Looking for a new g aming headset but not sure where to start? Logitech has a huge selection that covers every player, from mobile games and casual shooters to competitive racing and sports titles.

Too much choice can be confusing, and the best solution is to break it down into smaller chunks — wired and wireless, PlayStation and Xbox.

Wired vs. wireless

When looking for a Logitech gaming headset, the factor that often supersedes everything else is the connection method. There are two primary connection types: wired and wireless.

Wired headsets connect to your gaming console or computer through a long cable that plugs in through a USB port or the 3.5-millimeter jack. For a console, this is the headphones jack on the controller. The advantage of a wired headset is that since there’s no built-in battery, it doesn’t need to be recharged.

Wireless headsets connect to your gaming rig through a built-in Bluetooth connection or a Bluetooth transmitter. There are no wires that come in between you and your controller or keyboard, and you also have the freedom of movement. However, they must be recharged regularly.

Gaming platform compatibility

It’s not often that you’ll find a gaming headset that isn’t compatible with other consoles, but it is still something to consider. Most wired headsets work on a PC, Sony’s PlayStation, Microsoft’s Xbox and Nintendo’s Switch if the connection is compatible.

You’ll often find that the incompatibility comes in with wireless gaming headsets. Microsoft opted to not use the standard Bluetooth protocol but instead uses its own proprietary Xbox Wireless system. As a result, most gaming headsets designed for Xbox aren’t compatible with the PlayStation. So if you prefer to use a wireless headset, keep in mind the console that you will be using the headset on the most.

If all else fails, you could connect a wired headset to the controller through the 3.5-millimeter port.

Best wireless Logitech gaming headset

Top wireless Logitech gaming headset

Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset

What you need to know: Giving you more freedom to move around, this headset has a wireless range of 65 feet and a battery life of almost 30 hours.

What you’ll love: The headset features an RGB array on both ear cups that’s compatible with Logitech’s LightSync. It connects to multiple gaming platforms through a USB dongle and has 40-millimeter Pro G audio drivers.

What you should consider: It provides sufficient noise cancelation but doesn’t completely block out ambient sounds.

Sold by Amazon

Top wireless Logitech gaming headset for the money

Logitech G935 Wireless DTS:X 7.1 Surround Sound

What you need to know: The G935 is one of the most affordable Logitech headsets that provide 7.1 surround sound. This makes it an excellent choice for video games.

What you’ll love: The soft foam ear cups house the generous 50-millimeter audio drivers, and the headband is adjustable. There are two LightSync strips on each cup. The built-in battery lasts for around 12 hours.

What you should consider: Some users find the control buttons behind the left ear cup difficult to operate.

Sold by Amazon

Best wired Logitech gaming headset

Top wired Logitech gaming headset

Logitech G Pro X Gaming Headset With Blue Voice

What you need to know: Compatible with most devices that use a 3.5-millimeter jack, this headset uses a detachable Blue Voice microphone for clear communications.

What you’ll love: This headset is specifically designed for serious gamers and professional players. It has 50-millimeter audio drivers and a steel adjustable headband and provides 7.1 surround sound.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have programmable buttons or LightSync RGB lighting effects.

Sold by Amazon

Top wired Logitech gaming headset for the money

Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset

What you need to know: Great for everyday gaming, this wired headset is compatible with computers, mobile devices and multiple gaming systems.

What you’ll love: Weighing only 8 ounces, it has 40-millimeter audio drivers, a suspension headband and soft memory-foam earpads. A volume rocker is on the left ear cup and the built-in microphone swivels out of the way.

What you should consider: The suspension headband isn’t adjustable, so it might be uncomfortable for players with larger heads.

Sold by Amazon

Best Logitech PlayStation headset

Top Logitech PlayStation headset

Logitech G Pro X Wireless Lightspeed Gaming Headset

What you need to know: With a sleek black design, this wireless headset has a battery life of over 20 hours and a range of 49 feet.

What you’ll love: The Pro-G 50-millimeter audio drivers produce a clear 7.1 surround sound experience, while passive noise-canceling fabric blocks out external noise. It is compatible with PlayStation 4 and 5, and Nintendo’s Switch.

What you should consider: When using it on the PlayStation 4, the USB wireless mode only produces stereo sound.

Sold by Amazon

Top Logitech PlayStation headset for the money

Logitech G433 7.1 Surround Wired Gaming Headset With Knox Gear

What you need to know: This headset includes multiple cables for easy connection to different devices and controllers.

What you’ll love: It has 40-millimeter Pro-G audio drivers, a detachable microphone and comes with a 6-foot cable.

What you should consider: To get 7.1 surround sound, you’ll need the USB dongle that only works on a PC.

Sold by Amazon

Best Logitech Xbox headset

Top Logitech Xbox headset

Logitech G933 Artemis Spectrum

What you need to know: The Pro-G GTM audio drivers produce stereo, 7.1 surround sound or 7.1 DTS X: Surround Sound.

What you’ll love: It is compatible with PlayStation 3 and 4 and can be used in wireless or wired mode. The built-in battery lasts about 12 hours and features LightSync effects on the ear cups.

What you should consider: The volume control buttons on the left ear cup might be difficult to operate.

Sold by Amazon

Top Logitech Xbox headset for the money

Logitech G332 SE Stereo Gaming Headset

What you need to know: For a great listening experience at an affordable price, this headset has 50-millimeter audio drivers and a boom microphone that mutes when flipped up.

What you’ll love: Connecting to your Xbox controller through the 3.5-millimeter jack, it is also compatible with Windows or Mac computers. It has a single volume button on the left cup and an adjustable headband.

What you should consider: While it’s excellent value, this headset is only capable of stereo sound.

Sold by Amazon

