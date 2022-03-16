Which Zurg ‘Toy Story’ toy is best?

First mentioned by Buzz Lightyear in “Toy Story” back in 1995, the evil Emperor Zurg, or simply Zurg, has become another popular “Toy Story” toy. He was one of the antagonists in “Toy Story 2” and also featured in a “Toy Story 3” cameo. Zurg will return in summer 2022 in the much-anticipated “Toy Story” spinoff, “Lightyear,” and merchandise featuring him is likely to become even more popular.

If you want to get a Zurg “Toy Story” toy before the release of “Lightyear,” the best is the Disney Pixar Zurg Talking Action Figure.

What to know before you buy a Zurg ‘Toy Story’ toy

“Toy Story” toys have been huge sellers ever since the classic original movie almost three decades ago. As sequels are made, more characters are introduced, and children can enjoy extensive collections featuring all their favorites. What should be your considerations when buying a Zurg toy?

Character preference

Although Zurg is a funny character, he is a little underused throughout the series. Children may well prefer a Sheriff Woody toy, given that he is one of the stars. However, as Zurg is the archenemy of Buzz Lightyear, collecting those two together will enable some creative confrontations.

Compatibility

Buying “Toy Story” action figures together helps build collections and increase the enjoyment of a child’s playtime. However, buying figures from different lines or brands may lead to disappointment, because the toys may not be to scale with each other. A 12-inch Buzz Lightyear will look odd battling a 4-inch Zurg. Check the dimensions of any toy you buy online to avoid this.

Safety

Your child’s safety is paramount. Always check the manufacturer’s age-range recommendation and avoid giving toys with small parts to young children. Don’t give a child under 4 toys with potential choking hazards. Always use common sense and supervise accordingly.

What to look for in a quality Zurg ‘Toy Story’ toy

Durability

Any action figure should be tough and long-lasting because it will probably get bashed around. Other toys may not be designed for this kind of roughhousing. Think about what the child will want to do with the toy before purchasing it. Your child may be more into creative building with Lego sets, for example, or maybe the toy will be for an older child or collector, and will be used for display only. Read the reviews carefully to learn about durability.

Articulation

In the movies, Zurg moves in a somewhat robotic fashion. His legs can’t be seen moving because they are hidden under his clothing. So, a Zurg action figure should only be expected to move as he does in the films. His legs are unlikely to be articulated, but they could have wheels for movement. He should have articulation points in the arms at the very least, and maybe the waist and neck, too.

Features

Zurg may come with added accessories, such as his signature ion-blaster. He could also have eyes and a mouth that light up just as they do on-screen. Speaking phrases from the movie is another common feature in “Toy Story” toys.

How much you can expect to spend on a Zurg ‘Toy Story’ toy

“Toy Story” toys are usually found in the $20-$60 range. Collectible action figures can be found at more premium prices, however.

Zurg ‘Toy Story’ toy FAQ

Who are the best characters to collect alongside a Zurg ‘Toy Story’ toy?

A. Buzz Lightyear is the obvious choice, given that they are archenemies. However, in Zurg’s most famous “Toy Story” scene, Buzz battles him alongside Rex, and children will love to recreate this scene.

Is Zurg popular enough for my child to be happy with his toy?

A. He is essential to Buzz Lightyear’s character development, and he does feature in a couple of classic “Toy Story” scenes. With the release of “Lightyear” this year, Zurg as the main antagonist will almost certainly reach new heights of popularity.

What’s the best Zurg ‘Toy Story’ toy to buy?

Top Zurg ‘Toy Story’ toy

Disney Pixar Zurg Talking Action Figure

What you need to know: An excellent figure with great features for children over 3 years old.

What you’ll love: Evil Emperor Zurg, archenemy of Buzz Lightyear, comes in a replica of the packaging that contains him in the movie. This figure is well articulated and moves on wheels. His eyes and mouth light up when he speaks, and he can fire his ion-blaster balls. Zurg can interact with other compatible “Toy Story” action figures with movie-featured phrases.

What you should consider: Some reviewers have complained that the hose for the ion-blaster broke quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Zurg ‘Toy Story’ toy for the money

“Toy Story” Buzz Lightyear Vs. Emperor Zurg

What you need to know: An excellent 3-in-1 pack containing the archenemies together for children over 3.

What you’ll love: This great-value pack also includes the small, instantly recognizable little green man known as Alien. Buzz and Zurg are well articulated, so terrific action poses can be re-created. The scales of the figures are faithful to their movie scales, with Zurg standing at 8.5 inches.

What you should consider: A few reviewers complained of some paintwork issues with the delivered figures.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Disney Pixar Zurg Water Blaster

What you need to know: Instead of destroying everything in its path, this version of Zurg’s blaster can shoot water up to 19 feet.

What you’ll love: Your child can choose one, two or three streams of water, and the blaster holds 18 ounces. There are decorative numbered side dials.

What you should consider: There were a few complaints about durability.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

