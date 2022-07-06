What are the best travel deals this Prime Day?

This Prime Day, prepare for an adventure with the latest travel essentials. If you plan to ski, swim, hike or climb, this sale will offer a variety of options for you to choose from. You can save on products ranging from self-care items to electronics by moving them onto your list and clicking the button. Whether your trip is foreign or domestic, you can find a deal to suit your needs.

What is Prime Day?

Each year Amazon Prime offers deals to membership holders around mid-July. The date of Prime Day varies and has not been released yet. However, leading up to the sale, Prime offers teaser deals to entice bargain hunters into subscribing and shopping throughout the month. For those who have never had a Prime membership, you can sample it with a 30-day trial period. This helps you take advantage of the savings, and it can be canceled anytime.

What kinds of travel deals can I find on Prime Day?

Although you cannot get your flights on Amazon, plenty of travel items are on sale. From cameras to first-aid kits, comfortable clothing to wear in transit and a travel container for your water, there is an option for you this Prime Day 2022.

Best Prime Day packing deals

If you are going anywhere overnight, it’s important to have a good set of luggage or at least a backpack to hold your things. A backpack can take you farther than you could imagine if you pack right, but get a suitcase if you want to bring things back from your travels. Whether you are staying for one night or one month, pack so that you worry as little as possible about the weight you are carrying.

Top suitcase

Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage

This suitcase has a hard case and spinning wheels that make any excursion easier. It is a 24-inch suitcase that qualifies as a checked luggage bag.

Sold by Amazon

Top backpack

Jansport Superbreak One Backpack

Popular backpack brand Jansport offers this affordable model that is both durable and comfortable enough for long trips. It comes in assorted colors and patterns, and it features a zipper closure.

Sold by Amazon

Best Prime Day clothing deals

When you are on the go, comfortable clothing is essential. While traveling, you often alternate between standing and sitting multiple times along your route, so it’s vital to wear flexible clothing. Treat yourself with a deal on clothes, including workout pants or shoes, and make your whole trip feel much better from start to finish.

Top pants

Prana Women’s Transform Legging

These leggings will make any ride much more comfortable with their wide waistband, flexible fit and soft feel. Offered in multiple sizes, they have a hidden pocket for keys or IDs and are machine-washable.

Sold by Amazon

Under Armour Men’s Woven Vital Workout Pants

Workout pants provide the comfort and flexibility you need to travel long distances. They are machine-washable and come in assorted colors and several sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Top shoes

Adidas Women’s Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes

These shoes are comfortable, practical, attractive and conveniently priced for Prime Day. Running shoes offer the grip you need to run or walk anywhere you plan to adventure.

Sold by Amazon

New Balance Men’s Fresh Foam Arishi V3 Running Shoe

Men’s running shoes from a reputable brand provide the quality needed during your travels. They are lightweight, absorb shock and provide much-needed tread and all-day comfort.

Sold by Amazon

Best Prime Day entertainment deals

Whether you are hopping planes, trains or other forms of transportation, entertainment can make all the difference in your attitude. Bring something to listen to or read, and definitely pack your best camera to catch everything along the way. Worry less about layovers by putting in headphones and listening to your favorite podcast.

Top headphones

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones

These top-of-the-line headphones cancel background noises and have a built-in mic for answering phone calls or Alexa voice control.

Sold by Amazon

Top speaker

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Gen)

This compact speaker is ideal for your travel needs. It’s portable, waterproof and Bluetooth compatible with a microphone.

Sold by Amazon

Top camera

GoPro Hero9 Black

This waterproof action camera from GoPro has 5K Ultra HD video quality, 20-megapixel photo capabilities and the SuperPhoto feature. It also has a touch screen, a front-facing display and horizon leveling.

Sold by Amazon

Best Prime Day self-care deals

To enjoy your travels to the max, you need to take care of yourself. As you test your body with a lack of sleep and multiple time zones, be sure to nurture it along the way to stay healthy. Pack your favorite immune system boosters and the best drink container available. This way, no matter where you are, you give yourself the best chance of traveling well.

Top immune support

Nature’s Way Sambucus Black Elderberry Gummies

This immunity medley has a blend of vitamin C, zinc and premium black elderberry. Boosting your immune system lets you move through each day without sickness holding you back.

Sold by Amazon

Top travel mug

Yeti Rambler 20-Ounce Tumbler

This is a BPA-free, dishwasher-safe travel tumbler from a top company in beverage insulation. These mugs come in many colors that won’t peel, crack or fade.

Sold by Amazon

Best Prime Day safety deals

When it comes to travel, safety is vital. Protect your skin with sunscreen. Apply a half hour before going in the sunlight, and reapply every 90 minutes for good coverage. Furthermore, if you are traveling by vehicle and with your family, grab a first-aid kit to be prepared for any scrapes or bumps along the way.

Top sunscreen

Sun Bum Premium Day Tripper Pack

This set of sunscreens is travel-sized and SPF 30. It is reef-friendly and includes a lotion and lip balm with sunscreen.

Sold by Amazon

Top first-aid kit

Coleman All Purpose Basic First-Aid Kit

This travel-sized first-aid kit is ideal for camping or just keeping in your car for any road-trip emergency needs. It includes a cold pack, razor blade, bandages, ointments and several other survival gear essentials.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Erica Redding writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.