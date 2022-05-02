“Star Wars” is an incredible cultural phenomenon that started as a risky sci-fi movie back in 1977 but spawned, ironically enough, an empire. There are movies, television series, books, comics, posters, “Star Wars” action figures, conferences and more. The franchise even has its own official holiday. May 4 is “Star Wars” Day.

If you’re a lifelong fan or someone who just discovered and fell in love with Grogu, you’re invited to celebrate. Here are some ways to do exactly that.

Activities you can do on ‘Star Wars’ Day

Have a ‘Star Wars’ watch party

With nine chapters in the official saga, as well as solo stories, animated movies, television shows and more, there’s enough content to have a watch party that lasts for days. Pick your favorites, assemble your besties and enjoy the show.

Host a ‘Star Wars’ trivia contest

If you want to see which of your friends is a genuine fan, host a “Star Wars”-themed trivia party. This can either be a typical competition where the host also serves as the MC, or each guest can bring their own set of questions. While the Jedi winner can be the one who answers the most questions correctly, the Dark Side victor can be the one who asks the toughest questions.

Host a ‘Star Wars’ play date

Adults aren’t the only ones who love “Star Wars.” Invite the kids over for a special themed play date. Kids can arrive dressed in costume and play with “Star Wars” toys and games all afternoon long.

Have a ‘Star Wars’-themed baking party

Take advantage of the day’s theme and bake your own tantalizing treats. See how creative you can get by making Wookiee Cookies, Skywalker Pie, Han’s Flan, Death Star Tarts and more.

Make ‘Star Wars’ the soundtrack of your day

Music is magical. It can instantly transport you back to a specific memory or time. What better way to immerse yourself in the holiday than to create a playlist of your favorite “Star Wars” music to listen to all day long?

What you need to celebrate ‘Star Wars’ Day

“Star Wars” Skywalker Saga Complete Set

This comprehensive Blu-ray collection includes all nine chapters of the Star Wars saga. Besides the films, the boxed set also includes over 26 hours of bonus features.

Sold by Amazon

“Star Wars” The Child Talking Plush Toy

The Child is everything Jar Jar Binks was not. “Baby Yoda,” also known as Grogu, is a beloved character that fans just can’t get enough of. This plush toy is suitable for kids ages 3 and up. It features 10 adorable sound effects and comes with two accessories. The soft body encourages hugs and cuddles.

Sold by Amazon

“Star Wars” Rebel Alliance Figure Set

Action figures are the heart of the “Star Wars” toy empire. This set includes five classic characters: Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Princess Leia, Chewbacca and R2-D2. The figures are 3.75 inches tall and have multiple points of articulation. All characters but R2-D2 come with a weapon, so they are ready to make a stand.

Sold by Amazon

“Star Wars” Retro Classic Movie Poster Shirt

Forget wearing your heart on your sleeve. The best way to show your allegiance is to wear your favorite movie on your chest. Now you can do that with this eco-friendly T-shirt. This fashionable, officially licensed, slim-fit option features the classic poster artwork from the original “Star Wars” movie.

Sold by Macy’s

Lego “Star Wars” Boba Fett Helmet

This Boba Fett model comes with a stand and nameplate, making it fit for display upon completion. The 625-piece kit is best for an experienced Lego builder and is recommended for ages 18 and up. When finished, it measures 8.5 inches high by 4.5 inches wide and 4.5 inches deep, so it is suitable for display at home or in the office.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.