

Rebound

After you give these toys a squeeze, you want them to spring back into their original shape. Some mochi squishy toys are made to spring back quickly while others are made to slowly ooze their way back into shape.

Stretching

The best mochi squishy toys don’t just squeeze, they can stretch, too. Look for squishies that snap back into shape when pulled apart without breaking or overstretching.

Kawaii

You will see many squishy toy sets labeled with the word kawaii. This is the Japanese word for cute, and it describes nearly every mochi squishy toy.

Detail

Squishies made of thermoplastic rubber or elastic polyurethane can be painted. This allows for interesting details and facial expressions that make your squishies even cuter

How much you can expect to spend on a mochi squishy toy

When bought in multipacks, small mochi squishy toys cost less than $1 each. Medium mochi squishy toys cost anywhere from $2-$5 each, and large ones cost as much $15 each.

Mochi squishy toy FAQ

Are all mochi squishy toys really small?

With only a few exceptions, mochi squishy toys are designed for kids, so they are made to be easily handled by small hands.

What is the best way to clean mochi squishy toys?

The easiest way to clean squishies is to wipe them down with a damp cloth. If the stains are stubborn, use a mild dish soap, rinse and then let them air dry.

What’s the best mochi squishy toy to buy?

Top mochi squishy toy

Kingyao 24 Squishy Toy Party Favor Bucket

What you need to know: Two dozen mochi squishy toys come in a see-through plastic bucket with a lid.

What you’ll love: These 2-inch mochi squishies are made of thermoplastic rubber. They make great stocking stuffers and party favors. This bucket holds 24 mochi squishy toys made to look like cartoon versions of bunnies, pigs, elephants, hedgehogs and seal pups. The soft pastel easter egg colors are sure to delight.

What you should consider: It is best to keep young children away from tiny things they want to put in their mouths.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top mochi squishy toy for the money

Civaner 60 Piece Christmas Squishies

What you need to know: Deck the halls and trim the tree with all of these cute Christmas themed mochi squishy toys.

What you’ll love: These mochi squishy toys make great stocking stuffers, too. This set includes shapes like Santas, mittens, boots, Christmas trees, snowflakes, snowmen, candy canes and reindeer.

What you should consider: If you use these as Christmas tree ornaments, you will have to supply the hooks or loops.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Slow Rising Jumbo Squishies 7 Piece Set

What you need to know: These squishies are from 4 inches to 7 inches long and are the slowest rising ones you will find.

What you’ll love: These squishies take 10 to 15 seconds to regain their shape. These toys come as delightful snack items, like glazed donuts, a tub of theater popcorn, a slice of cake, ice cream cones and more. The velvety soft polyurethane is sturdy and non-toxic. This set comes with a scented sticker bonus pack.

What you should consider: Little kids might chew on them, but these squishies should be too big for them to eat.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

